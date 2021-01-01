Out of all my browsers and super fast iPhone and laptop, the only useable queue I got was on a five year old slow as hell tablet. Was a very stressful purchasing experience to say the least. Accidentally emptied the basket at one point when allocating.



It worked fine but twenty minutes to box everything seems very short



It is proper stressful, an that's with me being lucky enough to work from home, if I had to get to work, drop kids off, commute, no idea what I'd do, especially seen as queue times can last for hours.Think I remember it being 10 minutes for the ACS, an then you realise the clock keeps ticking even after you hit proceed and then have to sort any payment details. Must have given 20 today with all the games but if you had 7 games to get that's not long!