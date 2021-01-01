« previous next »
UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20880 on: Today at 02:13:59 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:43:15 pm
No but the details still show as Burnley when you check the details

I'd assume if it still said Burnley seats details it wouldn't work on Saturday at the entry for Chelsea.

swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20881 on: Today at 02:17:37 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:13:59 pm
I'd assume if it still said Burnley seats details it wouldn't work on Saturday at the entry for Chelsea.



I don't think that's the case. It'd be looking up the digital NFC card ref when it's scanned and would match it to a valid card for the current match and allow entry.. The seat details will be just a reference for yourself.
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20882 on: Today at 02:22:06 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:10:19 pm
It's not a legal requirement from the government and the club never stated they'd be checking. It honestly looks to me like the government and all businesses are just leaving it up to the public. Unless there is a legal requirement for the public to be vaccinated to gain entry the club have no real reason to ask.

I read something about spot checks which I now can't find but seems I didn't imagine it because someone else has mentioned it on this page. I know it's difficult for them and I'm not expecting them to ask everyone because I have no idea how they'd handle it if someone didn't have one and I wouldn't want the stewards put in that position, just weird that we've gone from 'OH MY GOD, don't stand too close' to just 'yeah, do what you want, breathe all over eachother'.
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20883 on: Today at 02:27:28 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:43:15 pm
No but the details still show as Burnley when you check the details

Thats a bit strange, it should be blank if it hasnt updated with Chelsea.

It will though, before Saturday.

scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20884 on: Today at 02:28:26 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:52:52 pm
I must have missed the posts from Android users saying they are having anxiety issues because their details haven't updated.

Do you always take everything so literally?

And you might think otherwise if you were in the watsapp group Im in
Shaneee.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20885 on: Today at 02:35:58 pm
The clicky link in the distribution email seems to be working now. Sucessfully added Chelsea ticket to my wallet
red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20886 on: Today at 02:42:32 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 02:22:06 pm
I read something about spot checks which I now can't find but seems I didn't imagine it because someone else has mentioned it on this page. I know it's difficult for them and I'm not expecting them to ask everyone because I have no idea how they'd handle it if someone didn't have one and I wouldn't want the stewards put in that position, just weird that we've gone from 'OH MY GOD, don't stand too close' to just 'yeah, do what you want, breathe all over eachother'.

I get that with spot checks, they'll probably have been told to check the person every x minutes or so. It's far from ideal and I get what you're saying, but without firmer legal standing from the government they'll do what they can.

Also, I'd imagine the last thing the club or a steward wants is an argument with an "anti Vax" type - add in the issues they've had with NFC
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20887 on: Today at 02:42:59 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:28:26 pm
Do you always take everything so literally?

And you might think otherwise if you were in the watsapp group Im in

You're accusing people of having mental health issues because of a ticket not being updated on their phone. What other way is there to take it?
