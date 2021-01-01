« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 510 511 512 513 514 [515]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 947624 times)

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20560 on: Today at 12:34:23 pm »
Some people now have the distribute button available
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,164
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20561 on: Today at 12:41:28 pm »
Got in on one device in 6 minutes and the other was over an hour..

Missed the late members sales haha
Logged

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20562 on: Today at 12:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on Today at 12:27:56 pm
They were

Thanks- good to see the club are now fully committed to getting young fans into the ground- making young adult and junior tickets available in every area in every sale will make it so much easier. I remember managing to get the last junior ticket in the Leicester bulk sale a few years ago (when I was eligible for junior tickets) and then not being able to get any others in the same area, so instead of paying £9, I had to pay £53. Good to know this sort of thing won't happen now.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20563 on: Today at 12:42:32 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:34:23 pm
Some people now have the distribute button available

Only available for seasies rights now
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20564 on: Today at 12:45:25 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 12:42:23 pm
Thanks- good to see the club are now fully committed to getting young fans into the ground- making young adult and junior tickets available in every area in every sale will make it so much easier. I remember managing to get the last junior ticket in the Leicester bulk sale a few years ago (when I was eligible for junior tickets) and then not being able to get any others in the same area, so instead of paying £9, I had to pay £53. Good to know this sort of thing won't happen now.

They limit the number of YA seats they sell in the league. If they haven't sold the allocation in the 13+ sale or the ballots then they'll still have it available

1000 a match total including seasies
Logged

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20565 on: Today at 01:12:10 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:45:25 pm
They limit the number of YA seats they sell in the league. If they haven't sold the allocation in the 13+ sale or the ballots then they'll still have it available

1000 a match total including seasies

I know that was their rule before, but I get the impression that they've removed the limit (just as they have for junior tickets)- I have never seen YA tickets in additional members sales before (except away end allocations that weren't taken up).
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20566 on: Today at 01:18:09 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 01:12:10 pm
I know that was their rule before, but I get the impression that they've removed the limit (just as they have for junior tickets)- I have never seen YA tickets in additional members sales before (except away end allocations that weren't taken up).

I have on a handful of occasions seen them in the additional

Maybe they have removed the limit of 1000 and not said anything, but I more expect that there's less 17/18 year olds now as there were 21 year olds a few seasons ago, so less qualify in 13+ and season tickets as YA
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20567 on: Today at 01:19:58 pm »
If the limit has been removed, maybe it's just for this creditless season
Logged

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20568 on: Today at 01:36:58 pm »
Cant distribute tickets, take it its same for everyone else?
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20569 on: Today at 02:03:26 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 01:36:58 pm
Cant distribute tickets, take it its same for everyone else?

Season ticket holders only at the moment
Logged

Online Joxer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 395
  • Rafas Redmen, We ride at dawn
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20570 on: Today at 02:57:02 pm »
I can highlight my ticket , click distribute but when I go to the next screen, the tick box and distribute button are greyed out.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20571 on: Today at 03:03:34 pm »
Quote from: Joxer on Today at 02:57:02 pm
I can highlight my ticket , click distribute but when I go to the next screen, the tick box and distribute button are greyed out.

Same as every other member then!
Logged

Online MerseysideBrum

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,298
  • Show them the way to go ome
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20572 on: Today at 03:05:14 pm »
As a member I can now distribute my ticket for Burnley but no other games.
Logged
The reds are coming up the hill boys.
Pages: 1 ... 510 511 512 513 514 [515]   Go Up
« previous next »
 