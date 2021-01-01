All I ask for is one day on RAWK without people arguing
It is a problem but I get why the solution is impractical for them, it's more locked down than the old system at least!Same with the hospo loophole, its there so gets exploited, dont know anyone who just does a couple of browsers, but my scalability of devices available to me does take the piss though but many would do the same
Anyone else's saved payment cards not appearing at checkout?
I'd do it if I had the resources Only had 3 devices yesterday. Binned off 1 of them once I got the queue positions on each. Kept one in case the first one went tits up which I thought was going to happen when it was running so slowly.
Just sometimes I think a bit of guidance is all that's required between a family enjoying their day out and not.I've seen families walk up to the back of the kop with kids and club shop bags, and then not enjoy it as it's a bit full on for them, and they've got to stand when they do not want to. (At the expense of people desperate to be there).When if they were something else, they might have an amazing day out.It's nice for some to have the option, but sometimes people need to be guided a bit also.(Also it's funny when they quickly realise it's about 50 degrees at the back of the kop - coping with the heat on the back few rows in the summer is where it separates the men from the boys).
There is loads left because the number that could buy is equal to the number of tickets available. Not sure why credits/touts matters at the moment. Some people have registered and forgotten to log on today, haven't bothered yet, or as others mentioned only wanted to go to one game, got two, and then just bought the one. Perhaps some registered with no intention of buying who knows.
I'd do it if I had the resources Only had 3 devices yesterday. Binned off 1 of them once I got the queue positions on each. Kept one in case the first one went tits up which I thought was going to happen when it was running so slowly.
do people complain about that at a football match?
BurnleyBasically the corner blocks in upper tiers of Main and KD stand.Some in the top of Anfield Road, but they are Adult + Junior I believe.PalaceIdentical to the above with slightly fewer seats left I would sayNot sure about Chelsea as not in that one
Still trying to find out about gaining access in the ground for the friendlies without an email QR code or NFC set up. Waiting for the club to sort out the access card for my dad. Anyone know if the club as mentioned what you can do if youre in this position and due to go the friendly games?Unable to get in the queue for the online chat as it was too busy..couldnt get hold of the club via phone as the staff are working from home
and the email about the friendlies didnt mention access cards from what I can see.Will probably have to drive down and see them face to face tomorrow at the ticket office to ask as I have no other option
Not sure where youre driving from but Id check if the actual ticket office is open tomorrow(Sat) rather than waste your time.The only other alternative is to get there really early Sun to beat the inevitable long queues.I can see carnage all round on Sun with this NFC thing.
Yeah Im pretty close. Really dont want to leave it until Sunday Its frustrating
I know the club have had a lot on their plate at the moment but all this NFC thing hasnt been handled very well.My son had loads of bother with it for the Palace game but hopefully it will be more straightforward on Sun.Hope you get sorted mate
If a ticket is transferred to me through F&F and I attend the game do I get the credit? Just curious, I know they dont count this season.
I work in IT infrastructure and cloud computing You clearly can't grasp that when you login it has to send a request to a database and give a response back, whether thats to let you in or not... now imagine having 10,000+ people doing that, all within the same few minutes. The current system and infrastructure is designed for a probably 1000 people max, anymore than that the webserver won't cope with it. The queue is there to protect the database and the services that run on the web server. Putting the login first, bypasses that protection and it'll crashMay as well go back to July 2018 and look at that shit show for an idea of what that'd be likeThe issue is scalability, the investment to allow something to run at that size is only worth it if you have a constant set of users every day
No credits this season, the club haven't announced what will happen next season. From what I've heard though no one gets the credit.
Doesn't make any sense that. Ultimately if you've purchased a ticket that should be your credit - what does it matter if you transfer to a friend or family?
Because doing it this way 3 mates could transfer 5 games to another mate who's just got a membership and then all 4 of them will qualify for the 13+ games the next season. People keep on doing that and all of a sudden we'll find ourselves in a situation where 13+ isn't guaranteed, maybe 14+ doesn't and so on and so forth.Oh, you meant the original purchaser losing the credit? That goes back to the argument that was had the other day doesn't it? You should only get credits for games you've actually attended rather than games you've bought tickets for.
Yeah the purchaser. Say someone bought a ticket then lost a relative or had a horrific accident and couldn't go then it's a bit harsh they miss out on a credit and then impacts them for seasons on end afterwards.
I don't see why really. I know the example you've given is particularly easy to sympathise with but ultimately the person who goes should get the credit. That's the whole point of a loyalty system - rewarding the person who goes. For every instance of a reason like the one you've suggested, there would be hundreds of "I can't be arsed going to see us play Brighton on a Wednesday night when it's -2 and pissing down". Why should that person keep a credit over the person who went in their place?
I think people who attend games should get the credits for doing so, yes. As pointed out above, this scenario could present itself 6 times during a season and a member would still end up with enough credits to be guaranteed a ticket for all 19 the following season. If all 6 times the ticket was transferred in a season went to the same person, that person would then be denied the chance of being in the 4+ group the following season. Doesn't seem fair when they actually went to 6 games, does it?
That's the whole advantage of cloud though isn't it, you pay Amazon (or whoever) for exactly that *temporary* scalability. For any proper platform, those sorts of numbers are pretty trivial.Seems more a case of the underlying software still being crap to me, eg the fact it seems to use a native javascript window.confirm() when asking you to if you want to delete a "friends & family" member!!! Or how the F&F modal appears off-screen and you have to scroll up to see it... And so on.Anyway, IMHO, they should have gone to a much more fine-grained ballot approach a long time ago, so there's no "real-time" element at all to getting a ticket.
Alright, let's create 'bob' a new account, me, Jim, will and Ben will all transfer 4 games each, keeping us at 15 creditsBob is now on 16 and in the guaranteed sale, without ever having to queue for a ticket!Be several thousand make it to 13+ in 1 year every c*nt be doing it
So you'd rather the family member or friend then get the credit as they went?
I think the reality is that any system that's put in place will be open to abuse somehow. But as a baseline, the person who sits in the seat getting the credit, irrespective of who bought it, seems to be an appropriate way of rewarding loyalty to me.
But he's been to 16 games, why should he not then be guaranteed? What is it that we're rewarding? Attendance at games or most time spent in queues trying to buy tickets?
Be pretty bad luck for that to happen 7 times in the space of 9 months.
I agree missing 7 games for individual happenings would be excessive bad luck and very unlikely to happen... but the club also has to approach it with caution and have exceptions in place, especially for medical grounds... It's definitely feasible for somebody to be diagnosed with cancer and miss 7 home games whilst undertaking treatment, or be in a really nasty accident / crash which would keep them away from the match... Very extreme examples I know but it could happen.
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]