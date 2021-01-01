« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23600 on: Yesterday at 01:58:12 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 12:32:46 pm
They have to have a membership.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:59:50 pm
Yeah, you can transfer to anyone, they don't even need a Supporter ID. But to buy for someone else alongside your own, they need a membership.

Thanks guys, was almost certain this was the case but just wanted to double check with so many tweaks and changes this year.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23601 on: Yesterday at 03:17:45 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 01:16:12 pm
A friend has sent me a ticket. I received an email with a pdf. It says to download the pdf and to click the Google Pay button. Nothing happens. A friend of mine got sent the ticket on IPhone and had no problem. Anyone have a solution for me? Both tickets are for the Leeds game.

Make sure that google chrome is set to be the default browser on the device. Go into Apps, select Chrome and make sure that Chrome also has it's defaults set.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23602 on: Yesterday at 03:44:12 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 12:32:46 pm
They have to have a membership.

Ive been told they just need a supporter number not a full membership

however the TO are lying c*nts, so wouldn't surprise me either way
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23603 on: Yesterday at 03:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:44:12 pm
Ive been told they just need a supporter number not a full membership

however the TO are lying c*nts, so wouldn't surprise me either way
To distribute a ticket thats already been bought by a paid member only requires a supporter ID. To actually buy one in a sale for a non member isnt possible as it would defeat the purpose of the membership
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23604 on: Yesterday at 04:15:19 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 03:54:42 pm
To distribute a ticket thats already been bought by a paid member only requires a supporter ID. To actually buy one in a sale for a non member isnt possible as it would defeat the purpose of the membership

To 'distribute' you don't even need a supporter number as you just need an email address. I wonder when the new 'forward ticket' thing comes active if you'll just need a supporter number rather than a membership though.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23605 on: Yesterday at 04:18:51 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 03:54:42 pm
To distribute a ticket thats already been bought by a paid member only requires a supporter ID. To actually buy one in a sale for a non member isnt possible as it would defeat the purpose of the membership

ahh

I was confusing distribute and assign
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23606 on: Yesterday at 04:24:35 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 03:17:45 pm
Make sure that google chrome is set to be the default browser on the device. Go into Apps, select Chrome and make sure that Chrome also has it's defaults set.
The link in the PDF just doesn't work. I've Chrome as my default browser. When I go onto my members account it doesn't show up as a future ticket.
It tells me to open the pdf and to click on the Google Pay button which doesn't seem to work. I'm at a loss.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23607 on: Yesterday at 04:25:33 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 04:24:35 pm
The link in the PDF just doesn't work. I've Chrome as my default browser. When I go onto my members account it doesn't show up as a future ticket.
It tells me to open the pdf and to click on the Google Pay button which doesn't seem to work. I'm at a loss.

Get the person to recall it and then distribute it to you again. It won't show up in your member account.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23608 on: Yesterday at 04:40:35 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:25:33 pm
Get the person to recall it and then distribute it to you again. It won't show up in your member account.
That worked! Thanks a million!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23609 on: Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm »
anyone get sorted for villa today? I bagged a seat a few away from mine for my girlfriend in KM earlier. Ive seen a few drops
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23610 on: Yesterday at 04:57:34 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 04:40:35 pm
That worked! Thanks a million!

:D Great stuff
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23611 on: Yesterday at 07:02:41 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm
anyone get sorted for villa today? I bagged a seat a few away from mine for my girlfriend in KM earlier. Ive seen a few drops

Yeah I saw a surprising few pop up today several in lower kenny also
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23612 on: Yesterday at 08:20:53 pm »
Anyone able to tell me what the situation will be for fa cup tickets for the Shrewsbury game?

Not in the auto cup scheme. Will there be general member sales?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23613 on: Yesterday at 11:13:42 pm »
Quote from: DLKop96 on Yesterday at 08:20:53 pm
Anyone able to tell me what the situation will be for fa cup tickets for the Shrewsbury game?

Not in the auto cup scheme. Will there be general member sales?
yeah it'll drop to all members just keep an eye on the website
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23614 on: Today at 11:16:17 am »
Anybody know when the 'going forward' button is going to be active? I can see you can click on the button when a ticket is highlighted but cant actually forward.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23615 on: Today at 11:27:47 am »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 11:16:17 am
Anybody know when the 'going forward' button is going to be active? I can see you can click on the button when a ticket is highlighted but cant actually forward.
After Leeds did I hear?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23616 on: Today at 12:41:04 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:27:47 am
After Leeds did I hear?

Cheers fella! Makes sense as thats our last home game this year
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23617 on: Today at 12:49:49 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 12:41:04 pm
Cheers fella! Makes sense as thats our last home game this year
Checking my own tickets here distribute comes up as far as Leeds, but for leicster in feb its forward I wonder what the difference will be
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23618 on: Today at 01:23:15 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:49:49 pm
Checking my own tickets here distribute comes up as far as Leeds, but for leicster in feb its forward I wonder what the difference will be

Distribute > anyone with an email address
Forward > F&F only

I'd imagine
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23619 on: Today at 01:33:19 pm »
If for the Newcastle sale I got in and my mate didnt is it possible to basket two tickets at the same time as hes in my friends and family?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23620 on: Today at 01:40:00 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 01:33:19 pm
If for the Newcastle sale I got in and my mate didnt is it possible to basket two tickets at the same time as hes in my friends and family?

Yes. And then you'd assign the 2nd ticket to the other person.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23621 on: Today at 01:42:34 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 01:33:19 pm
If for the Newcastle sale I got in and my mate didnt is it possible to basket two tickets at the same time as hes in my friends and family?
Aye as long as he is a member
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23622 on: Today at 01:50:30 pm »
Sorry if this has been asked before.

Transferred a ticket to a mate for Villa but he cant go now. If I log in to ticketing page, do I just select it and re-call it to then pass it to another mate? Or is there something else I need to do?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23623 on: Today at 01:51:33 pm »
Quote from: adwhite40 on Today at 01:50:30 pm
Sorry if this has been asked before.

Transferred a ticket to a mate for Villa but he cant go now. If I log in to ticketing page, do I just select it and re-call it to then pass it to another mate? Or is there something else I need to do?

That's all you need to do.
Or use the 'ticket exchange' and return it to the club so someone else can buy it.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23624 on: Today at 02:05:28 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:51:33 pm
That's all you need to do.
Or use the 'ticket exchange' and return it to the club so someone else can buy it.

Thanks Swoopy. I assume my mate who currently has the ticket doesnt have to do anything his end?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23625 on: Today at 02:07:34 pm »
Quote from: adwhite40 on Today at 02:05:28 pm
Thanks Swoopy. I assume my mate who currently has the ticket doesnt have to do anything his end?

That's right. When you recall it the first person gets an email saying "ticket no longer active" or similar.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23626 on: Today at 03:17:45 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 01:42:34 pm
Aye as long as he is a member'
Yep he is
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23627 on: Today at 03:20:00 pm »
Stupid question, but on the "ticket cash" I assume 1 "loyalty point" is 1 pound - which you can use to buy tickets going forward ? And yes; tickets do not cost 1 pound ;-)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23628 on: Today at 03:22:51 pm »
I have my ticket cash as a value e.g. £21 based on the ticket I returned through ticket exchange.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23629 on: Today at 06:26:15 pm »

Going to be a lot easier to get tickets now theyre introducing Covid passes. Hopefully clubs have had advance warning so it will be made clear what we need to do.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23630 on: Today at 06:32:12 pm »
2 days to prepare for Saturday, what exactly are they gonna do check every spectator going in out of over 50 thousand? Just when the queues had started getting back to normal as well.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23631 on: Today at 06:38:20 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 06:32:12 pm
2 days to prepare for Saturday, what exactly are they gonna do check every spectator going in out of over 50 thousand? Just when the queues had started getting back to normal as well.

I believe it's in a week's time. You know because the virus will wait for us
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23632 on: Today at 06:39:22 pm »
I wonder will this apply to under 18s? I know the spot-checks they had in place before suggested that it didn't
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23633 on: Today at 06:39:46 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 06:32:12 pm
2 days to prepare for Saturday, what exactly are they gonna do check every spectator going in out of over 50 thousand? Just when the queues had started getting back to normal as well.

Takes effect from next Weds so Villa unaffected. Newcastle will be though.

I doubt checks will be thorough (theyll glance at the QR code like most venues do) but if youre not vaccinated or prepared to take an LFT you run the risk of being turned back.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23634 on: Today at 06:51:44 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:38:20 pm
I believe it's in a week's time. You know because the virus will wait for us

Haha yea ive just read, clearly the new variant is on holiday for a week! Even then don't even need vaccine just fake report a lateral flow test as negative. What a joke.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23635 on: Today at 06:54:48 pm »
Will be impossible to police and will end up causing murder for stewards.
