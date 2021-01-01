« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 526 527 528 529 530 [531]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 985347 times)

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21200 on: Yesterday at 12:19:09 pm »
Quote from: xRedmanLFCx on Yesterday at 10:27:00 am
It's funny because we can't even do it yet for Milan  ;D

Should be able to

Milan is there in 'tickets' for me, has been since yesterday
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,221
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21201 on: Yesterday at 02:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Carllfc on Yesterday at 04:11:36 am
When are they going to announce the next ballot results for premier league games?

When the government have decided whether vaccine passports are going to be needed or not
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,221
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21202 on: Yesterday at 08:51:58 pm »
LFC have absolutely nothing on how shit the O2 is. 2 and a half hours of waiting to collect tickets for Trevor Noah tonight as they didn't bother sending tickets out and still nowhere near the front of the queue. Show should have started at 8...LFC's tickets off is fucking gold standard compared to this.
Logged

Online Oh Yes BisCAN

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 556
  • Where Kenny played...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21203 on: Today at 10:21:55 am »
Hopefully announcement just now, that they are scrapping plans for COVID passports on venues, means we'll get some news on next lot of Premier League sales Monday or Tuesday
Logged
"Has everybody heard... the bird is the word?" @rabbitrabbiton

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,823
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21204 on: Today at 10:49:53 am »
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Today at 10:21:55 am
Hopefully announcement just now, that they are scrapping plans for COVID passports on venues, means we'll get some news on next lot of Premier League sales Monday or Tuesday
I wouldn't be expecting anything for a bit yet given how ticket sales have gone this year
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21205 on: Today at 11:06:21 am »
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Today at 10:21:55 am
Hopefully announcement just now, that they are scrapping plans for COVID passports on venues, means we'll get some news on next lot of Premier League sales Monday or Tuesday

Even though the government have scrapped it, the PL could still insist on it so the club will have to wait for their final decision. Which could take a while given how long they took to decide on red zones etc
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 526 527 528 529 530 [531]   Go Up
« previous next »
 