It won't stop touting. There is too much money in it and the touts will just find a way to get around it. Touts will just start charging a deposit on an android phone on top of the £200/300 for the match ticket. I'm sure the clubs and the PL are making a few quid harvesting everyone's data though.



Good luck for them doing the fan update on those fancards they've bought phones for to be honest.They'd have lost a lot of season tickets etc already.Obviously emotions are high because the delay yesterday was not just teething problems, but quite severe. But equally I don't think it's time to immediately throw the baby out with the bath water.I remember some quite severe delays with fancards when they first came in, though perhaps not quite as long. I'm sure the next two games will be the acid test.