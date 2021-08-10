« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21160 on: Yesterday at 05:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Songs to Sing on Yesterday at 04:56:50 pm
There is no instruction anywhere on the site to join that URL. If you were simply waiting on the site, as I did, you wouldnt have joined the queue. Whatever combination of letters you want to use to describe that

 :o :o :o :o
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21161 on: Yesterday at 05:23:25 pm »
In fairness it's extremely badly signposted. I couldn't find the link to the actual ticket page anywhere, but I knew it existed so hunted it down via an old link.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21162 on: Yesterday at 05:55:21 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 05:23:25 pm
In fairness it's extremely badly signposted. I couldn't find the link to the actual ticket page anywhere, but I knew it existed so hunted it down via an old link.

Not sure Palace will be tomorrow as the Milan sale is scheduled for then. It would be interesting to know what happened today but suspect we wont ever be told.

Lord only knows when theyll manage the bulk sale. Would be good if they could at least do the ballot so we can sort out travel and our lives generally.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21163 on: Yesterday at 06:18:16 pm »
Its been the guts of two years since I got to do any f5ing from late sales. Just forgot due to the new ticket page
YNWA

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21164 on: Yesterday at 06:21:28 pm »
Werent the club going to announce the rearranged ticket sale date today?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21165 on: Yesterday at 08:45:50 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 06:21:28 pm
Werent the club going to announce the rearranged ticket sale date today?

Yes. They put that on twitter.
Notice there is no issues with the hospitality tickets being sold. Useless.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21166 on: Yesterday at 08:55:22 pm »
wtf is going on with that website?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21167 on: Yesterday at 09:07:08 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 11:07:51 am
You lot tryna get Palace...me tryna find the button to sell my Palace tickets back to the club...wtf has this button gone?!! Used to be on the side of the page when you first log in.
Yeah this was there a few days ago and has now disappeared. Who knows with this website honestly.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21168 on: Yesterday at 10:09:04 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 08:45:50 pm
Yes. They put that on twitter.
Notice there is no issues with the hospitality tickets being sold. Useless.

No words!  ::)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21169 on: Today at 12:00:29 am »
See Palace has disappeared again now.

Horrible the way they keep deleting stuff and bringing it back
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21170 on: Today at 10:13:05 am »
My card just just updated with Palace, rather than Milan
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21171 on: Today at 11:02:13 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 10:13:05 am
My card just just updated with Palace, rather than Milan

Mine to, but the money hasn't actually been taken for the Milan game yet.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21172 on: Today at 11:40:43 am »
My hospitality booking for Milan has now completely disappeared from my account. Lists my next match as Crystal Palace which had disappeared earlier in the week. This really is such a mess.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21173 on: Today at 11:53:45 am »
Quote from: LFCStuart on Today at 11:40:43 am
My hospitality booking for Milan has now completely disappeared from my account. Lists my next match as Crystal Palace which had disappeared earlier in the week. This really is such a mess.

Not sure there's a lot that's working or to like about this new system. No sign of Milan in my history, Palace is there, but wasn't yesterday

GPay still shows Chelsea, so resigned to the fact that I'll have to re-download the pass for every game, but little point in doing that  till Milan is in the tickets section to download

At least in the old system you could see it the ticket said printed, or upload when the card had been activated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21174 on: Today at 12:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:53:45 am
Not sure there's a lot that's working or to like about this new system. No sign of Milan in my history, Palace is there, but wasn't yesterday

GPay still shows Chelsea, so resigned to the fact that I'll have to re-download the pass for every game, but little point in doing that  till Milan is in the tickets section to download

At least in the old system you could see it the ticket said printed, or upload when the card had been activated

You have to assume/hope that everything is "in the background" but all this "tickets disappearing" nonsense is frustrating and causing a lot of (possibly) unnecessary worry. I don't get why purchases keep disappearing, it makes no sense. Then again, all my registrations for members sale ballots are gone - again I have to assume/hope that these are stored somewhere. Shouldn't be this much stress attached to match tickets!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21175 on: Today at 12:03:46 pm »
I know people don't trust the TO which is fair enough, but I think if everyone stopped refreshing their account every 5 minutes there would be much less stress as you'd miss most of the weird things they do on your account! I never look at mine that much but every time I see a post on here I feel like I have to check mine is doing the same thing (and it's often not!) ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21176 on: Today at 12:12:50 pm »
Can't seem to find the option to sell the ticket back to the club for the Palace game.

Any clues?

TO have closed phone lines and Live Chat is suspended.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:27:05 pm by Istanbul Boy »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21177 on: Today at 12:29:44 pm »
Not a game until 15th September.

Chill out ladies and gents.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21178 on: Today at 12:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul Boy on Today at 12:12:50 pm
Can't seem to find the option to sell the ticket back to the club for the Palace game.

Any clues?

TO have closed phone lines and Live Chat is suspended.

basically it'll appear after Milan I think

there was a small window before the ACS sale you could transfer / sell back your Palace seat, but mainly it's just a window a few days before the relevant game.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21179 on: Today at 01:07:20 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 12:29:44 pm
Not a game until 15th September.

Chill out ladies and gents.

Yeah that's fine, and understand why the tickets aren't updated immediately, even though I think it should.

But even you must agree there is no reason why everybody's history should constantly appear and disappear, it never happened on the old system and you can't tell that's not a backward step

Also you must agree that's it's totally wrong for a system not to log you out after you have purchased, leaving thousands in a queue waiting
« Last Edit: Today at 01:09:08 pm by Tiz Lad »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21180 on: Today at 01:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:07:20 pm
Yeah that's fine, and understand why the tickets aren't updated immediately, even though I think it should.

But even you must agree there is no reason why everybody's history should constantly appear and disappear, it never happened on the old system and you can't tell that's not a backward step

Also you must agree that's it's totally wrong for a system not to log you out after you have purchased, leaving thousands in a queue waiting

I went on this morning just before 11 to distribute Palace tickets and was put into a holding queue. I assume there was a sale at 11? Got logged in about 10 past 11. I distributed mine, then logged out and straight into my brothers account to distribute his without being placed in another queue.
Could have been that there was no one waiting to log on at 11.10 - 11.15, but I did think it seemed odd that I could log out of one account and straight into another.

I can't find the post now, but I'm sure I read the other day someone saying they accidently closed their browser, but when they re-opened it they still had the same queue position. So even if you have 5 browsers open, once you get sorted on the quickest one, is it a case that the other browsers have to time out even if they are closed? I'd hope that isn't the case and whoever it happened to just got lucky.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:38:06 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21181 on: Today at 01:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:32:19 pm
I went on this morning just before 11 to distribute Palace tickets and was put into a holding queue. I assume there was a sale at 11? Got logged in about 10 past 11. I distributed mine, then logged out and straight into my brothers account to distribute his without being placed in another queue.
Could have been that there was no one waiting to log on at 11.10 - 11.15, but I did think it seemed odd that I could log out of one account and straight into another.

Think it was that there was nobody on. You can't do that when the tickets are on sale. But you can log in and out of your own account and not be placed back in the queue, especially when there's 1000s waiting to get on, previous system as you know, once bought you were logged out. This in my book is one of the biggest of the many retrograde steps that have been made in this system
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21182 on: Today at 02:22:24 pm »
Anyone seeing Milan tickets?

I have logged in and the ticket page is blank? Asks me to log in, I do that and jut loops back round to the same page? I am logged in as I see all my details in my account
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21183 on: Today at 02:23:54 pm »
Quote from: marios_moustache on Today at 02:22:24 pm
Anyone seeing Milan tickets?

I have logged in and the ticket page is blank? Asks me to log in, I do that and jut loops back round to the same page? I am logged in as I see all my details in my account

You need to click on the tickets section of your account not the tickets bit on the main page
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21184 on: Today at 02:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:23:54 pm
You need to click on the tickets section of your account not the tickets bit on the main page

Sorry I meant in buying a ticket
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21185 on: Today at 02:27:53 pm »
Quote from: marios_moustache on Today at 02:25:55 pm
Sorry I meant in buying a ticket

You can only see them if you have 4 credits and dont already have a Milan ticket

I.e you cant log in as yourself to buy for others
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21186 on: Today at 02:30:28 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:27:53 pm
You can only see them if you have 4 credits and dont already have a Milan ticket

I.e you cant log in as yourself to buy for others

Cheers, that is excatly what I was trying to do!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21187 on: Today at 02:31:31 pm »
Quote from: marios_moustache on Today at 02:30:28 pm
Cheers, that is excatly what I was trying to do!

I dont know why though, I could do it for Chelsea when I already had a ticket.

I think its another TO fuck up.

Do you qualify for the sale yourself?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21188 on: Today at 02:33:58 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:31:31 pm
I dont know why though, I could do it for Chelsea when I already had a ticket.

I think its another TO fuck up.

Do you qualify for the sale yourself?

Im on the ACS and was sorted earlier in the week.

I agree, I was able to do it for Chelsea
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21189 on: Today at 02:48:58 pm »
Palace sale re-arranged for Tuesday at 11am
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21190 on: Today at 03:18:15 pm »
How long does it take for ticket purchased in members sale to appear in your account or purchase history? Bought Milan there, got email but not showing up anywhere
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21191 on: Today at 03:21:24 pm »
How do you sell tickets back to the club? I have 2 for Palace and I can't go now. I can't see anywhere to sell them back. Any help would be appreciated.
