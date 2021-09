What is the view like from Block 125 Annie road lower tier on the back row? It states severely restricted view but I can only see a pole blocking a little bit on the seatmap



Horrendous. Genuinely, I struggle to imagine a worse spec in any ground across the league.I sat there once for Sunderland a few years back, and it's the only game I've had no intention at all of going back up for the second half for (thankfully the head steward knew exactly why and moved us to a few spare seats at the front on that occasion).Honestly though, if it was a choice of one of those seats or not going, even if we were winning the league that day, I'd swerve it and go the pub. Not even kidding.