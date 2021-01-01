They have to have a membership.
Yeah, you can transfer to anyone, they don't even need a Supporter ID. But to buy for someone else alongside your own, they need a membership.
A friend has sent me a ticket. I received an email with a pdf. It says to download the pdf and to click the Google Pay button. Nothing happens. A friend of mine got sent the ticket on IPhone and had no problem. Anyone have a solution for me? Both tickets are for the Leeds game.
Ive been told they just need a supporter number not a full membershiphowever the TO are lying c*nts, so wouldn't surprise me either way
To distribute a ticket thats already been bought by a paid member only requires a supporter ID. To actually buy one in a sale for a non member isnt possible as it would defeat the purpose of the membership
Make sure that google chrome is set to be the default browser on the device. Go into Apps, select Chrome and make sure that Chrome also has it's defaults set.
The link in the PDF just doesn't work. I've Chrome as my default browser. When I go onto my members account it doesn't show up as a future ticket. It tells me to open the pdf and to click on the Google Pay button which doesn't seem to work. I'm at a loss.
Get the person to recall it and then distribute it to you again. It won't show up in your member account.
That worked! Thanks a million!
anyone get sorted for villa today? I bagged a seat a few away from mine for my girlfriend in KM earlier. Ive seen a few drops
Anyone able to tell me what the situation will be for fa cup tickets for the Shrewsbury game? Not in the auto cup scheme. Will there be general member sales?
