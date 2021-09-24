« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1013712 times)

Offline benitezexpletives

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21960 on: September 24, 2021, 04:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September 24, 2021, 03:37:08 pm
Read 3 posts up from this
i thought that exchanging and distributing were two separate processes apologies
Offline GWats77

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21961 on: September 25, 2021, 01:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September 24, 2021, 02:06:38 pm
On the bottom of the last page. Also posted by LFC Help on Twitter.
@welshered had a mind melt, and thought it was on Sunday.

Thanks for the highlight anyway.
Offline Carllfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21962 on: Today at 10:10:09 am »
Is anyone able to see the Man City game on their members card yet?
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21963 on: Today at 10:17:50 am »
Do we have to go through this every single home game?
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21964 on: Today at 10:18:16 am »
Quote from: Carllfc on Today at 10:10:09 am
Is anyone able to see the Man City game on their members card yet?
no give it time
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21965 on: Today at 10:18:41 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:17:50 am
Do we have to go through this every single home game?
lucky we have 4 away following the break
Offline Carllfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21966 on: Today at 10:33:41 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:17:50 am
Do we have to go through this every single home game?

No idea, but its the first time I've asked
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21967 on: Today at 10:55:57 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:17:50 am
Do we have to go through this every single home game?

I think you already know the answer to that!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21968 on: Today at 11:20:17 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:17:50 am
Do we have to go through this every single home game?

 :lmao
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21969 on: Today at 11:21:59 am »
All 3 city sales on Wednesday
Offline anitrella

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21970 on: Today at 11:46:23 am »
city dropping to 3, 2, 1 if tickets remain after 4+
Offline Ginieus

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21971 on: Today at 12:41:31 pm »
I was ill last week and forgot to get my Villa ticket. What a twat!

😭😭😭
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21972 on: Today at 02:49:26 pm »
3+  so theres a chance
Offline jaygraham

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21973 on: Today at 03:33:36 pm »
Do the local members sale need 4+ to qualify on wed?
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21974 on: Today at 03:42:03 pm »
Quote from: jaygraham on Today at 03:33:36 pm
Do the local members sale need 4+ to qualify on wed?
no
Online redandwhitekuyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21975 on: Today at 08:30:55 pm »
Every single sale I have been in has been a shambles. Even though I have had tickets in nearly all of them, only after spending hours refreshing over and over again for that damn orange block to appear with one restricted view seat that nobody else wants.
 
Some people are saying they are logging on at 07:45 and being 27,000 in the queue and others at 08:15 and being 4000.
Then i hear people trying in the middle at 08:00 and getting 400th...

There is no consistency with the sales and queue placement. If it says 08:15 then it should be 08:15 for everyone. Hate to say it but Ticketmaster have that down to within a second or too now. Nobody getting in at 07:45 then someone at 08:00 getting in-front of them for a 08:15 queue.

There are no comms from the club on how many tickets will actually be available in each sale. I.E Local postcode sale you sit at 10,000 in a queue to find out there were only ever 200 tickets probably on sale in the first place. Wasting hours and hours of time sitting on the website in queues that are pointless. Just let the first 200 through and don't let anymore waste hours in the queue....
Just simply say there will be 2000 tickets for members with 4+ credits, 2000 for people that were unsuccessful in the ballot, 2000 for local postcode etc etc etc.

Why does the club also think it is acceptable to not have a phone number to speak to someone?
The live chat is always around 1+ hour queue no matter what time of day you try.
 


Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21976 on: Today at 08:37:06 pm »
There is no queue before 8.15 and people joining the holding page before that time are not placed into a queue. The queue starts at 8.15 and entry into it appears to be random at this present moment in time so no one joining at 8.15 or 8.00 is beating someone to the queue at 7.45.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21977 on: Today at 08:38:46 pm »
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Today at 08:30:55 pm

Some people are saying they are logging on at 07:45 and being 27,000 in the queue and others at 08:15 and being 4000.
Then i hear people trying in the middle at 08:00 and getting 400th...

There is no consistency with the sales and queue placement. If it says 08:15 then it should be 08:15 for everyone. Hate to say it but Ticketmaster have that down to within a second or too now. Nobody getting in at 07:45 then someone at 08:00 getting in-front of them for a 08:15 queue.


You seem a bit confused with the concept of a random queue.

Nobody gets in at 7:45. Everyone gets in at 8:15 with a random queue position.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21978 on: Today at 08:40:38 pm »
The queue is randomised at 8.15am, it doesn't matter if you sit on the holding page from 7am or join it at 8.12am, you're all thrown in randomly come 8.15am as that's when the queue starts. There is no pre log-in so there is no guarantee that turning your computer on any earlier will help. People say they are "queueing" before 8.15 which is what confuses people - they're not, they're sitting on a holding page, it's no different from if the site was just closed till 8.15am. Surely Ticketmaster is the same in that everyone joining at the start time is randomly either lucky or unlucky with their queue placement?
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21979 on: Today at 08:41:17 pm »
Should have known you'd be ahead of me explaining this, WelshRed ;D
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21980 on: Today at 08:42:37 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 08:41:17 pm
Should have known you'd be ahead of me explaining this, WelshRed ;D

Haha I think most of it is copy and paste for me nowadays

By the way Ticketmaster sales are just as much of a shambles as well, including their customer service! Missed an hour of a Trevor Noah gig the other week because they just didn't bother sending tickets out and left thousands in a queue outside.
Online redandwhitekuyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21981 on: Today at 09:03:43 pm »
To be fair I didnt know it was randomised
I was under the impression it was similar to other ticket sites, which as far as I am aware have no pre queue and its first to click the button at 8:15
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21982 on: Today at 09:14:44 pm »
We don't have a pre-queue either, it's just a holding page. It works the same, it's just the site "clicks the button" at 8.15 for you.
Online redandwhitekuyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21983 on: Today at 09:37:06 pm »
Fancy the chances to click it myself faster than others from past experience on other sites, but hey ho.
Still not a fan of the lack of info about how many tickets are on sale each time...
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21984 on: Today at 09:42:22 pm »
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Today at 09:37:06 pm
Fancy the chances to click it myself faster than others from past experience on other sites, but hey ho.

To be honest you might still be able to do that, you certainly could on our old system and I used to prefer that too as it could be really slow clicking over.
