« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 496 497 498 499 500 [501] 502   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 925442 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,555
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20000 on: Today at 12:02:27 pm »
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on Today at 11:55:49 am
All I ask for is one day on RAWK without people arguing

You're asking for far too much there  ;D
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,555
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20001 on: Today at 12:04:26 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:53:30 am
It is a problem but I get why the solution is impractical for them, it's more locked down than the old system at least!

Same with the hospo loophole, its there so gets exploited, dont know anyone who just does a couple of browsers, but my scalability of devices available to me does take the piss though but many would do the same

I'd do it if I had the resources  :D

Only had 3 devices yesterday. Binned off 1 of them once I got the queue positions on each. Kept one in case the first one went tits up which I thought was going to happen when it was running so slowly.
Logged

Offline anfieldash

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20002 on: Today at 12:07:25 pm »
Quote from: includo on Today at 11:09:31 am
Anyone else's saved payment cards not appearing at checkout?

Yes, that happened to me when system was busy yesterday so had to input it manually although normally it appears no problem.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 938
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20003 on: Today at 12:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:04:26 pm
I'd do it if I had the resources  :D

Only had 3 devices yesterday. Binned off 1 of them once I got the queue positions on each. Kept one in case the first one went tits up which I thought was going to happen when it was running so slowly.

Yeah same here I close them off once I've seen the queue positions or got in and checked out. Don't just leave them up and clogging the queue
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20004 on: Today at 12:17:38 pm »
Quote from: bertiemee on Today at 11:56:27 am


Why is it bullshit?

I didnt need to be in the ticket site today, I wasnt buying anything so why would I have more than one open?!

Yesterday was a different story
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,623
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20005 on: Today at 12:31:56 pm »
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 11:16:19 am
Just sometimes I think a bit of guidance is all that's required between a family enjoying their day out and not.
I've seen families walk up to the back of the kop with kids and club shop bags, and then not enjoy it as it's a bit full on for them, and they've got to stand when they do not want to. (At the expense of people desperate to be there).
When if they were something else, they might have an amazing day out.
It's nice for some to have the option, but sometimes people need to be guided a bit also.

(Also it's funny when they quickly realise it's about 50 degrees at the back of the kop - coping with the heat on the back few rows in the summer is where it separates the men from the boys).
yeah good point about back of the Kop here, basically impossible for kids to see and it's very dangerous when everyone stands, hopefully safe standing helps with this but I agree the club could do more to allocate tickets in a way which allows for people who want to sit in easier environments the chance, when you're just happy to get in you take anything
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,020
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20006 on: Today at 02:20:57 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:53:30 am
It is a problem but I get why the solution is impractical for them, it's more locked down than the old system at least!

Same with the hospo loophole, its there so gets exploited, dont know anyone who just does a couple of browsers, but my scalability of devices available to me does take the piss though but many would do the same

I'm considering getting a job in PC World in time for the next bulk sale ;D

Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:42:10 am
There is loads left because the number that could buy is equal to the number of tickets available.

Not sure why credits/touts matters at the moment. Some people have registered and forgotten to log on today, haven't bothered yet, or as others mentioned only wanted to go to one game, got two, and then just bought the one. Perhaps some registered with no intention of buying who knows.

This season's numbers will also be skewed because of those not coming for various Covid reasons and knowing they won't lose their credits. Won't get a good idea of how all this is panning out until next season really.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,020
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20007 on: Today at 02:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:04:26 pm
I'd do it if I had the resources  :D

Only had 3 devices yesterday. Binned off 1 of them once I got the queue positions on each. Kept one in case the first one went tits up which I thought was going to happen when it was running so slowly.

That's what I do, the system is so shit that you need a back-up. Obviously that inevitably clogs it up further but needs must. Also it used to be handy for the second one getting logged in eventually to check your account history was all there - not that I don't trust it all or anything!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline hoppyLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,889
  • @OTKFlags
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20008 on: Today at 02:56:58 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 09:44:04 am
do people complain about that at a football match?

Yes they do.

And people still moan about the flags being waved on the Kop blocking their view.before the game has kicked off 🙈
Logged
@OTKFlags

Supporter, not a customer!

JFT96

SOS member 11059

Online Schmarn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20009 on: Today at 03:16:04 pm »

Does anyone generous fancy posting a seat map for Burnley, Chelsea or Palace to give a sense of what is left?
Logged

Offline mikey9281

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20010 on: Today at 04:10:14 pm »
Burnley

Basically the corner blocks in upper tiers of Main and KD stand.

Some in the top of Anfield Road, but they are Adult + Junior I believe.

Palace

Identical to the above with slightly fewer seats left I would say

Not sure about Chelsea as not in that one
Logged

Offline MomoWasBoss

  • customer tit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 352
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20011 on: Today at 04:13:37 pm »
Quote from: mikey9281 on Today at 04:10:14 pm
Burnley

Basically the corner blocks in upper tiers of Main and KD stand.

Some in the top of Anfield Road, but they are Adult + Junior I believe.

Palace

Identical to the above with slightly fewer seats left I would say

Not sure about Chelsea as not in that one

Chelsea pretty much the same as this
Logged
We've got the best midfield in the wolrd...

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,005
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20012 on: Today at 04:14:38 pm »
Chelsea has availability in CE1, CE9, U1, U2, U8, U9, 129 & 221-224. Huge chunks of seats in U1, U9 and all of ARU.
Plus all the restricted views for all 3 games haven't been released.
Logged

Online Schmarn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20013 on: Today at 04:34:44 pm »

Thanks all. Looks like a fair few registered and havent bought which was as expected.

Good to know about adult junior being available too
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,590
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20014 on: Today at 04:37:50 pm »
Anfield Road lower 128 and 129 should be a fiver to sit there. In face people should be paid to sit in those seats.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,138
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20015 on: Today at 04:38:16 pm »
Still trying to find out about gaining access in the ground for the friendlies without an email QR code or NFC set up. Waiting for the club to sort out the access card for my dad. Anyone know if the club as mentioned what you can do if youre in this position and due to go the friendly games?

Unable to get in the queue for the online chat as it was too busy..couldnt get hold of the club via phone as the staff are working from homeand the email about the friendlies didnt mention access cards from what I can see.

Will probably have to drive down and see them face to face tomorrow at the ticket office to ask as I have no other option
Logged

Online Biscuitman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20016 on: Today at 04:42:24 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 04:38:16 pm
Still trying to find out about gaining access in the ground for the friendlies without an email QR code or NFC set up. Waiting for the club to sort out the access card for my dad. Anyone know if the club as mentioned what you can do if youre in this position and due to go the friendly games?

Unable to get in the queue for the online chat as it was too busy..couldnt get hold of the club via phone as the staff are working from homeand the email about the friendlies didnt mention access cards from what I can see.

Will probably have to drive down and see them face to face tomorrow at the ticket office to ask as I have no other option

Not sure where youre  driving from but Id check if the actual ticket office is open tomorrow(Sat) rather than waste your time.
The only other alternative is to get there really early Sun to beat the inevitable long queues.
I can see carnage all round on Sun with this NFC thing.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,138
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20017 on: Today at 04:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Biscuitman on Today at 04:42:24 pm
Not sure where youre  driving from but Id check if the actual ticket office is open tomorrow(Sat) rather than waste your time.
The only other alternative is to get there really early Sun to beat the inevitable long queues.
I can see carnage all round on Sun with this NFC thing.

Yeah Im pretty close. Really dont want to leave it until Sunday

Its frustrating
Logged

Online Biscuitman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20018 on: Today at 05:16:22 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 04:53:00 pm
Yeah Im pretty close. Really dont want to leave it until Sunday

Its frustrating

I know the club have had a lot on their plate at the moment but all this NFC thing hasnt been handled very well.
My son had loads of bother with it for the Palace game but hopefully it will be more straightforward on Sun.
Hope you get sorted mate
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,138
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20019 on: Today at 05:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Biscuitman on Today at 05:16:22 pm
I know the club have had a lot on their plate at the moment but all this NFC thing hasnt been handled very well.
My son had loads of bother with it for the Palace game but hopefully it will be more straightforward on Sun.
Hope you get sorted mate

Yeah nice one. Theyve certainly been busy.

Im gonna download the NFC pass on my mums phone. Not taking any chances as the game is too close now.

Hopefully theres not too many problems getting in for all
Logged

Offline Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,260
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20020 on: Today at 05:47:38 pm »
If a ticket is transferred to me through F&F and I attend the game do I get the credit? Just curious, I know they dont count this season.
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,205
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20021 on: Today at 05:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 05:47:38 pm
If a ticket is transferred to me through F&F and I attend the game do I get the credit? Just curious, I know they dont count this season.

No credits this season, the club haven't announced what will happen next season. From what I've heard though no one gets the credit.
Logged

Offline coct3au

  • Arsefinger
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20022 on: Today at 06:11:50 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:31:33 am
I work in IT infrastructure and cloud computing

You clearly can't grasp that when you login it has to send a request to a database and give a response back, whether thats to let you in or not... now imagine having 10,000+ people doing that, all within the same few minutes. The current system and infrastructure is designed for a probably 1000 people max, anymore than that the webserver won't cope with it. The queue is there to protect the database and the services that run on the web server. Putting the login first, bypasses that protection and it'll crash

May as well go back to July 2018 and look at that shit show for an idea of what that'd be like

The issue is scalability, the investment to allow something to run at that size is only worth it if you have a constant set of users every day

That's the whole advantage of cloud though isn't it, you pay Amazon (or whoever) for exactly that *temporary* scalability. For any proper platform, those sorts of numbers are pretty trivial.

Seems more a case of the underlying software still being crap to me, eg the fact it seems to use a native javascript window.confirm() when asking you to if you want to delete a "friends & family" member!!! Or how the F&F modal appears off-screen and you have to scroll up to see it... And so on.

Anyway, IMHO, they should have gone to a much more fine-grained ballot approach a long time ago, so there's no "real-time" element at all to getting a ticket.


Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,590
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20023 on: Today at 06:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:53:10 pm
No credits this season, the club haven't announced what will happen next season. From what I've heard though no one gets the credit.

Doesn't make any sense that. Ultimately if you've purchased a ticket that should be your credit - what does it matter if you transfer to a friend or family?
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,205
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20024 on: Today at 06:21:28 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:15:42 pm
Doesn't make any sense that. Ultimately if you've purchased a ticket that should be your credit - what does it matter if you transfer to a friend or family?

Because doing it this way 3 mates could transfer 5 games to another mate who's just got a membership and then all 4 of them will qualify for the 13+ games the next season. People keep on doing that and all of a sudden we'll find ourselves in a situation where 13+ isn't guaranteed, maybe 14+ doesn't and so on and so forth.


Oh, you meant the original purchaser losing the credit? That goes back to the argument that was had the other day doesn't it? You should only get credits for games you've actually attended rather than games you've bought tickets for.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,590
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20025 on: Today at 06:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:21:28 pm
Because doing it this way 3 mates could transfer 5 games to another mate who's just got a membership and then all 4 of them will qualify for the 13+ games the next season. People keep on doing that and all of a sudden we'll find ourselves in a situation where 13+ isn't guaranteed, maybe 14+ doesn't and so on and so forth.


Oh, you meant the original purchaser losing the credit? That goes back to the argument that was had the other day doesn't it? You should only get credits for games you've actually attended rather than games you've bought tickets for.

Yeah the purchaser. Say someone bought a ticket then lost a relative or had a horrific accident and couldn't go then it's a bit harsh they miss out on a credit and then impacts them for seasons on end afterwards.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,205
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20026 on: Today at 06:42:45 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:37:02 pm
Yeah the purchaser. Say someone bought a ticket then lost a relative or had a horrific accident and couldn't go then it's a bit harsh they miss out on a credit and then impacts them for seasons on end afterwards.

Be pretty bad luck for that to happen 7 times in the space of 9 months.
Logged

Offline AJ

  • a.k.a. Billy Two-Threads. Property of RAWK  soon to be raffled - has as much chance of becoming a mod as David Moyes
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,041
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20027 on: Today at 06:43:43 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:37:02 pm
Yeah the purchaser. Say someone bought a ticket then lost a relative or had a horrific accident and couldn't go then it's a bit harsh they miss out on a credit and then impacts them for seasons on end afterwards.
I don't see why really. I know the example you've given is particularly easy to sympathise with but ultimately the person who goes should get the credit. That's the whole point of a loyalty system - rewarding the person who goes. For every instance of a reason like the one you've suggested, there would be hundreds of "I can't be arsed going to see us play Brighton on a Wednesday night when it's -2 and pissing down". Why should that person keep a credit over the person who went in their place?
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,590
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20028 on: Today at 06:46:21 pm »
Quote from: AJ on Today at 06:43:43 pm
I don't see why really. I know the example you've given is particularly easy to sympathise with but ultimately the person who goes should get the credit. That's the whole point of a loyalty system - rewarding the person who goes. For every instance of a reason like the one you've suggested, there would be hundreds of "I can't be arsed going to see us play Brighton on a Wednesday night when it's -2 and pissing down". Why should that person keep a credit over the person who went in their place?

So you'd rather the family member or friend then get the credit as they went?
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline AJ

  • a.k.a. Billy Two-Threads. Property of RAWK  soon to be raffled - has as much chance of becoming a mod as David Moyes
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,041
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20029 on: Today at 06:48:54 pm »
I think people who attend games should get the credits for doing so, yes.

As pointed out above, this scenario could present itself 6 times during a season and a member would still end up with enough credits to be guaranteed a ticket for all 19 the following season.

If all 6 times the ticket was transferred in a season went to the same person, that person would then be denied the chance of being in the 4+ group the following season. Doesn't seem fair when they actually went to 6 games, does it?
« Last Edit: Today at 06:55:21 pm by AJ »
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 938
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20030 on: Today at 07:02:59 pm »
Quote from: AJ on Today at 06:48:54 pm
I think people who attend games should get the credits for doing so, yes.

As pointed out above, this scenario could present itself 6 times during a season and a member would still end up with enough credits to be guaranteed a ticket for all 19 the following season.

If all 6 times the ticket was transferred in a season went to the same person, that person would then be denied the chance of being in the 4+ group the following season. Doesn't seem fair when they actually went to 6 games, does it?

Alright, let's create 'bob' a new account, me, Jim, will and Ben will all transfer 4 games each, keeping us at 15 credits

Bob is now on 16 and in the guaranteed sale, without ever having to queue for a ticket!

Be several thousand make it to 13+ in 1 year every c*nt be doing it
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 938
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20031 on: Today at 07:06:11 pm »
Quote from: coct3au on Today at 06:11:50 pm
That's the whole advantage of cloud though isn't it, you pay Amazon (or whoever) for exactly that *temporary* scalability. For any proper platform, those sorts of numbers are pretty trivial.

Seems more a case of the underlying software still being crap to me, eg the fact it seems to use a native javascript window.confirm() when asking you to if you want to delete a "friends & family" member!!! Or how the F&F modal appears off-screen and you have to scroll up to see it... And so on.

Anyway, IMHO, they should have gone to a much more fine-grained ballot approach a long time ago, so there's no "real-time" element at all to getting a ticket.

To some extent.. The issue being the ticket system itself is hosted internally at lfc on their own infrastructure where as the queue system is cloud based and hence has the protection and scalability of that section, which then protects the internal site

LFC would need to move the system to the cloud and pay to host it all day every day in there which will be more cost than on prem, but then they could scale up for the big sales.. However that would be pricey on an adhoc basis compared to scaling up for say 30 days straight with the way the pricing packages currently work
Logged

Offline AJ

  • a.k.a. Billy Two-Threads. Property of RAWK  soon to be raffled - has as much chance of becoming a mod as David Moyes
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,041
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20032 on: Today at 07:09:34 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:02:59 pm
Alright, let's create 'bob' a new account, me, Jim, will and Ben will all transfer 4 games each, keeping us at 15 credits

Bob is now on 16 and in the guaranteed sale, without ever having to queue for a ticket!

Be several thousand make it to 13+ in 1 year every c*nt be doing it
But he's been to 16 games, why should he not then be guaranteed?

What is it that we're rewarding? Attendance at games or most time spent in queues trying to buy tickets?
Logged

Offline AJ

  • a.k.a. Billy Two-Threads. Property of RAWK  soon to be raffled - has as much chance of becoming a mod as David Moyes
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,041
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20033 on: Today at 07:16:57 pm »
I think the reality is that any system that's put in place will be open to abuse somehow. But as a baseline, the person who sits in the seat getting the credit, irrespective of who bought it, seems to be an appropriate way of rewarding loyalty to me.
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20034 on: Today at 07:23:50 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:46:21 pm
So you'd rather the family member or friend then get the credit as they went?

Id rather none get it, which is what is happening.

The purchaser hasnt gone the game so they shouldnt get it, and the person they transferred it to might not even have qualified to purchase that game in normal circumstances.

You buy the ticket you qualify for AND attend the game - you get the credit. Anything else you dont.

Simple and transparent
« Last Edit: Today at 07:27:28 pm by scouser102002 »
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20035 on: Today at 07:27:03 pm »
Quote from: AJ on Today at 07:16:57 pm
I think the reality is that any system that's put in place will be open to abuse somehow. But as a baseline, the person who sits in the seat getting the credit, irrespective of who bought it, seems to be an appropriate way of rewarding loyalty to me.

But it should only be if they qualify for the ticket and not have it handed to them on a plate.

Its not fair on those that do qualify but cant get one because those who dont qualify are being gifted them

Its why we are in the closed shop mess with the aways
Logged

Offline lukeypool

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20036 on: Today at 07:33:07 pm »
Well.. had a hospo ticket for city purchased when 1st came on sale. Was in my purchase history. Just had a look in there for the tickets I bought today and noticed its now disappeared.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,401
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20037 on: Today at 08:20:44 pm »
Quote from: AJ on Today at 07:09:34 pm
But he's been to 16 games, why should he not then be guaranteed?

What is it that we're rewarding? Attendance at games or most time spent in queues trying to buy tickets?

There's a lot of people who'd reward "effort" going to the game is secondary
Logged

Online Istanbul5Star

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20038 on: Today at 08:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:42:45 pm
Be pretty bad luck for that to happen 7 times in the space of 9 months.
I agree missing 7 games for individual happenings would be excessive bad luck and very unlikely to happen... but the club also has to approach it with caution and have exceptions in place, especially for medical grounds... It's definitely feasible for somebody to be diagnosed with cancer and miss 7 home games whilst undertaking treatment, or be in a really nasty accident / crash which would keep them away from the match... Very extreme examples I know but it could happen.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,205
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20039 on: Today at 08:28:08 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul5Star on Today at 08:26:55 pm
I agree missing 7 games for individual happenings would be excessive bad luck and very unlikely to happen... but the club also has to approach it with caution and have exceptions in place, especially for medical grounds... It's definitely feasible for somebody to be diagnosed with cancer and miss 7 home games whilst undertaking treatment, or be in a really nasty accident / crash which would keep them away from the match... Very extreme examples I know but it could happen.

And in that case I'd expect the club to be sympathetic as long as that person can provide proof from their treating Dr/Consultant this was indeed the case.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 496 497 498 499 500 [501] 502   Go Up
« previous next »
 