You could have 10 tabs on 1 browser, they would all be the same time and queue position.

If you're using 10 different browsers, they won't be the same.



The issue is that I opened a browser that I'd closed 5 minutes earlier, and it held my queue position.



As we know, people have access to 30+ machines, and use multiple different browsers on each machine. So are these hundreds of browsers still sitting in the queue after that person is sorted until they reach the site then time out?



In a way thats good as if you close your browser by accident etc, then you wont lose your place and people have complained about this happening in the past. It does have its draw backs though as youve stated, but it doesnt reduce your chance of getting tickets as those multiple browsers are active on someones machine who has already bought tickets, it just increases your wait time. The only way to get round all of this is to have a prelogin before you join the queue.