Exactly mate. Its also our own responsibility to read the instructions, learn how NFC works on our phones and ensure the correct settings are used. Its not the clubs fault if someone rocks up with battery saver on or a bulky case or contactless cards in their phone case or even with NFC switched off.
Whilst some of the above is true, some isn't.
There has been nothing in instructions and info from the club as to when tickets should appear, people will always assume they will be there as soon as it's the next match, incorrect yes, but still an issue and why there has been rafts of people deleting the membership and re-downloading it to force the tickets on to your phone
Nothing on what to do to update your device should your ticket not appear very near to a game
There is a large amount of people that think the communications form the club have been nothing short of shambolic around these changes