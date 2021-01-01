« previous next »
Offline lfcrule6times

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20400 on: Yesterday at 10:59:28 pm »
Is it too late for my mate who registered today to download his nfc pass? Doesn't seem to have the option.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20401 on: Yesterday at 11:03:01 pm »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Yesterday at 10:59:28 pm
Is it too late for my mate who registered today to download his nfc pass? Doesn't seem to have the option.
Cut off was the 3rd.
Offline loveisreal

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20402 on: Today at 08:31:04 am »
Was the nfc cut off only for members with 4+ and STs?  I know a few people on less than 4 / with supporter ids that havent downloaded anything yet
Offline GWats77

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20403 on: Today at 09:20:39 am »
Surely there should be some news out today about the general sale, or will it be just be called late availability.

Will have to be executed on Tuesday at least???
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20404 on: Today at 09:23:52 am »
Quote from: GWats77 on Today at 09:20:39 am
Surely there should be some news out today about the general sale, or will it be just be called late availability.

Will have to be executed on Tuesday at least???

local members sale, late availability sale, local general sale

Probs be over 3 different days next week?
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20405 on: Today at 09:51:46 am »
Quote from: loveisreal on Today at 08:31:04 am
Was the nfc cut off only for members with 4+ and STs?  I know a few people on less than 4 / with supporter ids that havent downloaded anything yet

Yeah I have F&F with no membership at all who haven't downloaded NFC yet.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20406 on: Today at 09:58:28 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:51:46 am
Yeah I have F&F with no membership at all who haven't downloaded NFC yet.

Because they won't... they'll download individual tickets for each match you transfer
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20407 on: Today at 10:02:40 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:58:28 am
Because they won't... they'll download individual tickets for each match you transfer

Yeah I know that, I was just agreeing with the person I quoted to help out the poster above who had asked if it was OK to have not downloaded it yet.

Offline lfcrule6times

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20408 on: Today at 10:31:25 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:58:28 am
Because they won't... they'll download individual tickets for each match you transfer

Ah excellent - one of my mates created an account yesterday and i was looking to see where their pass was. So i should just be able to transfer an individual ticket to them then they can download?

ta.
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20409 on: Today at 10:33:30 am »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 10:31:25 am
Ah excellent - one of my mates created an account yesterday and i was looking to see where their pass was. So i should just be able to ticket to them then they can transfer?

ta.

LFC releasing more information on this today
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20410 on: Today at 01:33:00 pm »
Burnley tickets showing in NFC now

Might have to re-download your pass - I needed to with mine
Online lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20411 on: Today at 01:39:22 pm »
Mine showing. Just refreshed and all good.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20412 on: Today at 01:42:04 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:33:00 pm


Might have to re-download your pass

Given the demographics of the average Anfield crowd, I can see some problems. Didn't qualify for Burnley but I'll probably start queuing the night before for the Chelsea match.

Not very user friendly technology in the hands of former dockers in their 60s isn't going to end well.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20413 on: Today at 01:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 01:42:04 pm
Given the demographics of the average Anfield crowd, I can see some problems. Didn't qualify for Burnley but I'll probably start queuing the night before for the Chelsea match.

Not very user friendly technology in the hands of former dockers in their 60s isn't going to end well.
might flight lands at 9:30 in Manchester and I'm tempted to head straight to the ground!
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20414 on: Today at 01:51:16 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:33:00 pm
Burnley tickets showing in NFC now

Might have to re-download your pass - I needed to with mine

Thought this was advised against doing?
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20415 on: Today at 01:52:34 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:51:16 pm
Thought this was advised against doing?

Like I'd be listening to their advice on tech
Online lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20416 on: Today at 01:55:26 pm »
Im on iOS. I hit the three dots and manually refreshed. They showed straight away
Online D🐶G

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20417 on: Today at 02:00:33 pm »
Was nothing showing up on mine but Ive just refreshed it, (not deleted it and reinstalled it) now and the Burnley game has now appeared.
Online Biscuitman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20418 on: Today at 02:09:51 pm »
So Im on android and the manual update feature isnt there, so do I go into my members account, select membership and then download NFC.?

Or just wait until nearer the time for the club to do it?
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20419 on: Today at 02:11:17 pm »
Just wait mate. Mine hadn't updated when these messages started filtering through on here but it did about 10 mins ago
Online Biscuitman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20420 on: Today at 02:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:11:17 pm
Just wait mate. Mine hadn't updated when these messages started filtering through on here but it did about 10 mins ago

Cheers fella, thanks for that advice. I wasnt panicking as weve plenty of time but just wanting to get my head around what exactly is going to happen for each match.
I hope the gremlin of having fans with tickets in their Apple wallets go missing the day before or match day has been sorted.
That caused a bit of angst at the weekend I can tell you.
Online Barrowred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20421 on: Today at 02:21:15 pm »
Just refreshed mine and the Burnley details are there.
