Everyone's losing their heads about the NFC stuff here...



There were turnstile issues at the KOP side until 2.40pm Sunday so they opened a bit late, and there were a few NFC passes not working, a lot of this was just poor communication/instructions from the club and people not knowing what they're doing



- People not folding their tickets up to fit into the scanner before getting to turnstiles

- People not downloading the NFC ticket

- People not actually turning on NFC when near the ground and trying to tap in

- Families not knowing how to get kids in, kids not knowing how to push a turnstile looking at their puzzled parents for guidance

-- As a result, ticket scanned and not pushed through so wouldn't scan a 2nd time...

- People not knowing where to tap on the turnstiles

- Bulky phone cases blocking the NFC signal

- People not holding the phone in the right place, or trying to put the NFC in the barcode scanner bit

- People pulling up 3-4 E-tickets on their phone and having to pass the phone back



They need clearer instructions on how to use this, Watford, Chelsea and even Rotherham just to name a few have had major issues like this too.



This was the real reason these games were at 75% capacity