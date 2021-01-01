« previous next »
30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20560 on: Today at 12:34:23 pm
Some people now have the distribute button available
ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,164
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20561 on: Today at 12:41:28 pm
Got in on one device in 6 minutes and the other was over an hour..

Missed the late members sales haha
CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20562 on: Today at 12:42:23 pm
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on Today at 12:27:56 pm
They were

Thanks- good to see the club are now fully committed to getting young fans into the ground- making young adult and junior tickets available in every area in every sale will make it so much easier. I remember managing to get the last junior ticket in the Leicester bulk sale a few years ago (when I was eligible for junior tickets) and then not being able to get any others in the same area, so instead of paying £9, I had to pay £53. Good to know this sort of thing won't happen now.
30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20563 on: Today at 12:42:32 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:34:23 pm
Some people now have the distribute button available

Only available for seasies rights now
30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20564 on: Today at 12:45:25 pm
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 12:42:23 pm
Thanks- good to see the club are now fully committed to getting young fans into the ground- making young adult and junior tickets available in every area in every sale will make it so much easier. I remember managing to get the last junior ticket in the Leicester bulk sale a few years ago (when I was eligible for junior tickets) and then not being able to get any others in the same area, so instead of paying £9, I had to pay £53. Good to know this sort of thing won't happen now.

They limit the number of YA seats they sell in the league. If they haven't sold the allocation in the 13+ sale or the ballots then they'll still have it available

1000 a match total including seasies
CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20565 on: Today at 01:12:10 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:45:25 pm
They limit the number of YA seats they sell in the league. If they haven't sold the allocation in the 13+ sale or the ballots then they'll still have it available

1000 a match total including seasies

I know that was their rule before, but I get the impression that they've removed the limit (just as they have for junior tickets)- I have never seen YA tickets in additional members sales before (except away end allocations that weren't taken up).
30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20566 on: Today at 01:18:09 pm
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 01:12:10 pm
I know that was their rule before, but I get the impression that they've removed the limit (just as they have for junior tickets)- I have never seen YA tickets in additional members sales before (except away end allocations that weren't taken up).

I have on a handful of occasions seen them in the additional

Maybe they have removed the limit of 1000 and not said anything, but I more expect that there's less 17/18 year olds now as there were 21 year olds a few seasons ago, so less qualify in 13+ and season tickets as YA
30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20567 on: Today at 01:19:58 pm
If the limit has been removed, maybe it's just for this creditless season
stonecold_jpm

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20568 on: Today at 01:36:58 pm
Cant distribute tickets, take it its same for everyone else?
30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20569 on: Today at 02:03:26 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 01:36:58 pm
Cant distribute tickets, take it its same for everyone else?

Season ticket holders only at the moment
Joxer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • Rafas Redmen, We ride at dawn
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20570 on: Today at 02:57:02 pm
I can highlight my ticket , click distribute but when I go to the next screen, the tick box and distribute button are greyed out.
30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20571 on: Today at 03:03:34 pm
Quote from: Joxer on Today at 02:57:02 pm
I can highlight my ticket , click distribute but when I go to the next screen, the tick box and distribute button are greyed out.

Same as every other member then!
MerseysideBrum

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,298
  • Show them the way to go ome
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20572 on: Today at 03:05:14 pm
As a member I can now distribute my ticket for Burnley but no other games.
The reds are coming up the hill boys.

Joxer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • Rafas Redmen, We ride at dawn
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20573 on: Today at 03:23:32 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:03:34 pm
Same as every other member then!

Ok, cheers.
stopbabeltime

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20574 on: Today at 04:03:01 pm
Ive distributed a members ticket for the palace game. My mate got the ticket in an email straight away, opened the PDF attachment but cant click the add to apple wallet button for some reason!
Shankly to the Brussels hotel clerk who queried his signing 'Anfield' as his address on the hotel register:
'But that's where I live.'
'But that's where I live.'

UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,614
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20575 on: Today at 04:06:39 pm
My mate managed to get me a ticket today for this in Anfield Road Upper after I missed out in the ballot. Made up. Very rare that I've missed the first home game over the last 10-15 years.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,668
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20576 on: Today at 04:12:21 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/440960-important-preparations-ahead-of-liverpool-v-burnley


Quote
Liverpool FC is ready to welcome supporters back to a full Anfield for a Premier League fixture for the first time since March 2020.

Following trials of new stadium entry processes at Anfield, the club will be using full NFC technology for supporters to access the stadium for the first home match against Burnley.

A full review of the trials has been completed and there are a number of changes made to the matchday operation to improve supporters experience entering the stadium.

Here is the key information supporters attending the game need to know:

NFC passes

In addition to the clubs drive to move to digital technology for stadium entry, the Premier League is also encouraging all clubs to operate a digital-first policy this coming season. This means that all supporters in attendance at a fixture held at Anfield will use NFC tickets or photo ID cards to access the stadium. There will be no Print@Home or paper tickets.

Supporters are reminded to download their digital ticket to their smartphone before arriving at Anfield.

There will also be useful NFC Help checkpoints around the stadium to give fans quick and easy support if they do experience any issues with their digital tickets at Anfield. The Kop Bar is also operating as a central hub where supporters can go for technical advice and support.

Arrive early

Preparing for returning to Anfield is essential and supporters are encouraged to arrive early in plenty of time before the match starts to allow for checks and search procedures. Queues may be likely the closer to kick-off you arrive. It is also advised to plan your journey and view the updated travel map.

Staggered entry times

Staggered entry times will be in place for supporters, to safely control the flow of fans around the ground. Supporters will be contacted directly via email with details of their entry time ahead of the match, and fans are asked to enter during their allocated time.

Visit us safely

Although no longer required by government guidance, it is recommended that fans wear a face covering and maintain distance from fellow supporters where possible when entering and leaving the stadium.

In line with our city partners at Liverpool City Councils Ground Safety Advisory Group and Public Health Department, supporters are strongly recommended to take a lateral flow test 24 to 36 hours prior to kick-off.

Fans are also reminded that Anfield is home to many people, so we ask that you respect residents by leaving quietly and taking any litter home with you.

Food and drink

The price of a pint inside the stadium has been reduced to £2.90.

There will be no food containers outside Anfield for the Burnley fixture.

Thank you

We really appreciate your support and co-operation with these new matchday changes. We cant do this without you, and we cant wait to have you back!

£2.90 a pint. Fucking bargain that.
ChrisLFCKOP

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20577 on: Today at 04:26:34 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UI3lVqOtRzU

This is all we needed in a more timely manner!
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,668
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20578 on: Today at 04:38:10 pm
Quote from: stopbabeltime on Today at 04:03:01 pm
Ive distributed a members ticket for the palace game. My mate got the ticket in an email straight away, opened the PDF attachment but cant click the add to apple wallet button for some reason!

Probably to do with Burnley being the next game. Once the Chelsea game is out of the way, he'll probably be able to add it then.
stopbabeltime

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20579 on: Today at 04:42:49 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:38:10 pm
Probably to do with Burnley being the next game. Once the Chelsea game is out of the way, he'll probably be able to add it then.

Not confident as Im seeing others having same issue with Burnley tickets. Add to that, the tickets have completely disappeared from my account online as if I never bought them!
Shankly to the Brussels hotel clerk who queried his signing 'Anfield' as his address on the hotel register:
'But that's where I live.'
'But that's where I live.'

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,668
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20580 on: Today at 04:55:31 pm
Quote from: stopbabeltime on Today at 04:42:49 pm
Not confident as Im seeing others having same issue with Burnley tickets. Add to that, the tickets have completely disappeared from my account online as if I never bought them!

I've distributed 2 Burnley tickets. Both have showed up on the receivers wallet straight away through the link in the email they got.
Future games won't show up on the wallet until it is the next game being played if the Burnley game is anything to go by. It didn't show on my wallet until the friendlies were over.
stopbabeltime

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20581 on: Today at 05:01:04 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:55:31 pm
I've distributed 2 Burnley tickets. Both have showed up on the receivers wallet straight away through the link in the email they got.
Future games won't show up on the wallet until it is the next game being played if the Burnley game is anything to go by. It didn't show on my wallet until the friendlies were over.

Yeah I understand what you are saying, but for my mates the link in the email isnt even clickable. And an email wont suddenly have a link appear in a few weeks time.
Shankly to the Brussels hotel clerk who queried his signing 'Anfield' as his address on the hotel register:
'But that's where I live.'
'But that's where I live.'

Biscuitman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20582 on: Today at 05:02:57 pm
Quote from: stopbabeltime on Today at 04:42:49 pm
Not confident as Im seeing others having same issue with Burnley tickets. Add to that, the tickets have completely disappeared from my account online as if I never bought them!

I wouldnt get too stressed, that happened to my son for Bilbao along with a few others on here.
On approaching Anfield on the day he got the welcome to Anfield message and the ticket re-appeared in his Apple wallet.
Biscuitman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20583 on: Today at 05:04:38 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 04:26:34 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UI3lVqOtRzU

This is all we needed in a more timely manner!

Club could have saved a lot of frustration and pressure on the ticket office and Live chat if theyd put this out a couple of weeks ago.
stopbabeltime

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20584 on: Today at 05:06:03 pm
Quote from: Biscuitman on Today at 05:02:57 pm
I wouldnt get too stressed, that happened to my son for Bilbao along with a few others on here.
On approaching Anfield on the day he got the welcome to Anfield message and the ticket re-appeared in his Apple wallet.

Yeah I guess its more than likely a bug with the website, Ill give it a few days to sort itself out. Its only stressful because the clubs so hard to contact!
Shankly to the Brussels hotel clerk who queried his signing 'Anfield' as his address on the hotel register:
'But that's where I live.'
'But that's where I live.'

stonecold_jpm

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20585 on: Today at 05:11:17 pm
There will be no food containers outside Anfield for the Burnley fixture.

Preparing for massive queues then freeing up space?
duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,990
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20586 on: Today at 05:13:21 pm
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

benitezexpletives

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20587 on: Today at 05:15:13 pm
The 'recall' option is going to cause absolute havoc on Saturday due to scam artists, lovers tiffs and family fall outs
Carllfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,737
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20588 on: Today at 05:19:26 pm
Why are there staggered entry times? There wasnt any for the last home match.
stonecold_jpm

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20589 on: Today at 05:29:44 pm
Are we able to swap seats by distributing your own ticket out then distributing somebody elses back in? Cos we have a two and a one for  myself and my two sisters but one of them cant go and a mate is going instead so Ill be sitting with my sister in the two instead and hes going in the one. I also need get the stadium access photo card but havent heard a peep off the club so dont even want to attempt to try it if its gonna balls everything up!
gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,530
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20590 on: Today at 05:32:43 pm
Cheap pints and no food stalls outside probably to get fans inside the ground earlier.
dug77

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20591 on: Today at 05:35:07 pm
I got a ticket in the ballot for Chelsea which was showing in my account when I bought it. Today I managed to get a ticket for Burnley in the additional members sale for me and two mates. They are now showing up in my ticket account but my Chelsea ticket has vanished? Anyone in same boat?
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,668
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20592 on: Today at 05:37:26 pm
Quote from: dug77 on Today at 05:35:07 pm
I got a ticket in the ballot for Chelsea which was showing in my account when I bought it. Today I managed to get a ticket for Burnley in the additional members sale for me and two mates. They are now showing up in my ticket account but my Chelsea ticket has vanished? Anyone in same boat?

Yes. Wouldn't worry about it unless it isn't showing in your account in the week leading up to the game.
Lfcameron7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 275
  • Na na na Liverpool, Liverpool na na na
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20593 on: Today at 05:41:02 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 04:26:34 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UI3lVqOtRzU

This is all we needed in a more timely manner!

Releasing a guide on how to download your seasie after the deadline for downloading it has passed nice one
duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,990
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20594 on: Today at 05:45:53 pm
Quote from: dug77 on Today at 05:35:07 pm
I got a ticket in the ballot for Chelsea which was showing in my account when I bought it. Today I managed to get a ticket for Burnley in the additional members sale for me and two mates. They are now showing up in my ticket account but my Chelsea ticket has vanished? Anyone in same boat?
Same for me, Chelsea tickets have disappeared. Still got the ballot registration and ballot result showing, but tickets arent there
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,862
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20595 on: Today at 05:53:38 pm
Staggered entry is gunna be a pain in the arse.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

dug77

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20596 on: Today at 06:06:05 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 05:45:53 pm
Same for me, Chelsea tickets have disappeared. Still got the ballot registration and ballot result showing, but tickets arent there

Yeah exactly the same. Glad im not the only one. Hopefully will resolve in next few days.
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,560
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20597 on: Today at 06:06:42 pm
Where's it not showing lads? On your NFC passes?
koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,862
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20598 on: Today at 06:07:56 pm
Quote from: dug77 on Today at 06:06:05 pm
Yeah exactly the same. Glad im not the only one. Hopefully will resolve in next few days.
Isn't this just because the next game shows, which is now Burnley for you not Chelsea.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads
