« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 586 587 588 589 590 [591]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1093094 times)

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,407
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23600 on: Yesterday at 01:58:12 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 12:32:46 pm
They have to have a membership.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:59:50 pm
Yeah, you can transfer to anyone, they don't even need a Supporter ID. But to buy for someone else alongside your own, they need a membership.

Thanks guys, was almost certain this was the case but just wanted to double check with so many tweaks and changes this year.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,326
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23601 on: Yesterday at 03:17:45 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 01:16:12 pm
A friend has sent me a ticket. I received an email with a pdf. It says to download the pdf and to click the Google Pay button. Nothing happens. A friend of mine got sent the ticket on IPhone and had no problem. Anyone have a solution for me? Both tickets are for the Leeds game.

Make sure that google chrome is set to be the default browser on the device. Go into Apps, select Chrome and make sure that Chrome also has it's defaults set.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23602 on: Yesterday at 03:44:12 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 12:32:46 pm
They have to have a membership.

Ive been told they just need a supporter number not a full membership

however the TO are lying c*nts, so wouldn't surprise me either way
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 743
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23603 on: Yesterday at 03:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:44:12 pm
Ive been told they just need a supporter number not a full membership

however the TO are lying c*nts, so wouldn't surprise me either way
To distribute a ticket thats already been bought by a paid member only requires a supporter ID. To actually buy one in a sale for a non member isnt possible as it would defeat the purpose of the membership
Logged
YNWA

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,326
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23604 on: Yesterday at 04:15:19 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 03:54:42 pm
To distribute a ticket thats already been bought by a paid member only requires a supporter ID. To actually buy one in a sale for a non member isnt possible as it would defeat the purpose of the membership

To 'distribute' you don't even need a supporter number as you just need an email address. I wonder when the new 'forward ticket' thing comes active if you'll just need a supporter number rather than a membership though.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23605 on: Yesterday at 04:18:51 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 03:54:42 pm
To distribute a ticket thats already been bought by a paid member only requires a supporter ID. To actually buy one in a sale for a non member isnt possible as it would defeat the purpose of the membership

ahh

I was confusing distribute and assign
Logged

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,665
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23606 on: Yesterday at 04:24:35 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 03:17:45 pm
Make sure that google chrome is set to be the default browser on the device. Go into Apps, select Chrome and make sure that Chrome also has it's defaults set.
The link in the PDF just doesn't work. I've Chrome as my default browser. When I go onto my members account it doesn't show up as a future ticket.
It tells me to open the pdf and to click on the Google Pay button which doesn't seem to work. I'm at a loss.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,326
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23607 on: Yesterday at 04:25:33 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 04:24:35 pm
The link in the PDF just doesn't work. I've Chrome as my default browser. When I go onto my members account it doesn't show up as a future ticket.
It tells me to open the pdf and to click on the Google Pay button which doesn't seem to work. I'm at a loss.

Get the person to recall it and then distribute it to you again. It won't show up in your member account.
Logged

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,665
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23608 on: Yesterday at 04:40:35 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:25:33 pm
Get the person to recall it and then distribute it to you again. It won't show up in your member account.
That worked! Thanks a million!
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 743
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23609 on: Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm »
anyone get sorted for villa today? I bagged a seat a few away from mine for my girlfriend in KM earlier. Ive seen a few drops
Logged
YNWA

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,326
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23610 on: Yesterday at 04:57:34 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 04:40:35 pm
That worked! Thanks a million!

:D Great stuff
Logged

Offline DLKop96

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23611 on: Yesterday at 07:02:41 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm
anyone get sorted for villa today? I bagged a seat a few away from mine for my girlfriend in KM earlier. Ive seen a few drops

Yeah I saw a surprising few pop up today several in lower kenny also
Logged

Offline DLKop96

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23612 on: Yesterday at 08:20:53 pm »
Anyone able to tell me what the situation will be for fa cup tickets for the Shrewsbury game?

Not in the auto cup scheme. Will there be general member sales?
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23613 on: Yesterday at 11:13:42 pm »
Quote from: DLKop96 on Yesterday at 08:20:53 pm
Anyone able to tell me what the situation will be for fa cup tickets for the Shrewsbury game?

Not in the auto cup scheme. Will there be general member sales?
yeah it'll drop to all members just keep an eye on the website
Logged

Online sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 767
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23614 on: Today at 11:16:17 am »
Anybody know when the 'going forward' button is going to be active? I can see you can click on the button when a ticket is highlighted but cant actually forward.
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Pages: 1 ... 586 587 588 589 590 [591]   Go Up
« previous next »
 