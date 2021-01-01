« previous next »
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20160 on: Today at 09:24:05 am »
Quote from: AJ on Today at 09:13:39 am
If you've bought the ticket yourself on your membership then you don't need to download the game itself. You use your membership pass for all games. If you haven't downloaded your membership, you do it from the Memberships area rather than the Tickets area

But isn't the next game meant to show on your card? IE Block, row, seat number etc?
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20161 on: Today at 09:31:42 am »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 09:20:43 am
It won't stop touting. There is too much money in it and the touts will just find a way to get around it. Touts will just start charging a deposit on an android phone on top of the £200/300 for the match ticket. I'm sure the clubs and the PL are making a few quid harvesting everyone's data though.
Good luck for them doing the fan update on those fancards they've bought phones for to be honest.

They'd have lost a lot of season tickets etc already.

Obviously emotions are high because the delay yesterday was not just teething problems, but quite severe. But equally I don't think it's time to immediately throw the baby out with the bath water.

I remember some quite severe delays with fancards when they first came in, though perhaps not quite as long. I'm sure the next two games will be the acid test.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20162 on: Today at 09:35:09 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 09:17:58 am
Was it only the kop turnstiles that had the problems?

There were big queues everywhere, but mine at turnstile V went down pretty quickly
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20163 on: Today at 09:38:07 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 09:24:05 am
But isn't the next game meant to show on your card? IE Block, row, seat number etc?


There's the best part of 2 weeks until the Burnley game give them a chance to upload it! They don't usually do that until 2 or 3 days before.

Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:31:42 am


I remember some quite severe delays with fancards when they first came in, though perhaps not quite as long. I'm sure the next two games will be the acid test.

Yep. Saw a few people say on Twitter last night that there were the same issues for fancards when they were brought in.
Offline AJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20164 on: Today at 09:43:28 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 09:24:05 am
But isn't the next game meant to show on your card? IE Block, row, seat number etc?

If you've got an iPhone you can manually force this update, explanation of how can be found in this thread (but as WelshRed says, those details may not even have been made available by the club yet). If you've got an Android, there doesn't appear to be a way to do it but my membership was automatically updated for yesterday's friendly on Saturday morning, so it will happen
