They have to have a membership.
Yeah, you can transfer to anyone, they don't even need a Supporter ID. But to buy for someone else alongside your own, they need a membership.
A friend has sent me a ticket. I received an email with a pdf. It says to download the pdf and to click the Google Pay button. Nothing happens. A friend of mine got sent the ticket on IPhone and had no problem. Anyone have a solution for me? Both tickets are for the Leeds game.
Ive been told they just need a supporter number not a full membershiphowever the TO are lying c*nts, so wouldn't surprise me either way
To distribute a ticket thats already been bought by a paid member only requires a supporter ID. To actually buy one in a sale for a non member isnt possible as it would defeat the purpose of the membership
To distribute a ticket thats already been bought by a paid member only requires a supporter ID. To actually buy one in a sale for a non member isnt possible as it would defeat the purpose of the membership
Make sure that google chrome is set to be the default browser on the device. Go into Apps, select Chrome and make sure that Chrome also has it's defaults set.
The link in the PDF just doesn't work. I've Chrome as my default browser. When I go onto my members account it doesn't show up as a future ticket. It tells me to open the pdf and to click on the Google Pay button which doesn't seem to work. I'm at a loss.
Get the person to recall it and then distribute it to you again. It won't show up in your member account.
That worked! Thanks a million!
anyone get sorted for villa today? I bagged a seat a few away from mine for my girlfriend in KM earlier. Ive seen a few drops
Anyone able to tell me what the situation will be for fa cup tickets for the Shrewsbury game? Not in the auto cup scheme. Will there be general member sales?
Anybody know when the 'going forward' button is going to be active? I can see you can click on the button when a ticket is highlighted but cant actually forward.
After Leeds did I hear?
Cheers fella! Makes sense as thats our last home game this year
Checking my own tickets here distribute comes up as far as Leeds, but for leicster in feb its forward I wonder what the difference will be
If for the Newcastle sale I got in and my mate didnt is it possible to basket two tickets at the same time as hes in my friends and family?
If for the Newcastle sale I got in and my mate didnt is it possible to basket two tickets at the same time as hes in my friends and family?
Sorry if this has been asked before.Transferred a ticket to a mate for Villa but he cant go now. If I log in to ticketing page, do I just select it and re-call it to then pass it to another mate? Or is there something else I need to do?
That's all you need to do.Or use the 'ticket exchange' and return it to the club so someone else can buy it.
Thanks Swoopy. I assume my mate who currently has the ticket doesnt have to do anything his end?
Aye as long as he is a member'
2 days to prepare for Saturday, what exactly are they gonna do check every spectator going in out of over 50 thousand? Just when the queues had started getting back to normal as well.
I believe it's in a week's time. You know because the virus will wait for us
Page created in 0.057 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]