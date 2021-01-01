Any good ones near the front or are they all up at the back? I still have 19,000 ahead of me so I don't know why I'm even asking but hey ho
Newcastle, Kop gone, AL gone [apart from restricted in back corner] pretty much yellow accross the main stand upper Could not see any 2+ together
Once she's had a few glasses of Chardonnay I'll be in quicker than you can say PDF to offer her a jolly good spit shining of her corned beef curtains
Thankfully I got 2 together, but if you're successful with two linked cards in a ballot, are you guaranteed that you can buy 2 together? Or is the guarantee just 2 anywhere?
I have a card with 4+ but never won ballotIs city and Arsenal now gonna be in the free for all tomorrow with members who have no previous
No theyll stay at 4+ criteria
Page created in 0.042 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]