Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21640 on: Today at 10:30:51 am »
Such a clunky website.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21641 on: Today at 10:36:28 am »
It's beyond a fucking joke, got down to 2 minutes waiting time and it shoots back up to 20 minutes FFS!  Going to be well over 2 hours of waiting time.  c*nts.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21642 on: Today at 10:46:06 am »
Real first world problems here.....
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21643 on: Today at 10:46:39 am »

I wonder if part of the problem is the multiple browsers because there is no obvious way to take those other browsers out of the queue once youve got your tickets. Weve heard how people have logged out and back in without losing their place which suggests that closing off unneeded browsers may not actually remove them from the queue. If all of those extra browsers have to time out then that might explain why it takes hours.

It also makes no sense that those who dont qualify can still get in the queue. I bet there are hundreds of numpties who have joined the queue without reading the detail.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21644 on: Today at 10:58:14 am »
Got in after 30min wait and there was hundreds left in kop but no pairs under row 60  terrible way to sell tickets.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21645 on: Today at 11:00:53 am »
Finally in after two hours of waiting.  Fuck all left on the Kop, £112 worse off having to sit elsewhere.  Fucking shambles.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21646 on: Today at 11:08:06 am »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 10:58:14 am
Got in after 30min wait and there was hundreds left in kop but no pairs under row 60  terrible way to sell tickets.

What would you do differently?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21647 on: Today at 11:12:30 am »
I haven't allocated games to others when I purchased the tickets this morning....but am likely to have to do this with a couple of the games. I presume we can still pass the tickets on/distribute tickets to friends/family like what has already been happening up until now?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21648 on: Today at 11:15:24 am »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 11:08:06 am
What would you do differently?
Personally I wouldn't let people buy just any singles of a given block. Only the spare ones and end of a given row that has tix together. Or even keep 2-3 rows of every block for anyone logged in to buy more than one...give him end seats again
