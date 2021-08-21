« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

benitezexpletives

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20200 on: Today at 02:45:52 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 02:43:39 pm
How many seats are you choosing have you got enough friends/family for them and are you allocating the seats to them?
2 seats for both allocated adults that were successful in the ballot. Also avoiding upper Anny. Will have to contact the club.
TeddyTime33

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20201 on: Today at 02:46:11 pm
Quote from: PJJ on Today at 02:34:04 pm
Bit of a problem tonight. Bought 5 tickets in the membership sale for tonight. One is a junior which should have been free. The website wouldnt let me do that so had to buy a young adult instead. I Emailed the club and they refunded the cost and rebooked it. As it took a week for them to bother to reply to my email,  I think as they amended this after 27 July 2 of the  tickets are now classed as general sale tickets. I have the booking confirmation and its on the purchase history.

The email refers to the attached e-ticket but nothing is attached. The members NFC a has been updated for the other 3 tickets.

I have nothing to get in the ground with. Emailed them again and no response as usual
you'll probably need to visit the ticket office
duvva

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20202 on: Today at 02:56:45 pm
Quote from: benitezexpletives on Today at 02:45:52 pm
2 seats for both allocated adults that were successful in the ballot. Also avoiding upper Anny. Will have to contact the club.
When you first put two in the basket it usually says you cant until you allocate the second one to the other person at the basket/checkout screen, but if its not letting you do that then yes better contact them


Biscuitman

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20203 on: Today at 03:20:30 pm
After the trouble getting in yesterday for fans and the ongoing confusion regarding NFC entry the club have posted information for fans today to hopefully alleviate the problems tonight and going forward.
This is welcome but it might have also been handy if theyd posted a video explaining exactly what fans should do or not do with their phones and show what should be on their phone screen as they approach the turnstiles tonight.
Many, many fans having tickets in their phones which then mysteriously disappear causing confusion in the lead up to the game as well as stress on the ticket office, which only ends up causing more stress to all. Then the live chat system gets overloaded and shuts down again causing more irritation.
Until fans confidence in the system is established the club will have to keep putting out as much information as possible.
KevLFC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20204 on: Today at 04:14:40 pm
As a curiosity should the money be taken out my bank account straight away or does it take a few days?
TeddyTime33

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20205 on: Today at 04:19:18 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 04:14:40 pm
As a curiosity should the money be taken out my bank account straight away or does it take a few days?
usually straight away with confirmation email too
KevLFC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20206 on: Today at 05:25:07 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:19:18 pm
usually straight away with confirmation email too

Odd, I swear I paid on mine! Will check it out. Had the email confirmation though
KevLFC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20207 on: Today at 05:28:59 pm
Ha ignore, its gone through on a different account!
ChrisLFCKOP

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20208 on: Today at 05:39:50 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 05:25:07 pm
Odd, I swear I paid on mine! Will check it out. Had the email confirmation though

Mine's still a pending transaction....
choi

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20209 on: Today at 05:43:12 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 05:39:50 pm
Mine's still a pending transaction....

I bought tickets on Thursday and it's only just showing as a completed transaction today on my online banking
ChrisLFCKOP

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20210 on: Today at 06:19:34 pm
Quote from: choi on Today at 05:43:12 pm
I bought tickets on Thursday and it's only just showing as a completed transaction today on my online banking

Mine are from Thursday, they will go through just sometimes takes a while.
lukeypool

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20211 on: Today at 06:51:22 pm
Anyone bought hospitality tickets and theyve disappeared from your account. A few mates and mine have disappeared and we have no idea why
scouser102002

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20212 on: Today at 06:55:17 pm
Another 15 minute delay.

Its alright though Im sure theyll have another full debrief
TeddyTime33

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20213 on: Today at 07:04:44 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 06:55:17 pm
Another 15 minute delay.

Its alright though Im sure theyll have another full debrief
fucking jokers
RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20214 on: Today at 07:17:21 pm
lol

if this is a PL-wide initiative, they need to iron it out asap before broadcasters start getting pissy


davidsteventon

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20215 on: Today at 07:23:05 pm
Anyone know why you can print out tickets all of a sudden? Confused how this doesnt make routing even easier?
willss

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20216 on: Today at 07:26:08 pm
I know Im being thick here but how do you print out tickets??
AJ

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20217 on: Today at 07:29:10 pm
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 07:23:05 pm
Anyone know why you can print out tickets all of a sudden? Confused how this doesnt make routing even easier?
General sale tickets for these friendlies were always print at home
AJ

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20218 on: Today at 07:30:51 pm
Quote from: willss on Today at 07:26:08 pm
I know Im being thick here but how do you print out tickets??
If you'd bought a general sale ticket for one of the friendlies it should have been attached to your booking confirmation. Assume you're not talking about tonight though, in which case you can't (unless they sack NFC off!)
Hij

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20219 on: Today at 07:32:05 pm
Once most fans have been through once it'll be much easier I expect.
ChrisLFCKOP

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20220 on: Today at 08:14:14 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 08:12:46 pm
Turnstile B failed again apparently

Where I usually enter, hopefully be sorted before Burnley for those going.
Shanklygates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20221 on: Today at 08:43:35 pm
That is the turnstile block they did all the testing on too ::) I test at least three turnstiles but they said for some you hold your phone up facing it and for others facing away. Who knows why....
redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20222 on: Today at 08:56:22 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on Today at 08:43:35 pm
That is the turnstile block they did all the testing on too ::) I test at least three turnstiles but they said for some you hold your phone up facing it and for others facing away. Who knows why....

For the Palace game the only way mine would work was backwards and into the slot, I literally had to try it in every direction!
Shanklygates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20223 on: Today at 09:11:48 pm
Whereas I just held mine up near it and the light went green right away. Strange* how it differs so much!



* i.e.bloody annoying
ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20224 on: Today at 10:03:09 pm
My NFC didnt work tonight but I managed to get in using the QR code part this time. Thanks to whoever said that the other day. Saved me a trip to the TO.

The queues werent half as bad as yesterday
koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #20225 on: Today at 10:03:11 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 08:10:22 am
Think I'll have to be on the phone to ticket office, but think I'll wait till after today coz sure they will be inundated with stuff for Osasuna.

Download NFC pass for Burnley is greyed out for and my Mrs and my next game is showing as

Liverpool v Burnley (Registration for members with 13 or more games)21/08/2021 12:30Registration, Stand: Registration / Area: Registration /
I'm glad someone else has this, I'm fairly sure it will update to the game proper ahead of time.
