Every single sale I have been in has been a shambles. Even though I have had tickets in nearly all of them, only after spending hours refreshing over and over again for that damn orange block to appear with one restricted view seat that nobody else wants.



Some people are saying they are logging on at 07:45 and being 27,000 in the queue and others at 08:15 and being 4000.

Then i hear people trying in the middle at 08:00 and getting 400th...



There is no consistency with the sales and queue placement. If it says 08:15 then it should be 08:15 for everyone. Hate to say it but Ticketmaster have that down to within a second or too now. Nobody getting in at 07:45 then someone at 08:00 getting in-front of them for a 08:15 queue.



There are no comms from the club on how many tickets will actually be available in each sale. I.E Local postcode sale you sit at 10,000 in a queue to find out there were only ever 200 tickets probably on sale in the first place. Wasting hours and hours of time sitting on the website in queues that are pointless. Just let the first 200 through and don't let anymore waste hours in the queue....

Just simply say there will be 2000 tickets for members with 4+ credits, 2000 for people that were unsuccessful in the ballot, 2000 for local postcode etc etc etc.



Why does the club also think it is acceptable to not have a phone number to speak to someone?

The live chat is always around 1+ hour queue no matter what time of day you try.







