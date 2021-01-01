« previous next »
Just managed to grab one that came up in the Kop :) Hard work that, but still beats redialling every 30secs to hear all the operators are busy and to try again later :)
I think that's basically why they are doing it. Why would you buy a ticket today for a game tomorrow if you can't go?

A mate bought on his membership for a different mate (not registered) - because every piece of written advice said that was allowed. Thats why.

You might not like it but if its not allowed they need to say.
First time used this site this year trying to bag one for my dad. Anyone else not think its really slow? Having to click the area then press select to be taken through to the seats. Never seen a seat available its that slow. Or am I missing a trick?

One of my lads got a late one for Milan but it was impossible to pick one, just kept refreshing the Select Seat For Me option and got one eventually. Might be better doing that.
Thank you for registering your interest in purchasing tickets for Premier League home games during the first half of the 2021/22 season.
 
Unfortunately you have been unsuccessful in the ballot for all games you registered for. If you registered alongside other supporters in the same transaction, they too have been unsuccessful.
 
 

I refuse to use scalpers.

The odds for getting a ticket... I dunno man.

I don't get it. It puts me off the club. I went for six consecutive years before family illness then covid stopped me and spotty years before that

I am just fed up of this process. Its not like I'm a tourist.

I've had a bit to drink so I'll put it out my mind but I still feel punished for taking time out to look after my family.

I know there's general sale still.. .
Got sorted today in L6..cant wait to sit behind Klopp.  best waiting for a decent seat if you can
Im in the Anfield Road end tomorrow are the turnstiles closed off for that? Im in M1-6. Anyone know where to go exactly?

Also, Off topic I know, but has anyone brought a backpack into the stadium since the new ticketing system came in? Do they still check it and tag it at the turnstiles?
Im in the Anfield Road end tomorrow are the turnstiles closed off for that? Im in M1-6. Anyone know where to go exactly?

Also, Off topic I know, but has anyone brought a backpack into the stadium since the new ticketing system came in? Do they still check it and tag it at the turnstiles?
Go up by the back of the kenny. Otherwise youve to go into the park to get round. They have a fence up
Im in the Anfield Road end tomorrow are the turnstiles closed off for that? Im in M1-6. Anyone know where to go exactly?

Also, Off topic I know, but has anyone brought a backpack into the stadium since the new ticketing system came in? Do they still check it and tag it at the turnstiles?

I used to always get in with a backpack but since the new system I haven't even tried, and to be fair I haven't even seen anyone inside with one. I bought the "small items bag" in the club shop for about £15 and it's been checked and tagged at the turnstile - no issues. I have my glasses, keys, battery pack for my phone etc in it.

https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-black-silver-small-items-bag
Im in the Anfield Road end tomorrow are the turnstiles closed off for that? Im in M1-6. Anyone know where to go exactly?

Also, Off topic I know, but has anyone brought a backpack into the stadium since the new ticketing system came in? Do they still check it and tag it at the turnstiles?

They're saying no bags this season except for a small bag for essentials or a club shop carrier bag full of LFC purchases of course! I had a small crossbody bag checked on Weds night and he said it was a bit bigger than they normally allow, it's small but probably slightly bigger than the linked one above. He still let me in like but the queues were mad so he probably couldn't be arsed!
Im in the Anfield Road end tomorrow are the turnstiles closed off for that? Im in M1-6. Anyone know where to go exactly?

Also, Off topic I know, but has anyone brought a backpack into the stadium since the new ticketing system came in? Do they still check it and tag it at the turnstiles?

Need to go from Arkles Lane, they won't let you through from Main Stand.

And wouldn't take a backpack. Heard some were denied entry on Wednesday.
What's the deal with when an area of the ground appears, you click it and there's no seats available - is it just someone has got there ahead of you? Seems impossible to be quick enough if so...
Anyone know how to sort the issue of Google pay saying this item cannot be saved on this device despite it showing yesterday?
