It's not a legal requirement from the government and the club never stated they'd be checking. It honestly looks to me like the government and all businesses are just leaving it up to the public. Unless there is a legal requirement for the public to be vaccinated to gain entry the club have no real reason to ask.



I read something about spot checks which I now can't find but seems I didn't imagine it because someone else has mentioned it on this page. I know it's difficult for them and I'm not expecting them to ask everyone because I have no idea how they'd handle it if someone didn't have one and I wouldn't want the stewards put in that position, just weird that we've gone from 'OH MY GOD, don't stand too close' to just 'yeah, do what you want, breathe all over eachother'.