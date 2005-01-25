Theres loads who credit hunt to get on 13+ so that theyre guaranteed tickets, but sell the lesser desirable games on to others. Theres no need for them to do that this season, as nothing bought this season counts for next year.



I can't speak for anyone else, but I've had 13+ for a few seasons now. I only go to 5 or 6 games. My brother and 2 mates are the same. I 'manage' these 4 cards in terms of who gets which game etc. The 4 of us pick which games we are going to throughout the season and anything else is up for grabs.I could've sold all but 1 game 5 times over this season and made a dick load of money. The demand is definitely there from this side of the pond.I dont whore the tickets out, and I certainly don't take anything over face value. Many long term posters on here can vouch for tbat.Every ticket I pass on is to someone that has asked for it, and that goes for this season also. Newcastle is the only one so far no one wants.Ever start rabbiting on after having a few beers then wonder why you're rabbiting on? I feel like that now