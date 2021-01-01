« previous next »
30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 944
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20240 on: Today at 08:16:44 am
Quote from: AJ on August  6, 2021, 07:09:34 pm
But he's been to 16 games, why should he not then be guaranteed?

What is it that we're rewarding? Attendance at games or most time spent in queues trying to buy tickets?

Because he's skipping the queue and being handed credits, got 7k one 13+, imagine if all of them did that? be 16+ in a couple of seasons or have 0 seats for general admission...
30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 944
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20241 on: Today at 08:17:56 am
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on August  6, 2021, 09:51:16 pm
Sounds great!!! All these years of sitting in bulk sales, members sales and lates and not getting one ticket means this is an idea that massively appeals to me - can you PM me yours, Jim's, Will's and Ben's details please?

 ;D ;D ;D
30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 944
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20242 on: Today at 08:35:16 am
Everyone's losing their heads about the NFC stuff here...

There were turnstile issues at the KOP side until 2.40pm Sunday so they opened a bit late, and there were a few NFC passes not working, a lot of this was just poor communication/instructions from the club and people not knowing what they're doing

- People not folding their tickets up to fit into the scanner before getting to turnstiles
- People not downloading the NFC ticket
- People not actually turning on NFC when near the ground and trying to tap in
- Families not knowing how to get kids in, kids not knowing how to push a turnstile looking at their puzzled parents for guidance
-- As a result, ticket scanned and not pushed through so wouldn't scan a 2nd time...
- People not knowing where to tap on the turnstiles
- Bulky phone cases blocking the NFC signal
- People not holding the phone in the right place, or trying to put the NFC in the barcode scanner bit
- People pulling up 3-4 E-tickets on their phone and having to pass the phone back

They need clearer instructions on how to use this, Watford, Chelsea and even Rotherham just to name a few have had major issues like this too.

This was the real reason these games were at 75% capacity
scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20243 on: Today at 08:39:33 am
Quote from: AJ on Today at 06:44:00 am
1) Based on what happened for Bilbao, I wouldn't expect your pass to be updated with Burnley yet, no. Updates seemed to come through the day before the game

2) Details on how the F&F process will work are still "coming soon", as per: https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-how-will-the-friends-and-family-function-work

Mine updated with Osasuna as soon as I came out of the ground at the Bilbao game.

However, that was because the game was the next day.

Burnley wont be on there yet until much nearer the time

People need to stop flapping
MacKon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • FOOTBALL WITHOUT ORIGI IS NOTHING
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20244 on: Today at 09:01:43 am
How do you transfer the ticket to your friends&family then?
AJ

  • a.k.a. Billy Two-Threads. Property of RAWK  soon to be raffled - has as much chance of becoming a mod as David Moyes
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,060
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20245 on: Today at 09:14:00 am
AJ

  • a.k.a. Billy Two-Threads. Property of RAWK  soon to be raffled - has as much chance of becoming a mod as David Moyes
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,060
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20246 on: Today at 09:18:09 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:16:44 am
Because he's skipping the queue and being handed credits, got 7k one 13+, imagine if all of them did that? be 16+ in a couple of seasons or have 0 seats for general admission...
But it wouldn't, because all of the people in your example who had transferred tickets would no longer be on 16+ so that number would go down. Even if it did, if the reality is that the number of available members tickets are swallowed up by people on 16+ then that's where the cut off should be. The whole entire point of a loyalty system is to reward people who turn up to the match. If there's 10,000 people who have physically been to 16+ games the season before then of course they deserve priority over people to have been to 0. How they got those tickets is irrelevant. If people are purposely scamming the system as in your example then all they're doing is potentially scamming themselves out of guaranteed access to tickets. If they want to do that then that's their choice
30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 944
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20247 on: Today at 09:23:49 am
Quote from: AJ on Today at 09:18:09 am
But it wouldn't, because all of the people in your example who had transferred tickets would no longer be on 16+ so that number would go down. Even if it did, if the reality is that the number of available members tickets are swallowed up by people on 16+ then that's where the cut off should be. The whole entire point of a loyalty system is to reward people who turn up to the match. If there's 10,000 people who have physically been to 16+ games the season before then of course they deserve priority over people to have been to 0. How they got those tickets is irrelevant. If people are purposely scamming the system as in your example then all they're doing is potentially scamming themselves out of guaranteed access to tickets. If they want to do that then that's their choice

You'd end up with the credit requirement rising as more make the jump above 13 though
RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,437
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20248 on: Today at 09:23:53 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58153110

Premier League fans will face random spot-checks of their Covid-19 status at grounds in the first few matchdays of the season, the league says.

The top flight announced protocols for the new season, saying fans must be prepared to prove they are fully vaccinated or have had a negative lateral flow test in the last 48 hours.



So remember to have your NHS app with your vaccination certification or do a Lateral Flow Test before the game. Takes no time to look after yourself, your fam and other fans.
Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,435
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20249 on: Today at 09:27:40 am
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 08:39:33 am
Mine updated with Osasuna as soon as I came out of the ground at the Bilbao game.

However, that was because the game was the next day.

Burnley wont be on there yet until much nearer the time

People need to stop flapping

Given the absolute farce of the last two days, not sure you can blame people for 'flapping'

There's already zero confidence in this system for the vast majority of people
18and6

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20250 on: Today at 09:27:54 am
Quote from: AJ on Today at 06:44:00 am
1) Based on what happened for Bilbao, I wouldn't expect your pass to be updated with Burnley yet, no. Updates seemed to come through the day before the game

2) Details on how the F&F process will work are still "coming soon", as per: https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-how-will-the-friends-and-family-function-work

Thanks AJ
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,063
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20251 on: Today at 09:29:20 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:23:53 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58153110

Premier League fans will face random spot-checks of their Covid-19 status at grounds in the first few matchdays of the season, the league says.

The top flight announced protocols for the new season, saying fans must be prepared to prove they are fully vaccinated or have had a negative lateral flow test in the last 48 hours.



So remember to have your NHS app with your vaccination certification or do a Lateral Flow Test before the game. Takes no time to look after yourself, your fam and other fans.


Chelsea are the first PL club to say they will ask for proof from everyone attending as well.
TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,641
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20252 on: Today at 09:29:50 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:23:53 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58153110

Premier League fans will face random spot-checks of their Covid-19 status at grounds in the first few matchdays of the season, the league says.

The top flight announced protocols for the new season, saying fans must be prepared to prove they are fully vaccinated or have had a negative lateral flow test in the last 48 hours.



So remember to have your NHS app with your vaccination certification or do a Lateral Flow Test before the game. Takes no time to look after yourself, your fam and other fans.
I don't mind the idea but it's got no place at Anfield right now, vaccine passports are the same unless it's all done online, don't get your ticket unless you upload the required documents although that is an issuer for older folk
scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20253 on: Today at 09:31:10 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 09:27:40 am
Given the absolute farce of the last two days, not sure you can blame people for 'flapping'

There's already zero confidence in this system for the vast majority of people


Theres people deleting their passes because a game in 2 weeks time isnt showing yet.

Its madness. Its the emptying of supermarket shelves in football fan form
AJ

  • a.k.a. Billy Two-Threads. Property of RAWK  soon to be raffled - has as much chance of becoming a mod as David Moyes
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,060
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20254 on: Today at 09:31:56 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:23:49 am
You'd end up with the credit requirement rising as more make the jump above 13 though
Maybe so, but if the true number of people who actually attend the games means the number should actually be 15 (based on your example of 4 people engineering someone being on 16 by each losing 4 credits each) then so be it. That person has actually been to 16 games in a season (more than each of his 4 mates who, for some reason, decided to sack 4 games off just to help him out). By doing so, they - and every other group of 4 mates that do this - run the risk of the number elevating to 16 and therefore losing their own guaranteed status. Which seems pretty stupid to me.

In summary, it's not going to happen, so removing the fairest way of attributing loyalty - by giving it to those who actually go to games - to cater for this scenario is not appropriate IMO.
30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 944
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20255 on: Today at 09:32:07 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:23:53 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58153110

Premier League fans will face random spot-checks of their Covid-19 status at grounds in the first few matchdays of the season, the league says.

The top flight announced protocols for the new season, saying fans must be prepared to prove they are fully vaccinated or have had a negative lateral flow test in the last 48 hours.



So remember to have your NHS app with your vaccination certification or do a Lateral Flow Test before the game. Takes no time to look after yourself, your fam and other fans.

Nice bit of notice 4 days before the first game!

But yeah as expected... I reckon LFC will do an online verification for the games after October, verify to purchase tickets

30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 944
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20256 on: Today at 09:33:27 am
Have to giggle... Saw someone crying on Facebook because she read that for each paying adult ticket you can take 3 free kids

She only bought 1 seat and didnt reserve 3 for the kids and was expecting to rock up as a 4 with the 1 ticket!  :butt :butt :butt :butt
TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,641
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20257 on: Today at 09:35:12 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:33:27 am
Have to giggle... Saw someone crying on Facebook because she read that for each paying adult ticket you can take 3 free kids

She only bought 1 seat and didnt reserve 3 for the kids and was expecting to rock up as a 4 with the 1 ticket!  :butt :butt :butt :butt
I do feel for the club slightly because there's plenty of people who don't know what the fuck they are doing, you could literally do everything for them and they'd still be lost
swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,009
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20258 on: Today at 09:43:23 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:33:27 am
Have to giggle... Saw someone crying on Facebook because she read that for each paying adult ticket you can take 3 free kids

She only bought 1 seat and didnt reserve 3 for the kids and was expecting to rock up as a 4 with the 1 ticket!  :butt :butt :butt :butt

You can't help some people though. What did she expect, that the 3 seats next to her were just going to be available ?
Barrowred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20259 on: Today at 09:49:17 am
Does anybody know if the club are having problems getting ID numbers assigned to non members? couple of mates got theirs at the start within a few days but a couple more who applied later are still waiting, and can't get any comms going with the club.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,581
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20260 on: Today at 09:49:57 am
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 09:49:17 am
Does anybody know if the club are having problems getting ID numbers assigned to non members? couple of mates got theirs at the start within a few days but a couple more who applied later are still waiting, and can't get any comms going with the club.

Surely they generate as soon as the sign up?
sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • He's on the floor
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20261 on: Today at 10:03:48 am
yep
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,392
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20262 on: Today at 10:04:07 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 09:27:40 am
Given the absolute farce of the last two days, not sure you can blame people for 'flapping'

There's already zero confidence in this system for the vast majority of people


Remember when you got a text a day or two before the match over the last few seasons with your seat details? That's the club uploading the game and activating your members card for entry into the ground. It'll be the same process now, the game won't show up on anyone's passes until a day or two before because the club haven't uploaded the ticket so nothing has changed in that regard!
Logged

Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,392
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20263 on: Today at 10:08:40 am
Just been sent this, apparently its been confirmed by the club

"To clarify the friends and family.

One can add as many friends and family they want but the transactions/transfers will be limited to 20 only.

Let's say you've transferred 20 tickets throughout the season and now you need to transfer 21st ticket, you cannot transfer it to 21st person, you would select one of the 20 you've already transferred the tickets to.

There is no limit to how many friends you can add but there is a limit to how many you can transfer to, which is max 20.

Next season, the talk is to shrink this list down to 6 or 6."

They REALLY need to release a statement on this clarifying how it works before tomorrow
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,581
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20264 on: Today at 10:13:36 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:08:40 am
Just been sent this, apparently its been confirmed by the club

"To clarify the friends and family.

One can add as many friends and family they want but the transactions/transfers will be limited to 20 only.

Let's say you've transferred 20 tickets throughout the season and now you need to transfer 21st ticket, you cannot transfer it to 21st person, you would select one of the 20 you've already transferred the tickets to.

There is no limit to how many friends you can add but there is a limit to how many you can transfer to, which is max 20.

Next season, the talk is to shrink this list down to 6 or 6."

They REALLY need to release a statement on this clarifying how it works before tomorrow

Hopefully they shrink it down to 6 instead of 6.
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,392
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20265 on: Today at 10:14:00 am
;D I just copied and pasted mate
Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,435
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20266 on: Today at 10:23:21 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:04:07 am
Remember when you got a text a day or two before the match over the last few seasons with your seat details? That's the club uploading the game and activating your members card for entry into the ground. It'll be the same process now, the game won't show up on anyone's passes until a day or two before because the club haven't uploaded the ticket so nothing has changed in that regard!

Yep and for at least 25% of the time I never got a text, and sometimes got a text as I arrived at the ground. Just trusted that the card would have been activated

As I have said, given the total carnage of the past 2 days, you cannot blame people for questioning everything about NFC. Nobody has any real trust in it currently

The comms around all of this, as ever have been at very best haphazard.

For example how hard would it be to put out. The details of your NFC ticket will uploaded in the 2 days prior to the game, and how to update your pass. that would stop people re-downloading the members card. and would also reduce the strain on ticket office
RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,437
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20267 on: Today at 10:24:06 am
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 09:29:50 am
I don't mind the idea but it's got no place at Anfield right now, vaccine passports are the same unless it's all done online, don't get your ticket unless you upload the required documents although that is an issuer for older folk

NFC issues + Covid spot-checks, we might just about get the Burnley game started around 9pm
