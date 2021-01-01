Quote

Thank you for registering your interest in purchasing tickets for Premier League home games during the first half of the 2021/22 season.



Unfortunately you have been unsuccessful in the ballot for all games you registered for. If you registered alongside other supporters in the same transaction, they too have been unsuccessful.



I refuse to use scalpers.The odds for getting a ticket... I dunno man.I don't get it. It puts me off the club. I went for six consecutive years before family illness then covid stopped me and spotty years before thatI am just fed up of this process. Its not like I'm a tourist.I've had a bit to drink so I'll put it out my mind but I still feel punished for taking time out to look after my family.I know there's general sale still.. .