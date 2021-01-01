« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 524 525 526 527 528 [529]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 979573 times)

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,083
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21120 on: Today at 08:31:17 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 08:28:48 am
Just the ticket availability page which now says the due to circumstances beyond our control the sale has been postponed. The actual link to join queue never appeared

Oh. Then no, you'd have had no chance. You can join the ticket page before it appears on the ticket news area
https://www.ticketing.liverpoolfc.com
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,233
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21121 on: Today at 08:31:17 am »
I hope they go on sale later this morning or this afternoon.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21122 on: Today at 08:35:20 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:31:17 am
Oh. Then no, you'd have had no chance. You can join the ticket page before it appears on the ticket news area
https://www.ticketing.liverpoolfc.com
Cheers. Will know for next time
Logged
YNWA

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21123 on: Today at 08:39:33 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:31:17 am
I hope they go on sale later this morning or this afternoon.

https://twitter.com/lfchelp/status/1435506862900789248?s=21

It says a new time will be advertised today. Time rather than date, so could be today
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,815
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21124 on: Today at 08:39:43 am »
Another fuck up? Hope no one booked time off for that
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,233
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21125 on: Today at 08:46:35 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 08:39:33 am
https://twitter.com/lfchelp/status/1435506862900789248?s=21

It says a new time will be advertised today. Time rather than date, so could be today

Literally the best queue position Ive ever had in these sales. Gonna be F5ing from here on.

Think this will be a hard one as its a 3Pm Saturday kick off
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21126 on: Today at 08:51:55 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:46:35 am
Literally the best queue position Ive ever had in these sales. Gonna be F5ing from here on.

Think this will be a hard one as its a 3Pm Saturday kick off

All games are struggling to sell. If you want a ticket youll get one this season
Logged

Offline Barrowred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21127 on: Today at 08:53:14 am »
I appreciate this mornings issue could have been a technical problem beyond anyone's control but how much longer do the club/owners put up with the current performance of the ticketing process and office.

It's almost everything they do now is either wrong or poorly communicated, or both. You can't get in touch with them to discuss issues, and take an age to respond to any emails.
This is a multi billion pound organisation and it's run like the local corner shop
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,602
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21128 on: Today at 09:13:55 am »
They are having one almighty mare so far this season

The new portal is absolutely god awful as well
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,498
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21129 on: Today at 09:15:39 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 08:53:14 am
I appreciate this mornings issue could have been a technical problem beyond anyone's control but how much longer do the club/owners put up with the current performance of the ticketing process and office.

It's almost everything they do now is either wrong or poorly communicated, or both. You can't get in touch with them to discuss issues, and take an age to respond to any emails.
This is a multi billion pound organisation and it's run like the local corner shop

Spot on, realise the ever changing circumstances and pressures of the COVID stuff, PL changes, UEFA, NFC etc, and it must be very difficult. Must be horrible to work in that office

But they really don't help themselves, the communications they put out I think actually increase their workloads as they are so badly worded. This an area that could easily be rectified, but it's mistake and confusion time and again with their releases

As you say mate, an organisation of this size shouldn't be having these issues

I could understand lower league teams having these problems, but not a multi billion pound organisation. But I always get the feeling that they know very game will sell out eventually so the hierarchy aren't particularly bothered in any way for the hassle that people get in getting tickets or information about their tickets
Logged

Offline Barrowred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21130 on: Today at 09:22:57 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 09:15:39 am
Spot on, realise the ever changing circumstances and pressures of the COVID stuff, PL changes, UEFA, NFC etc, and it must be very difficult. Must be horrible to work in that office

But they really don't help themselves, the communications they put out I think actually increase their workloads as they are so badly worded. This an area that could easily be rectified, but it's mistake and confusion time and again with their releases

As you say mate, an organisation of this size shouldn't be having these issues

I could understand lower league teams having these problems, but not a multi billion pound organisation. But I always get the feeling that they know very game will sell out eventually so the hierarchy aren't particularly bothered in any way for the hassle that people get in getting tickets or information about their tickets
I agree the hierarchy probably aren't too bothered because the demand for tickets always means they will sell out but they seem to be getting worse. They have never been great but the levels of incompetence in the last few months have gone off the scale.
Logged

Offline GWats77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21131 on: Today at 09:57:02 am »
Anyone closed their queue page yet??

Mines still active,
Logged

Online nickyd186

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21132 on: Today at 10:08:07 am »
Apparently palace haven't recieved an allocation of ticket's yet
Logged
What we achieve in life, echos in eternity

Online Jamesie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 213
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21133 on: Today at 10:10:07 am »
Queue has been unpaused.
Logged

Online dundeejoe

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21134 on: Today at 10:15:58 am »
Quote from: Jamesie on Today at 10:10:07 am
Queue has been unpaused.
did tickets go onsale ?
Logged

Online Jamesie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 213
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21135 on: Today at 10:17:05 am »
Not sure. Still got an 8 minute wait. Will update.
Logged

Online dundeejoe

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21136 on: Today at 10:20:33 am »
im in now,no matches
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,787
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21137 on: Today at 10:20:35 am »
No there's nothing on the ticket page.
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21138 on: Today at 10:28:41 am »
Why are there 7,000 people in a queue for no tickets? :D
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,787
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21139 on: Today at 10:32:19 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 10:28:41 am
Why are there 7,000 people in a queue for no tickets? :D

Because people don't trust the website not to suddenly upload them again ;D

Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21140 on: Today at 10:34:41 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:32:19 am
Because people don't trust the website not to suddenly upload them again ;D



:D Fair
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,083
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21141 on: Today at 10:37:11 am »
Quote from: nickyd186 on Today at 10:08:07 am
Apparently palace haven't recieved an allocation of ticket's yet

"unforseen circumstances" from LFC ;)
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,787
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21142 on: Today at 10:39:44 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 08:51:55 am
All games are struggling to sell. If you want a ticket youll get one this season

Be interesting to see if this is true. I'd like to go to 2-3 games this season ideally, but there seemed a lot of demand in the local sales yesterday and the late sale this morning.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,842
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21143 on: Today at 10:42:51 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:39:44 am
Be interesting to see if this is true. I'd like to go to 2-3 games this season ideally, but there seemed a lot of demand in the local sales yesterday and the late sale this morning.

I think the Chelsea game dropped to all members. There will be plenty that don't bother with teams like Brentford and Watford I'd expect.
Logged

Online loveisreal

  • manloveisrealtoo. Takin' Bascombe to taskombe.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21144 on: Today at 10:45:07 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:39:44 am
Be interesting to see if this is true. I'd like to go to 2-3 games this season ideally, but there seemed a lot of demand in the local sales yesterday and the late sale this morning.

yeah, i dont believe it's true sadly, based on those local sales yesterday and some of the queue metrics this morning.  I think there was a 3pm game at a similar stage in the season a couple of seasons ago (Leicester game with late Milner pen) which was one of the ones i couldn't get that season, and this one feels similar, even without the loyalty.  Think it's going to be a scrap to sort.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 524 525 526 527 528 [529]   Go Up
« previous next »
 