Only just dawned on me how little time they have to sort tickets for City and others before Christmas.



Just 19 working days. 14-ish if you discount today, Milan (H), Norwich (A) and a couple for Porto (A), as I've never known them doing when majority may be travelling for/at games.



I'm only waiting on 13+ sale, but mate asked last night when he might here about registered interest. Surely they're going to tell people if successful this week for sale week following?



Tension in my house, as wife wants a week away somewhere after Palace at home, but told her I can't go anywhere if I potentially need decent internet for sales. Be good to get back to only blocking out mornings in July and November.