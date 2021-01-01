Mine is
Your queue number: 24549
Number of users in queue ahead of you: 19276
I've closed the browser. Will reopen a browser in a few minutes to check if it's the same queue number. Would be a bit ridiculous if it is.
So I opened an internet explorer browser. The one above I used Egde.
Your queue number: 25749
Number of users in queue ahead of you: 19968
Your estimated wait time is: more than an hour
I've just reopened the edge browser, after opening the IE browser and typing all this out, and it's the exact same queue number
Your queue number: 24549
Number of users in queue ahead of you: 18681
Your estimated wait time is: more than an hour
So all these sessions with 50+ browsers, they're staying in the queue even after the browsers are closed?