Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 988438 times)

Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21240 on: Today at 11:32:23 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:31:12 am
Palace returned all of 124 as well so 1k tickets there

Loads in U1 and U9, 4 rows at the back of 306 and the odd blocks of 4 in the kop and some singles
Was also every restricted view seat in the ground

If people still say they dont get sorted for games this season...
when people say they don't get sorted they usually mean they couldn't get sorted for United sitting beside Klopp, the tickets are relatively easy once you get hand of the system and you accept ins in
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21241 on: Today at 11:34:36 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:31:12 am
Palace returned all of 124 as well so 1k tickets there

Loads in U1 and U9, 4 rows at the back of 306 and the odd blocks of 4 in the kop and some singles
Was also every restricted view seat in the ground

If people still say they dont get sorted for games this season...

11 tickets left in 124

I literally just saw a kop block go amber. Im picking and choosing my games so happy to wait and get what I want
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21242 on: Today at 11:35:20 am »
still more than an hour for me  :butt
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21243 on: Today at 11:39:33 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 11:32:23 am
when people say they don't get sorted they usually mean they couldn't get sorted for United sitting beside Klopp, the tickets are relatively easy once you get hand of the system and you accept ins in

That would be amazing!!! Ive been a few seats away from the bench during Rodgers reign but never klopps

Being able to pass the F&F has prevented any hope of that
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21244 on: Today at 11:40:33 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 11:39:33 am
That would be amazing!!! Ive been a few seats away from the bench during Rodgers reign but never klopps
I've never been close to the dugout but was front row in the Kenny couple years ago and had Trent in my face, definitely an experience being that close
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21245 on: Today at 11:42:55 am »
Got a couple of mates a ticket this morning, both are members. They have got email confirmation but the tickets are still in my account, do I distribute them to them?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21246 on: Today at 11:44:20 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:35:20 am
still more than an hour for me  :butt

How many ahead of you in the queue? I just opened a browser and there are 20400 ahead of me.

That would suggest to me that the spare browsers people opened earlier either are still open, or aren't being removed from the queue when they are closed.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21247 on: Today at 11:45:05 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 11:42:55 am
Got a couple of mates a ticket this morning, both are members. They have got email confirmation but the tickets are still in my account, do I distribute them to them?
if you selected them when checking out they should get the tickets automatically
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21248 on: Today at 11:45:26 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 11:42:55 am
Got a couple of mates a ticket this morning, both are members. They have got email confirmation but the tickets are still in my account, do I distribute them to them?

You are just the lead purchaser. Assuming you used their memberships to buy the tickets, they should be in their history too. You shouldn't need to do anything else.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21249 on: Today at 11:47:12 am »
Looks like there's none left
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21250 on: Today at 11:48:36 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:44:20 am
How many ahead of you in the queue? I just opened a browser and there are 20400 ahead of me.

That would suggest to me that the spare browsers people opened earlier either are still open, or aren't being removed from the queue when they are closed.
5444 ahead of me currently.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21251 on: Today at 11:49:48 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:45:26 am
You are just the lead purchaser. Assuming you used their memberships to buy the tickets, they should be in their history too. You shouldn't need to do anything else.
Logged in on my account but purchased in their names. Just told me they can't download the NFC, thought they had already done that :butt
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21252 on: Today at 11:53:06 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:48:36 am
5444 ahead of me currently.

Mine is

Your queue number: 24549
Number of users in queue ahead of you: 19276

I've closed the browser. Will reopen a browser in a few minutes to check if it's the same queue number. Would be a bit ridiculous if it is.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21253 on: Today at 11:56:00 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 11:49:48 am
Logged in on my account but purchased in their names. Just told me they can't download the NFC, thought they had already done that :butt
The tickets are in their accounts but the Dowload NFC tab is greyed out, what do they need to do?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21254 on: Today at 12:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:53:06 am
Mine is

Your queue number: 24549
Number of users in queue ahead of you: 19276

I've closed the browser. Will reopen a browser in a few minutes to check if it's the same queue number. Would be a bit ridiculous if it is.

So I opened an internet explorer browser. The one above I used Egde.

Your queue number: 25749
 Number of users in queue ahead of you: 19968 
   
 Your estimated wait time is: more than an hour


I've just reopened the edge browser, after opening the IE browser and typing all this out, and it's the exact same queue number

Your queue number: 24549
Number of users in queue ahead of you: 18681
Your estimated wait time is: more than an hour



So all these sessions with 50+ browsers, they're staying in the queue even after the browsers are closed?  :butt
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21255 on: Today at 12:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 11:56:00 am
The tickets are in their accounts but the Dowload NFC tab is greyed out, what do they need to do?

If they go to the tickets tab, there should be a tick box beside their membership. Ticking this should enable the Download NFC button.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21256 on: Today at 12:03:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:00:19 pm
So I opened an internet explorer browser. The one above I used Egde.

Your queue number: 25749
 Number of users in queue ahead of you: 19968 
   
 Your estimated wait time is: more than an hour


I've just reopened the edge browser, after opening the IE browser and typing all this out, and it's the exact same queue number

Your queue number: 24549
Number of users in queue ahead of you: 18681
Your estimated wait time is: more than an hour



So all these sessions with 50+ browsers, they're staying in the queue even after the browsers are closed?  :butt
I think it goes on IP address. not sure, the sold out banner is up now on the queue. lets see if that moves it
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21257 on: Today at 12:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 11:49:48 am
Logged in on my account but purchased in their names.

I thought you couldn't do that this season, or is that just for aways?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21258 on: Today at 12:13:57 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:03:33 pm
I think it goes on IP address. not sure, the sold out banner is up now on the queue. lets see if that moves it

I think youre right. To experiment, I had the exact same queue time on multiple tabs on the same device so I just closed them
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21259 on: Today at 12:20:21 pm »
That was always the case even with the old system though
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21260 on: Today at 12:20:49 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:05:36 pm
I thought you couldn't do that this season, or is that just for aways?

Just for aways that, annoyingly
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21261 on: Today at 12:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:01:23 pm
If they go to the tickets tab, there should be a tick box beside their membership. Ticking this should enable the Download NFC button.
Cheers Barney, all sorted apparently.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21262 on: Today at 12:49:05 pm »
Ticketing site gone. Now defaulting to the main site :D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21263 on: Today at 12:54:24 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 12:49:05 pm
Ticketing site gone. Now defaulting to the main site :D

Seems to be parking you in a queue without bothering to tell you. Which is at least an hour's wait...

EDIT, ah no, 2 minutes apparently...

EDIT appears to be working again
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21264 on: Today at 01:03:19 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:13:57 pm
I think youre right. To experiment, I had the exact same queue time on multiple tabs on the same device so I just closed them

You could have 10 tabs on 1 browser, they would all be the same time and queue position.
If you're using 10 different browsers, they won't be the same.

The issue is that I opened a browser that I'd closed 5 minutes earlier, and it held my queue position.

As we know, people have access to 30+ machines, and use multiple different browsers on each machine. So are these hundreds of browsers still sitting in the queue after that person is sorted until they reach the site then time out?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21265 on: Today at 01:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:03:19 pm
You could have 10 tabs on 1 browser, they would all be the same time and queue position.
If you're using 10 different browsers, they won't be the same.

The issue is that I opened a browser that I'd closed 5 minutes earlier, and it held my queue position.

As we know, people have access to 30+ machines, and use multiple different browsers on each machine. So are these hundreds of browsers still sitting in the queue after that person is sorted until they reach the site then time out?

In a way thats good as if you close your browser by accident etc, then you wont lose your place and people have complained about this happening in the past. It does have its draw backs though as youve stated, but it doesnt reduce your chance of getting tickets as those multiple browsers are active on someones machine who has already bought tickets, it just increases your wait time. The only way to get round all of this is to have a prelogin before you join the queue.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21266 on: Today at 01:16:47 pm »
Just got in - non available
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21267 on: Today at 01:17:23 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 01:12:31 pm
In a way thats good as if you close your browser by accident etc, then you wont lose your place and people have complained about this happening in the past. It does have its draw backs though as youve stated, but it doesnt reduce your chance of getting tickets as those multiple browsers are active on someones machine who has already bought tickets, it just increases your wait time. The only way to get round all of this is to have a prelogin before you join the queue.
I did during a bulk sale once, granted I wasn't getting a ticket anyway but was still fuming
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21268 on: Today at 01:40:47 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 01:17:23 pm
I did during a bulk sale once, granted I wasn't getting a ticket anyway but was still fuming

A few years back before I had my laptop repaired I was in one of the free for all, think maybe 3 years ago. My laptop overheated and shut itself down. When I logged back on it held my position in the queue. 
