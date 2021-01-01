Is it too late for my mate who registered today to download his nfc pass? Doesn't seem to have the option.
Surely there should be some news out today about the general sale, or will it be just be called late availability.Will have to be executed on Tuesday at least???
Was the nfc cut off only for members with 4+ and STs? I know a few people on less than 4 / with supporter ids that havent downloaded anything yet
Yeah I have F&F with no membership at all who haven't downloaded NFC yet.
Because they won't... they'll download individual tickets for each match you transfer
Ah excellent - one of my mates created an account yesterday and i was looking to see where their pass was. So i should just be able to ticket to them then they can transfer?ta.
Might have to re-download your pass
Given the demographics of the average Anfield crowd, I can see some problems. Didn't qualify for Burnley but I'll probably start queuing the night before for the Chelsea match.Not very user friendly technology in the hands of former dockers in their 60s isn't going to end well.
Burnley tickets showing in NFC nowMight have to re-download your pass - I needed to with mine
Thought this was advised against doing?
Just wait mate. Mine hadn't updated when these messages started filtering through on here but it did about 10 mins ago
