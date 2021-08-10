Yeah that's fine, and understand why the tickets aren't updated immediately, even though I think it should.



But even you must agree there is no reason why everybody's history should constantly appear and disappear, it never happened on the old system and you can't tell that's not a backward step



Also you must agree that's it's totally wrong for a system not to log you out after you have purchased, leaving thousands in a queue waiting



I went on this morning just before 11 to distribute Palace tickets and was put into a holding queue. I assume there was a sale at 11? Got logged in about 10 past 11. I distributed mine, then logged out and straight into my brothers account to distribute his without being placed in another queue.Could have been that there was no one waiting to log on at 11.10 - 11.15, but I did think it seemed odd that I could log out of one account and straight into another.I can't find the post now, but I'm sure I read the other day someone saying they accidently closed their browser, but when they re-opened it they still had the same queue position. So even if you have 5 browsers open, once you get sorted on the quickest one, is it a case that the other browsers have to time out even if they are closed? I'd hope that isn't the case and whoever it happened to just got lucky.