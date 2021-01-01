They were
Some people now have the distribute button available
Thanks- good to see the club are now fully committed to getting young fans into the ground- making young adult and junior tickets available in every area in every sale will make it so much easier. I remember managing to get the last junior ticket in the Leicester bulk sale a few years ago (when I was eligible for junior tickets) and then not being able to get any others in the same area, so instead of paying £9, I had to pay £53. Good to know this sort of thing won't happen now.
They limit the number of YA seats they sell in the league. If they haven't sold the allocation in the 13+ sale or the ballots then they'll still have it available 1000 a match total including seasies
I know that was their rule before, but I get the impression that they've removed the limit (just as they have for junior tickets)- I have never seen YA tickets in additional members sales before (except away end allocations that weren't taken up).
Cant distribute tickets, take it its same for everyone else?
I can highlight my ticket , click distribute but when I go to the next screen, the tick box and distribute button are greyed out.
