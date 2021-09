Covid spot checks for the City game https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1442761243312467969?s=20



"The spot checks are not a condition of entry, but the club would like to prepare fans in case of a policy change to large-scale events and COVID-19 certification, and to keep supporters safe while attending matches. Any fan who wishes to voluntarily show their vaccination or proof of negative lateral flow test can do so by approaching any of the COVID-19 spot check stewards who will be visible around the stadium."



lol



What's the point? I know I'm thick, but that makes no sense to me at all.Why would anybody want to voluntarily leave a queue to prove it? Suppose it could be more about getting it in place, in case it becomes mandatory.Can't see many volunteering though, if the other options are to get in the ground / stay in the pub ten minutes quicker / longer.