« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 504 505 506 507 508 [509]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 937515 times)

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,616
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20320 on: Today at 08:02:37 am »
Quote from: Istanbul5Star on Today at 12:35:52 am
they will need to do something... There seems to be a fair few tickets for all three games still going in the upper tiers of main stand and Annie road... Not a great start for the ballots... To think of all those who were unsuccessful and would have jumped at the chance to buy a ticket

Me included.  Frustrating as fuck to learn that there are still tickets available and I was unsuccessful in the ballot, having got my shit together and made sure I registered in good time, sorted the NFC along with spreading the gospel to friends that otherwise would have done shit all.  Bah!
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,441
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20321 on: Today at 08:11:36 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:32:31 am
Exactly mate. Its also our own responsibility to read the instructions, learn how NFC works on our phones and ensure the correct settings are used. Its not the clubs fault if someone rocks up with battery saver on or a bulky case or contactless cards in their phone case or even with NFC switched off.

Whilst some of the above is true, some isn't.

There has been nothing in instructions and info from the club as to when tickets should appear, people will always assume they will be there as soon as it's the next match, incorrect yes, but still an issue and why there has been rafts of people deleting the membership and re-downloading it to force the tickets on to your phone

Nothing on what to do to update your device should your ticket not appear very near to a game

There is a large amount of people that think the communications form the club have been nothing short of shambolic around these changes
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 959
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20322 on: Today at 08:19:17 am »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 08:02:37 am
Me included.  Frustrating as fuck to learn that there are still tickets available and I was unsuccessful in the ballot, having got my shit together and made sure I registered in good time, sorted the NFC along with spreading the gospel to friends that otherwise would have done shit all.  Bah!

Bit of a mix, they didn't allocate the same number of supporters as seats, to give people the chance to choose a seat rather than be left with some, but also... gives people more chance to pick tickets up in the late availability sale. Keeping some back for that along with seasie returns is a good thing, given how few there were in previous seasons

Burnley is a bit of an anomaly too as they had an extra 1k tickets available from away fan returns which would usually be in the late sale, hence the better odds than Palace

Rather have 1000+ tickets in the first come first served sale than like 200 for the sake of the ballot odds being 1 in 6 instead of 1 in 5.5
Logged

Offline AJ

  • a.k.a. Billy Two-Threads. Property of RAWK  soon to be raffled - has as much chance of becoming a mod as David Moyes
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,066
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20323 on: Today at 08:56:42 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 08:11:36 am
Nothing on what to do to update your device should your ticket not appear very near to a game
I honestly don't think this part falls within the remit of the club. When they give you their phone number, they don't tell you how to make a call to them. Same with their email. Because specific instructions are going to vary for everyone. They've said it will update automatically and that's the process they're going to use. If people want to see it update sooner or want to do it themselves, that's sort of up to them to go and find out how to do (or how not to do in the case of Android) IMO.

As far as I'm aware (and I'm by no means an expert so this is far from gospel, though I think I have seen anecdotal reports confirming that this is the case) the seat details showing on the pass is actually irrelevant in terms of it working at the turnstyle. The club have probably shot themselves in the foot by adding that functionality and creating this need for it to be shown to people weeks in advance.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 959
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20324 on: Today at 09:50:59 am »
Norwich not sold out on 12+, dropping to 5+ aways at 2pm

Mad
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20325 on: Today at 09:52:57 am »
Just shows what happens when you take credits away and how much the system is fucked really
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 959
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20326 on: Today at 09:54:57 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 09:52:57 am
Just shows what happens when you take credits away and how much the system is fucked really

I only know 3 from about 12 who are actually going that bought tickets too, rest been passed on to people like myself
Logged

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,475
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20327 on: Today at 10:21:22 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:50:59 am
Norwich not sold out on 12+, dropping to 5+ aways at 2pm

Mad

Looks like the majority of aways will drop to 0 credits this season  😊
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,073
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20328 on: Today at 10:27:36 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:19:17 am

Burnley is a bit of an anomaly too as they had an extra 1k tickets available from away fan returns which would usually be in the late sale, hence the better odds than Palace


Bloody hell, I know Burnley's a smaller club but it's their first away back after 18 months and they're only down the road!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,159
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20329 on: Today at 10:46:12 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:21:22 am
Looks like the majority of aways will drop to 0 credits this season  😊

I was going to say we can only dream but theyll just go on sale to STHs first which is only fair.

Hoping for a drop in the domestic cups which is unlikely but they should be sold on the pre req of attendance to that cup comp if they did
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,246
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20330 on: Today at 11:17:28 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:27:36 am
Bloody hell, I know Burnley's a smaller club but it's their first away back after 18 months and they're only down the road!

They only announced their sale last night, apparently due to a delay at LFC end. they are getting paper tickets, so may have been to do with sorting out nfc/paper. May have taken reduced numbers due to tight turnaround. Their supporters have not even had the chance to buy yet.
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,657
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20331 on: Today at 11:27:02 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:17:28 am
They only announced their sale last night, apparently due to a delay at LFC end. they are getting paper tickets, so may have been to do with sorting out nfc/paper. May have taken reduced numbers due to tight turnaround. Their supporters have not even had the chance to buy yet.
tbf they usually return tickets so maybe they didn't bother taking full allocation to start
Logged

Online sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
  • He's on the floor
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20332 on: Today at 11:54:41 am »
FYI if you want to cancel down your ballot applications you just need to go onto the live chat and they can do it there
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 959
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20333 on: Today at 11:55:15 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:46:12 am
I was going to say we can only dream but theyll just go on sale to STHs first which is only fair.

Hoping for a drop in the domestic cups which is unlikely but they should be sold on the pre req of attendance to that cup comp if they did

Maybe include members on 19 too
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 959
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20334 on: Today at 11:55:51 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:17:28 am
They only announced their sale last night, apparently due to a delay at LFC end. they are getting paper tickets, so may have been to do with sorting out nfc/paper. May have taken reduced numbers due to tight turnaround. Their supporters have not even had the chance to buy yet.

Always return 1k, they sold them in the ballot sale hence the 1 in 5 chance not 1 in 6
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,159
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20335 on: Today at 11:57:09 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:55:15 am
Maybe include members on 19 too

Yeah defo
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,159
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20336 on: Today at 11:57:46 am »
Quote from: sharkeyb on Today at 11:54:41 am
FYI if you want to cancel down your ballot applications you just need to go onto the live chat and they can do it there

I tried to get onto live chat again today but just cant get hold of them as theyre too busy. You did well

Still trying to find out about this access card
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20337 on: Today at 12:15:02 pm »
Quote from: sharkeyb on Today at 11:54:41 am
FYI if you want to cancel down your ballot applications you just need to go onto the live chat and they can do it there

Closed again
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 504 505 506 507 508 [509]   Go Up
« previous next »
 