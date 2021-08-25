Hi all. I posted this on the Ground Entry thread but thought Id repost here as this thread is more active and its just as, if not more relevant.
Just a heads up for anyone who has their NFC pass inside Apple Wallet on their iPhone - I updated to IOS15 software tonight and my iPhone now thinks that my NFC Members Pass is expired because the Crystal Palace match was on Saturday
. Apple Wallet now has an option to "view expired passes" and when you click on it you have the choice to delete the pass (DON'T!!!) or unhide it - this is a new feature in Apple Wallet (one which it if were for train tickets or suchlike you would say, ok, that's fine) and I can imagine this is going to add to the anxiety associated with NFC. Forewarned is forearmed and all that!!