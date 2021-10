You can't refund, you can resell via the ticket exchange.



The link is on the personal profile page to the right of your profile, headed 'alerts' in a red box



Thanks, i managed to find it.Found a seat with a much better spec but the system won't allow me to buy another ticket until they have resold my old seat.Had to get it on a mates card and he can transfer it when they have resold my old seat.