I appreciate this mornings issue could have been a technical problem beyond anyone's control but how much longer do the club/owners put up with the current performance of the ticketing process and office.



It's almost everything they do now is either wrong or poorly communicated, or both. You can't get in touch with them to discuss issues, and take an age to respond to any emails.

This is a multi billion pound organisation and it's run like the local corner shop



Spot on, realise the ever changing circumstances and pressures of the COVID stuff, PL changes, UEFA, NFC etc, and it must be very difficult. Must be horrible to work in that officeBut they really don't help themselves, the communications they put out I think actually increase their workloads as they are so badly worded. This an area that could easily be rectified, but it's mistake and confusion time and again with their releasesAs you say mate, an organisation of this size shouldn't be having these issuesI could understand lower league teams having these problems, but not a multi billion pound organisation. But I always get the feeling that they know very game will sell out eventually so the hierarchy aren't particularly bothered in any way for the hassle that people get in getting tickets or information about their tickets