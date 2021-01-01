« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22000 on: Yesterday at 11:52:06 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 11:49:29 am
just say you're going abroad to be honest
I was going to do that last week but I think there's a section on it for putting in your flight number
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22001 on: Yesterday at 12:35:17 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:04:17 am
Covid spot checks for the City game https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1442761243312467969?s=20

"The spot checks are not a condition of entry, but the club would like to prepare fans in case of a policy change to large-scale events and COVID-19 certification, and to keep supporters safe while attending matches. Any fan who wishes to voluntarily show their vaccination or proof of negative lateral flow test can do so by approaching any of the COVID-19 spot check stewards who will be visible around the stadium."

lol

What's the point? I know I'm thick, but that makes no sense to me at all.

Why would anybody want to voluntarily leave a queue to prove it? Suppose it could be more about getting it in place, in case it becomes mandatory.

Can't see many volunteering though, if the other options are to get in the ground / stay in the pub ten minutes quicker / longer.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22002 on: Yesterday at 12:35:36 pm »
Just bring your card mate, it'll not be a hassle.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22003 on: Yesterday at 12:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 12:35:17 pm
What's the point? I know I'm thick, but that makes no sense to me at all.

Why would anybody want to voluntarily leave a queue to prove it? Suppose it could be more about getting it in place, in case it becomes mandatory.

Can't see many volunteering though, if the other options are to get in the ground / stay in the pub ten minutes quicker / longer.

Surely anyone volunteering will do it before they join the queue, and in sufficient time? They're there from 9am.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22004 on: Yesterday at 12:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:36:18 pm
Surely anyone volunteering will do it before they join the queue, and in sufficient time? They're there from 9am.

I don't get why anybody would want to. The other options would be to get in the queue quicker / stay in the ale house longer. Why would anybody want to get there at nine, to do something they don't need to do?

As I said, I'm thick. So I could be missing something.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22005 on: Yesterday at 02:04:02 pm »
Anyone got any idea why the Arsenal game is still showing a buy now button. But when clicked it just keeps asking me to log in even though Im logged in? Cant seem to get through to buy a ticket but the button is there ?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22006 on: Yesterday at 02:11:54 pm »
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Yesterday at 02:04:02 pm
Anyone got any idea why the Arsenal game is still showing a buy now button. But when clicked it just keeps asking me to log in even though Im logged in? Cant seem to get through to buy a ticket but the button is there ?

Did you register for the ballot and were unsuccessful? That's who it is for, tickets will only show once you log in and then if you are eligible.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22007 on: Yesterday at 02:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 02:11:54 pm
Did you register for the ballot and were unsuccessful? That's who it is for, tickets will only show once you log in and then if you are eligible.

Just checked, didn't realise Arsenal game was only a ballot for 4+ credit holders! :-\
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22008 on: Yesterday at 02:45:43 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 11:52:06 am
I was going to do that last week but I think there's a section on it for putting in your flight number
ah I can't remember to be honest your card will be sound anyway
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22009 on: Yesterday at 03:00:20 pm »
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Yesterday at 02:22:13 pm
Just checked, didn't realise Arsenal game was only a ballot for 4+ credit holders! :-\

They will open it up closer to the game so will still have a decent chance.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22010 on: Yesterday at 10:12:01 pm »
Anyone know if the NFC download has ended? Ive got a mate trying to download one abs its just greyed out.  He only has a supporter ID but is on my F and F.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22011 on: Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Gaius Baltar on Yesterday at 10:12:01 pm
Anyone know if the NFC download has ended? Ive got a mate trying to download one abs its just greyed out.  He only has a supporter ID but is on my F and F.

If hes only got a supporter ID he wont be eligible for NFC, NFC is only for members and STHs
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22012 on: Yesterday at 11:06:04 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm
If hes only got a supporter ID he wont be eligible for NFC, NFC is only for members and STHs

Not true, all access to the stadium is NFC.

But he won't 'download' a ticket from the ticketing site like members download their membership, he will get an email with a link to download the ticket to wallet/google pay
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22013 on: Yesterday at 11:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Gaius Baltar on Yesterday at 10:12:01 pm
Anyone know if the NFC download has ended? Ive got a mate trying to download one abs its just greyed out.  He only has a supporter ID but is on my F and F.
if he doesn't have a membership he won't able to download anything
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22014 on: Yesterday at 11:56:51 pm »
To clarify, it was my understanding that anyone with a supporter ID could receive tickets and that they dont need to have a paid membership. What he has is a lapsed membership, an account he can log in to without being able to buy tickets or apply for ballots like a regular member. The issue is the NFC download in his account is greyed out, as it also is for me and other members I know. Have the club finally instigates the NFC download deadline originally set for July.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22015 on: Today at 02:06:11 am »
Quote from: Gaius Baltar on Yesterday at 11:56:51 pm
To clarify, it was my understanding that anyone with a supporter ID could receive tickets and that they dont need to have a paid membership. What he has is a lapsed membership, an account he can log in to without being able to buy tickets or apply for ballots like a regular member. The issue is the NFC download in his account is greyed out, as it also is for me and other members I know. Have the club finally instigates the NFC download deadline originally set for July.

What exactly is he trying to download?

The only way he can get a ticket is if a member or a season ticket holder distributes one to him. Has this happened? You can only distribute tickets for City game right now anyway.

If he has been distributed a ticket then he will have received an email, as thats the only way to distribute a ticket at the moment, and that email will contain a link to download his ticket.

If he has not been distributed a ticket, then he doesnt have a ticket and therefore he has nothing to download
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22016 on: Today at 08:25:20 am »
Over 13,000+ in the queue for a local members sale. It is city although it just highlights how small our capacity is when this is for a few hundred tickets
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22017 on: Today at 08:26:23 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:25:20 am
Over 13,000+ in the queue for a local members sale. It is city although it just highlights how small our capacity is when this is for a few hundred tickets

Gone within 5 minutes as well!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22018 on: Today at 08:29:11 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:25:20 am
Over 13,000+ in the queue for a local members sale. It is city although it just highlights how small our capacity is when this is for a few hundred tickets

I got less then a minute, got in then clicked tickets then it took me straight back to the queue it page with a over a hour. Fucking stupid system :butt
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22019 on: Today at 08:31:29 am »
Quote from: Gaius Baltar on Yesterday at 11:56:51 pm
To clarify, it was my understanding that anyone with a supporter ID could receive tickets and that they dont need to have a paid membership. What he has is a lapsed membership, an account he can log in to without being able to buy tickets or apply for ballots like a regular member. The issue is the NFC download in his account is greyed out, as it also is for me and other members I know. Have the club finally instigates the NFC download deadline originally set for July.

There is no NFC pass for him to download as he doesn't have a season ticket or a membership. If a ticket is allocated to him by a season ticket holder or a member then he will be downloading individual game tickets to his wallet.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22020 on: Today at 08:46:36 am »
Quote from: stevesteve on Today at 08:29:11 am
I got less then a minute, got in then clicked tickets then it took me straight back to the queue it page with a over a hour. Fucking stupid system :butt

Without sounding like a dick, were you in the "right" queue.

Happened for the ballot sales where I clicked a link in my history and it took me to a queue to log in and check my history. I realised this as I was in a queue before 8:15. It did say it on the page "this isn't a queue for tickets" or similar
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22021 on: Today at 09:30:40 am »
Any reason Man City has vanished off the ticket availability page? My mate hoping for a drop to 2+, we thinking any chance of this?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22022 on: Today at 09:37:45 am »
Quote from: Lfc1105 on Today at 09:30:40 am
Any reason Man City has vanished off the ticket availability page? My mate hoping for a drop to 2+, we thinking any chance of this?
Just finished the local sale, probably doing some cleaning up and getting it ready for the 4+ later. Im hoping for a 3+ drop but not that optimistic
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22023 on: Today at 10:10:29 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:46:36 am
Without sounding like a dick, were you in the "right" queue.

Happened for the ballot sales where I clicked a link in my history and it took me to a queue to log in and check my history. I realised this as I was in a queue before 8:15. It did say it on the page "this isn't a queue for tickets" or similar

I was yes. Because originally had the queue page saying a minute. Bit annoyed really.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22024 on: Today at 10:14:43 am »
Quote from: stevesteve on Today at 10:10:29 am
I was yes. Because originally had the queue page saying a minute. Bit annoyed really.

Same thing happened to me this morning. I was 100% in the correct queue as well.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22025 on: Today at 10:39:45 am »
Just went to check my account but there's a half hour queue.

Looked at selling details but can't see anything's on sale. What's going on?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22026 on: Today at 10:40:48 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 10:39:45 am
Just went to check my account but there's a half hour queue.

Looked at selling details but can't see anything's on sale. What's going on?

Local general at 11. You can get in by picking the account option on the initial queue page, you might need to clear your cache/cookies to see it though.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22027 on: Today at 10:42:01 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:40:48 am
Local general at 11. You can get in by picking the account option on the initial queue page, you might need to clear your cache/cookies to see it though.

Arrr, I live in wool land. Thanks for letting me know, I'll check later.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22028 on: Today at 10:51:44 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 10:39:45 am
Just went to check my account but there's a half hour queue.

Looked at selling details but can't see anything's on sale. What's going on?

That half an hour queue is people queuing for City. Trouble is, theyre all in the wrong queue :D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22029 on: Today at 10:55:18 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 10:51:44 am
That half an hour queue is people queuing for City. Trouble is, theyre all in the wrong queue :D

I was a bit confused because the selling details for City have disappeared. Doesn't take much to confuse me.

It'd be nice though if you could look at your account, without having to wait in a selling queue.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22030 on: Today at 11:04:30 am »
When is the 4+ for city?
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22031 on: Today at 11:06:29 am »
Quote from: Agent Bobby on Today at 11:04:30 am
When is the 4+ for city?
2pm I think
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22032 on: Today at 11:15:19 am »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22033 on: Today at 11:33:29 am »
sorry if its already been posted but i updated iphone12 and my ticket has expired
am i safe to download nfc again
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #22034 on: Today at 11:43:08 am »
Quote from: stevesteve on Today at 10:10:29 am
I was yes. Because originally had the queue page saying a minute. Bit annoyed really.

Apologies mate. Like I said wasn't trying to be a dick as I was almost caught out in the ballot. Doesn't sound great.
