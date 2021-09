Not so much about the sales... I could sit here and complain all day about how bad the website and those sales are.



But does anyone have any concrete info regarding credits?



Will home credits this year be used for next year or not? Am I just wasting my time trying to get 13+ H credits this year for none to count next year?



Not sure if serious as this has been covered ad infinitum.... but anyway:If you are trying to get to 13+ simply for credit for next year's sale, yes you are wasting your rime.It's in the FAQs on the club website https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-why-won-t-i-accrue-any-credits-for-tickets-purchased-during-the-2021-22-season No credits from this season will be used for future seasons. Qualification for next year 13+ will be same as this year, based on credit from 18/19 or 19/20 (whichever had the most).In-year credits may be used for eligibility in Cup competition in 2021/22 (i.e for further rounds or finals, but CL aways aren't so far at least)