In fairness it's extremely badly signposted. I couldn't find the link to the actual ticket page anywhere, but I knew it existed so hunted it down via an old link.



Not sure Palace will be tomorrow as the Milan sale is scheduled for then. It would be interesting to know what happened today but suspect we won’t ever be told.Lord only knows when they’ll manage the bulk sale. Would be good if they could at least do the ballot so we can sort out travel and our lives generally.