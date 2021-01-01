« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1006807 times)

Offline apassant77

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21760 on: Today at 10:00:53 am »
Quote from: Paragon on Today at 09:59:31 am
Any good ones near the front or are they all up at the back? I still have 19,000 ahead of me so I don't know why I'm even asking but hey ho  ;D

I logged out so not sure
Online kopte4ever

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21761 on: Today at 10:02:29 am »
Newcastle, Kop gone, AL gone [apart from restricted in back corner] pretty much yellow accross the main stand upper Could not see any 2+ together
Offline mbyx6cg2

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21762 on: Today at 10:09:40 am »
Quote from: kopte4ever on Today at 10:02:29 am
Newcastle, Kop gone, AL gone [apart from restricted in back corner] pretty much yellow accross the main stand upper Could not see any 2+ together

Thankfully I got 2 together, but if you're successful with two linked cards in a ballot, are you guaranteed that you can buy 2 together? Or is the guarantee just 2 anywhere?
Online kopte4ever

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21763 on: Today at 10:11:15 am »
Quote from: mbyx6cg2 on Today at 10:09:40 am
Thankfully I got 2 together, but if you're successful with two linked cards in a ballot, are you guaranteed that you can buy 2 together? Or is the guarantee just 2 anywhere?

2 Anywhere, no priority together at all
Online dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21764 on: Today at 10:12:46 am »
I have a card with 4+ but never won ballot
Is city and Arsenal now gonna be in the free for all tomorrow with members who have no previous
Offline anitrella

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21765 on: Today at 10:18:02 am »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 10:12:46 am
I have a card with 4+ but never won ballot
Is city and Arsenal now gonna be in the free for all tomorrow with members who have no previous

No theyll stay at 4+ criteria
Online dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21766 on: Today at 10:20:03 am »
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 10:18:02 am
No theyll stay at 4+ criteria
Cheers
Offline 1964allezallezallez

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21767 on: Today at 10:20:38 am »
For the late availability sale for Man City will you still require 4+ credits?  Wasn't successful in the ballot and will be difficult to logon tomorrow
Online Girder of Girth

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21768 on: Today at 10:29:18 am »
Just got in (was nearly 10000 in queue). Only seats in back few rows of Upper Main and Upper Annie Rd for City and Arsenal left.
Online actwithoutwords

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21769 on: Today at 10:30:01 am »
Made an absolute amateur error and when I finally got on the site after an hour I was told I wasn't in the queue for tickets after all, just a queue to look at my account details!
Wasn't aware that was a thing...
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21770 on: Today at 10:35:22 am »
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Today at 10:30:01 am
Made an absolute amateur error and when I finally got on the site after an hour I was told I wasn't in the queue for tickets after all, just a queue to look at my account details!
Wasn't aware that was a thing...

Fuck, that's harsh. To be fair I did the same myself initially when joining then changed it, so easy done especially if you're not a morning person like me, plus with such a long wait you had there was obviously tons of other people doing the same.
Online Broad Spectrum

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21771 on: Today at 10:35:57 am »
Personally think it would be much better if they just allocate you a seat if you're successful in the ballot for the match(es) you've chosen. It would just avoid all of this shite. Some obviously won't be happy, but no doubt there would be plenty waiting in the wings ready to take those tickets. I've been selected for Leeds and at this stage I just want two seats together, couldn't care less where it is in the ground even if it's restricted view.
Online Andypandimonium

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21772 on: Today at 10:39:39 am »
Still in queue but waiting time dropping like a stone now. I can only surmise that this is unrequired sessions timing out. Nice to know that there are punters who not only got in long before me, but had back-up sessions getting in before me! Why we can't just have one device per person beats me.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21773 on: Today at 10:44:53 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:35:22 am
Fuck, that's harsh. To be fair I did the same myself initially when joining then changed it, so easy done especially if you're not a morning person like me, plus with such a long wait you had there was obviously tons of other people doing the same.

I was lucky as I had that too ( I clicked a link from my history) but it joined me before 8:15. So, I panicked, then when I clicked on tickets it kicked me into the queue for tickets
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21774 on: Today at 10:45:11 am »
Got three together in U8 there for Leeds  earlier. Slim pickings really only really the back four or five rows across the whole upper main. 223 and 224 have some towards the back and the back of 127 and 128. Were also some upper kenny back rows. I wouldnt be holding out much hope for anything for the free for all tomorrow. Only Ive guaranteed my da and sister tickets I would have held off for late availability.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21775 on: Today at 10:45:56 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 10:35:57 am
Personally think it would be much better if they just allocate you a seat if you're successful in the ballot for the match(es) you've chosen. It would just avoid all of this shite. Some obviously won't be happy, but no doubt there would be plenty waiting in the wings ready to take those tickets. I've been selected for Leeds and at this stage I just want two seats together, couldn't care less where it is in the ground even if it's restricted view.

I have thought about that myself an might be easier but I would miss the blood pumping, anxious thrill of the queue, nothing gets the lower intestines working quite like it.  ;D No need for any prunes today.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21776 on: Today at 10:48:07 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:45:56 am
I have thought about that myself an might be easier but I would miss the blood pumping, anxious thrill of the queue, nothing gets the lower intestines working quite like it.  ;D No need for any prunes today.
Out of all my browsers and super fast iPhone and laptop, the only useable queue I got was on a five year old slow as hell tablet. Was a very stressful purchasing experience to say the least. Accidentally emptied the basket at one point when allocating.
Online Broad Spectrum

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21777 on: Today at 10:51:00 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 10:45:11 am
Got three together in U8 there for Leeds  earlier. Slim pickings really only really the back four or five rows across the whole upper main. 223 and 224 have some towards the back and the back of 127 and 128. Were also some upper kenny back rows. I wouldnt be holding out much hope for anything for the free for all tomorrow. Only Ive guaranteed my da and sister tickets I would have held off for late availability.

Hopefully there'll be two seats left together. Honestly not arsed where they are in the ground.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21778 on: Today at 10:52:12 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 10:48:07 am
Out of all my browsers and super fast iPhone and laptop, the only useable queue I got was on a five year old slow as hell tablet. Was a very stressful purchasing experience to say the least. Accidentally emptied the basket at one point when allocating.

I was buying for my mate and his kids also. Think at one point he was on his own and I was looking after his kids.

Soon sorted that. It worked fine but twenty minutes to box everything seems very short
Online Broad Spectrum

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21779 on: Today at 11:02:40 am »
Just sat there watching the queue going down, and noticed Jamie Vardy in the background. Didn't realise he was a red!
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21780 on: Today at 11:03:36 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 10:48:07 am
Out of all my browsers and super fast iPhone and laptop, the only useable queue I got was on a five year old slow as hell tablet. Was a very stressful purchasing experience to say the least. Accidentally emptied the basket at one point when allocating.

It is proper stressful, an that's with me being lucky enough to work from home, if I had to get to work, drop kids off, commute, no idea what I'd do, especially seen as queue times can last for hours.

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:52:12 am
It worked fine but twenty minutes to box everything seems very short

Think I remember it being 10 minutes for the ACS, an then you realise the clock keeps ticking even after you hit proceed and then have to sort any payment details. Must have given 20 today with all the games but if you had 7 games to get that's not long!
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21781 on: Today at 11:06:29 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:03:36 am
It is proper stressful, an that's with me being lucky enough to work from home, if I had to get to work, drop kids off, commute, no idea what I'd do, especially seen as queue times can last for hours.

Think I remember it being 10 minutes for the ACS, an then you realise the clock keeps ticking even after you hit proceed and then have to sort any payment details. Must have given 20 today with all the games but if you had 7 games to get that's not long!


Having to do 9 or 10 games and allocate to up to 4 people is tight in 20 minutes, didn't it used to be 40? Or at least give more time for checking out as well.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21782 on: Today at 11:13:22 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:06:29 am
Having to do 9 or 10 games and allocate to up to 4 people is tight in 20 minutes, didn't it used to be 40? Or at least give more time for checking out as well.

Yeah think soon as you proceeded to the payment stage it used to give you another slot of time, now it's all contained in one place so no extra time.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21783 on: Today at 11:15:51 am »
Because I didn't want to sit in the upper Anny the time to go back and get his tickets then allocate them all had me slightly panicking.

Still boxed in the end.
Offline Alisson Wonderland

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21784 on: Today at 11:27:04 am »
Although the choice is fairly limited when you get in, I still prefer this to the old system.  I'm not complaining about the seats I have because I haven't been in the ground since March 2020
Online Andypandimonium

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21785 on: Today at 11:30:42 am »
Had a quick look at Main Upper but only seats at very back so a return to the old family section in the Anfield Upper for me and big son. Don't mind the view from there to be honest. Not sure how it takes three hours to complete though. Just as well I'm working alone!
Online [streety]

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21786 on: Today at 11:36:15 am »
Oh shit. Not looking forward to fighting over tomorrow's scraps. Like has been said, it could be worth waiting for the late availability.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21787 on: Today at 11:37:35 am »
Quote from: [streety] on Today at 11:36:15 am
Oh shit. Not looking forward to fighting over tomorrow's scraps. Like has been said, it could be worth waiting for the late availability.
Decent availability in L1 and U1. Make there your first port of call if you get in sharpish
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21788 on: Today at 11:39:48 am »
Quote from: [streety] on Today at 11:36:15 am
Oh shit. Not looking forward to fighting over tomorrow's scraps. Like has been said, it could be worth waiting for the late availability.
I think tomorrow will be people who probably just takes ins in, I'd say plenty will pass on it to pick up in late sales
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21789 on: Today at 11:50:29 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 10:45:11 am
Got three together in U8 there for Leeds  earlier. Slim pickings really only really the back four or five rows across the whole upper main. 223 and 224 have some towards the back and the back of 127 and 128. Were also some upper kenny back rows. I wouldnt be holding out much hope for anything for the free for all tomorrow. Only Ive guaranteed my da and sister tickets I would have held off for late availability.
Ah ffs was hoping their would be a fair few left with it being boxing day. Fairly confident I'll get some before the game tho.
Online Broad Spectrum

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21790 on: Today at 11:55:33 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:50:29 am
Ah ffs was hoping their would be a fair few left with it being boxing day. Fairly confident I'll get some before the game tho.

Just bought the last two seats together for Leeds in the Main Stand, only single seats everywhere else.
