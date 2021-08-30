« previous next »
Offline kevlumley

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21040 on: August 30, 2021, 09:07:33 pm »
Quote from: jaygraham on August 30, 2021, 04:04:56 pm
Thanks
Noticed the same in purchase history. So registered again. Website tells you, you have two many tickets in your basket (sorry cannot remember the exact message) for member name 'X', so you cannot check out anyway. So it is in the database somewhere, just no longer showing as registered in history, where it did previously.
Offline didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21041 on: August 31, 2021, 11:48:40 am »
So when is the next sale for me members with over 13 homes?!! Also when is the sale for CL games??!
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21042 on: August 31, 2021, 11:53:13 am »
Quote from: didopich on August 31, 2021, 11:48:40 am
So when is the next sale for me members with over 13 homes?!! Also when is the sale for CL games??!

Should find out in the next few days/hours.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21043 on: August 31, 2021, 12:13:07 pm »
Quote from: didopich on August 31, 2021, 11:48:40 am
So when is the next sale for me members with over 13 homes?!! Also when is the sale for CL games??!

13+ league games be end of Sept

CL sale info and dates being announced today

FYI the club will only be selling the Champions League and the League Cup ACS's

FA Cup will not be being sold until November at the earliest
Offline Red_Irishman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21044 on: August 31, 2021, 01:52:54 pm »
Any reason why my NFC pass was showing as an expired card in my Apple wallet?
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21045 on: August 31, 2021, 05:38:38 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on August 31, 2021, 12:13:07 pm
13+ league games be end of Sept

CL sale info and dates being announced today

FYI the club will only be selling the Champions League and the League Cup ACS's

FA Cup will not be being sold until November at the earliest

End of September really? we play City on 3rd October! Surely has to be at least before the 20th September?
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21046 on: August 31, 2021, 07:51:06 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on August 31, 2021, 05:38:38 pm
End of September really? we play City on 3rd October! Surely has to be at least before the 20th September?

"late September" was the clubs wording

It'll be week commencing the 20th in my opinion, I'd guess at wed/thu/Fri for the disabled/13/ballot sales

Then additional and local sales from the following tuesday/Wednesday before the match on Sunday
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21047 on: August 31, 2021, 07:52:52 pm »
Issue is.. They need to know what's happening with covid passports... If they're needed then they'll probs have an online verification which allows you to then buy tickets rather than turnstile checks
Offline Joxer

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21048 on: September 1, 2021, 07:58:53 am »
Hi,
Is the ballot/tickets assigned for the Palace, Brighton, Southampton Villa & Newcastle games?

I knew that the Chelsea & Burnley ones were already assigned but unsure if the above were done at same time or yet to be announced?

Thanks
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21049 on: September 1, 2021, 08:17:03 am »
Quote from: Joxer on September  1, 2021, 07:58:53 am
Hi,
Is the ballot/tickets assigned for the Palace, Brighton, Southampton Villa & Newcastle games?

I knew that the Chelsea & Burnley ones were already assigned but unsure if the above were done at same time or yet to be announced?

Thanks

Palace already allocated. The rest arent
Offline Joxer

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21050 on: September 1, 2021, 09:21:16 am »
Ok thanks very much, do we know when it will be announced?
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21051 on: September 1, 2021, 10:11:49 am »
Quote from: Joxer on September  1, 2021, 09:21:16 am
Ok thanks very much, do we know when it will be announced?

Few weeks
Offline GWats77

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21052 on: September 1, 2021, 05:22:04 pm »
I see the seat selection for the CL and league cup have appeared for the ACS.

Sign up on Monday 6th Sept
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21053 on: September 1, 2021, 07:04:34 pm »

Apologies for the basic question but is it correct that tickets purchased in the Members and Additional Members Sales can only be transferred to F&F who are members? That was always my understanding but I keep seeing references to people transferring tickets to F&F who are not members but have a supporters ID.

Also does anyone know the age limits for Junior and Young Adult? I cant find it on the website and it doesnt pop up when buying tickets.

Feel free to answer and simultaneously berate me for not being able to navigate the LFC site.
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21054 on: September 1, 2021, 07:13:04 pm »
No, a ticket can be transferred to absolutely anyone right now but after the Palace game can be anyone on your F&F list and they don't have to be members.

17-21 is young adults I believe, anything up to that is junior
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21055 on: September 1, 2021, 07:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September  1, 2021, 07:13:04 pm
No, a ticket can be transferred to absolutely anyone right now but after the Palace game can be anyone on your F&F list and they don't have to be members.

17-21 is young adults I believe, anything up to that is junior


Thanks for the swift reply, mate.
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21056 on: September 1, 2021, 07:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on September  1, 2021, 07:14:44 pm

Thanks for the swift reply, mate.

No worries mate. Those haven't been asked in here for a while so I saved you my scorn ;)
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21057 on: September 1, 2021, 09:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on September  1, 2021, 07:04:34 pm
Apologies for the basic question but is it correct that tickets purchased in the Members and Additional Members Sales can only be transferred to F&F who are members? That was always my understanding but I keep seeing references to people transferring tickets to F&F who are not members but have a supporters ID.

Also does anyone know the age limits for Junior and Young Adult? I cant find it on the website and it doesnt pop up when buying tickets.

Feel free to answer and simultaneously berate me for not being able to navigate the LFC site.


It's based off the DOB on 1st August that season, 16 and under is child, 17-21 is young adult

Even if you turn 17 on August 2nd you're entitled to child tickets for the full season, same with turning 22 after August 1st
Offline VVM

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21058 on: September 1, 2021, 10:00:15 pm »
Apologies if it's already been mentioned but I just noticed the additional sales for Palace have been posted.

Local Members - Tuesday 7th September, 8:15
Local General - Tuesday 7th September, 12:00
Additional Members - Wednesday 8th September, 8:15
Offline koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21059 on: September 1, 2021, 10:41:24 pm »
Site is down for maintenance Will probably see the palace tickets reappear after that I'd imagine.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21060 on: September 2, 2021, 07:30:46 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on September  1, 2021, 10:41:24 pm
Site is down for maintenance Will probably see the palace tickets reappear after that I'd imagine.

Leeds away sale this morning so that bodes well
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21061 on: September 2, 2021, 08:01:26 am »
Quote from: VVM on September  1, 2021, 10:00:15 pm
Apologies if it's already been mentioned but I just noticed the additional sales for Palace have been posted.

Local Members - Tuesday 7th September, 8:15
Local General - Tuesday 7th September, 12:00
Additional Members - Wednesday 8th September, 8:15

Nice one, been looking out for that
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21062 on: September 2, 2021, 09:17:45 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on September  2, 2021, 07:30:46 am
Leeds away sale this morning so that bodes well

Working fine now.
Offline Songs to Sing

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21063 on: September 2, 2021, 09:52:57 am »
For additional members sales does anyone have any tips as to get a tick? Ive tried in previous years but could not get through. Is it a case of being on the link way ahead of the 8.15am opening? Trying to open browsers on different devices?

Also, are you able to buy 2 additional tickets for people who are on your friends and family list, so that you can get seats next to each other?

Thanks
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21064 on: September 2, 2021, 09:59:24 am »
Its a new system so I don't think anyone has any tips apart from opening as many browsers as possible mate, even if there was a get around then people don't tend to say as it will negatively affect them.

You can buy tickets for anyone on your friends and family list yes, whether you'll be able to get 3 together is a different matter
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21065 on: September 2, 2021, 10:20:45 am »
Palace is back in history
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21066 on: September 2, 2021, 10:23:51 am »
Offline PaulKS

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21067 on: September 2, 2021, 11:54:35 am »
Anyone else absolutely sick to death of seeing that Elton John photo on the ticket page... or just me?
Online keano7

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21068 on: September 2, 2021, 12:47:09 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on September  2, 2021, 11:54:35 am
Anyone else absolutely sick to death of seeing that Elton John photo on the ticket page... or just me?

Especially considering the concert sold out weeks ago. Not sure why still advertising on every link. Poor P!no didnt get this kind of treatment!
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21069 on: September 2, 2021, 01:16:04 pm »
Still flogging hospitality for it arent they?
Offline benitezexpletives

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21070 on: September 2, 2021, 03:52:57 pm »
Is Palace available to transfer now?
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21071 on: September 2, 2021, 04:15:32 pm »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on September  2, 2021, 03:52:57 pm
Is Palace available to transfer now?

yeah, works fine
Offline Songs to Sing

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21072 on: September 2, 2021, 05:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September  2, 2021, 09:59:24 am
Its a new system so I don't think anyone has any tips apart from opening as many browsers as possible mate, even if there was a get around then people don't tend to say as it will negatively affect them.

You can buy tickets for anyone on your friends and family list yes, whether you'll be able to get 3 together is a different matter

Thanks mate
Online Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21073 on: Today at 06:14:08 am »
Only just dawned on me how little time they have to sort tickets for City and others before Christmas.

Just 19 working days. 14-ish if you discount today, Milan (H), Norwich (A) and a couple for Porto (A), as I've never known them doing when majority may be travelling for/at games.

I'm only waiting on 13+ sale, but mate asked last night when he might here about registered interest. Surely they're going to tell people if successful this week for sale week following?

Tension in my house, as wife wants a week away somewhere after Palace at home, but told her I can't go anywhere if I potentially need decent internet for sales. Be good to get back to only blocking out mornings in July and November.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21074 on: Today at 06:34:52 am »
I mean if the reports from the independent today are accurate I think we may not need a sale for City.

https://inews.co.uk/news/covid-lockdown-government-plans-october-firebreak-restrictions-hospital-admissions-1185533
Online Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21075 on: Today at 06:56:52 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:34:52 am
I mean if the reports from the independent today are accurate I think we may not need a sale for City.

https://inews.co.uk/news/covid-lockdown-government-plans-october-firebreak-restrictions-hospital-admissions-1185533
Oh great! Although 'end of next month' suggests City may be safe.

I don't envy the club in all this, but I do wonder if a few of bulk sales would have been best to sort the majority out. Obviously I say that having no experience of how difficult refunds, etc were at the end of the 19/20 season were
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21076 on: Today at 06:58:42 am »
There's also reports of vaccine passports from the 1st of October which will affect City and some people who will be going to City so the club can't really do anything until the government confirms this.
Online Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21077 on: Today at 07:08:37 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:58:42 am
There's also reports of vaccine passports from the 1st of October which will affect City and some people who will be going to City so the club can't really do anything until the government confirms this.
Interesting on the vaccine passports that, for nightclubs at least, if you're unvaccinated but have taken a test and recorded a negative result through the NHS app, you'll get a temporary NHS COVID pass and be allowed to enter. Sounds the same for other venues impacted by vaccine passports.

Everyone's situation is different, but I'd take the financial outlay and potential wait getting refunds back, over the time spent constantly checking various sources and being unable to book a holiday for fear of missing sales
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21078 on: Today at 07:13:12 am »
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Today at 07:08:37 am
Interesting on the vaccine passports that, for nightclubs at least, if you're unvaccinated but have taken a test and recorded a negative result through the NHS app, you'll get a temporary NHS COVID pass and be allowed to enter. Sounds the same for other venues impacted by vaccine passports.

Everyone's situation is different, but I'd take the financial outlay and potential wait getting refunds back, over the time spent constantly checking various sources and being unable to book a holiday for fear of missing sales

They've specifically said on several occasions from Oct 1st a test won't be suitable as a substitution for a jab
