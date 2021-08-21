After the trouble getting in yesterday for fans and the ongoing confusion regarding NFC entry the club have posted information for fans today to hopefully alleviate the problems tonight and going forward.

This is welcome but it might have also been handy if theyd posted a video explaining exactly what fans should do or not do with their phones and show what should be on their phone screen as they approach the turnstiles tonight.

Many, many fans having tickets in their phones which then mysteriously disappear causing confusion in the lead up to the game as well as stress on the ticket office, which only ends up causing more stress to all. Then the live chat system gets overloaded and shuts down again causing more irritation.

Until fans confidence in the system is established the club will have to keep putting out as much information as possible.