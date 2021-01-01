« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 495 496 497 498 499 [500]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 923512 times)

Offline portRUSHred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19960 on: Today at 10:02:23 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 09:48:40 am
A woman turned around to give out to a group of my mates for our foul language at The Open in Portrush. Apparently, we were letting ourselves down. I hadn't even noticed we were cursing, it's a bit like breathing in my part of the world.
You'll not be allowed back to Portrush in 2025!
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,540
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19961 on: Today at 10:03:46 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 09:59:48 am
I find that weird as a football match is perfectly acceptable to swear in frustration etc. I take it that person never joined in any chants considering half of them contain swear words!

She was definitely a posh wanker who had just come from church an hour before.
Logged

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,644
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19962 on: Today at 10:05:37 am »
Quote from: portRUSHred on Today at 10:02:23 am
You'll not be allowed back to Portrush in 2025!
FFS, I was only there on the Saturday, but it was one of the greatest sporting events I've ever been at.
Logged

Online Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,477
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19963 on: Today at 10:39:08 am »
Anyone with an Android device got Sunday's friendly showing in their NFC pass yet?

Mates is showing on his on iPhone, but mine isn't.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,241
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19964 on: Today at 10:46:32 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Today at 10:39:08 am
Anyone with an Android device got Sunday's friendly showing in their NFC pass yet?

Mates is showing on his on iPhone, but mine isn't.

need to re-download it. You dont have to remove it. I just downloaded pass again and it shows. Dont think android has auto update
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19965 on: Today at 10:50:12 am »
Loads left.

This would never have happened with the free for alls before.
Logged

Online Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,477
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19966 on: Today at 10:54:34 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:46:32 am
need to re-download it. You dont have to remove it. I just downloaded pass again and it shows. Dont think android has auto update

Okay that worked. Interesting.

Thanks mate  :wave
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline AJ

  • a.k.a. Billy Two-Threads. Property of RAWK  soon to be raffled - has as much chance of becoming a mod as David Moyes
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,037
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19967 on: Today at 10:55:55 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:46:32 am
need to re-download it. You dont have to remove it. I just downloaded pass again and it shows. Dont think android has auto update
Isn't re-downloading going to be much more difficult once the download deadline passes (I.e. call the TO and have them do it)? That's why I'd rather wait and see what, if anything, happens with auto-update. It definitely is a feature of Google Pay: https://developers.google.com/pay/passes

Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,241
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19968 on: Today at 10:58:25 am »
Quote from: AJ on Today at 10:55:55 am
Isn't re-downloading going to be much more difficult once the download deadline passes (I.e. call the TO and have them do it)? That's why I'd rather wait and see what, if anything, happens with auto-update. It definitely is a feature of Google Pay: https://developers.google.com/pay/passes



Have they said you will not be able to download it again after a certain date?
I think it could be read you just had to download it before that date, to activate first time. Not sure it is clear in the details, as usual.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,014
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19969 on: Today at 11:00:15 am »
I thought you could only download once onto a device, and then if you get a new phone you have to ask them for access to download again.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,241
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19970 on: Today at 11:01:23 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:00:15 am
I thought you could only download once onto a device, and then if you get a new phone you have to ask them for access to download again.

I have my season ticket on my personal Google pixel and my work iPhone.
I have downloaded it twice to the Pixel to get the friendly game on it. It auto updated on my iPhone

EDIT: Although in FAQ it does state only once in total. Maybe will change to that after the deadline. Crap i better take both phones to the match
« Last Edit: Today at 11:02:59 am by Craig S »
Logged

Offline AJ

  • a.k.a. Billy Two-Threads. Property of RAWK  soon to be raffled - has as much chance of becoming a mod as David Moyes
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,037
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19971 on: Today at 11:01:30 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:58:25 am
Have they said you will not be able to download it again after a certain date?
I think it could be read you just had to download it before that date, to activate first time. Not sure it is clear in the details, as usual.
According to this you can only download once: https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-how-many-times-can-i-download-my-nfc-pass-to-my-smartphone

Obviously that's not the case at the moment but I'm thinking that will change after the download deadline passes. Could of course be wrong though!
Logged

Offline bertiemee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 371
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19972 on: Today at 11:04:30 am »
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 09:52:54 am
Yes. If a parent brings their kid without being clued up and in the wrong place, it can turn really horrible for them. I've seen it many times the child gets overwhelmed and has to go out.

I think there's swearing and giving stick and then there's actually abusing players. But if you're new to the game and don't have expectations like you said it can be a bit shocking.

For example, 55k telling Suarez to fuck off a couple seasons ago vs Barca was quite intense but I wouldn't call it abuse. If it was outside a football pitch however it'd be a different story.

Part of the game and atmosphere for me
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,241
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19973 on: Today at 11:05:48 am »
Quote from: AJ on Today at 11:01:30 am
According to this you can only download once: https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-how-many-times-can-i-download-my-nfc-pass-to-my-smartphone

Obviously that's not the case at the moment but I'm thinking that will change after the download deadline passes. Could of course be wrong though!

Ta, I have just seen that. I dont know how to turn on auto update on the android pay. In iphone its just an option on the pass. I would prefer to use my pixel, but I think I will use the iPhone as my ST until it's clearer
Logged

Offline bertiemee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 371
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19974 on: Today at 11:07:10 am »
Quote from: AJ on Today at 11:01:30 am
According to this you can only download once: https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-how-many-times-can-i-download-my-nfc-pass-to-my-smartphone

Obviously that's not the case at the moment but I'm thinking that will change after the download deadline passes. Could of course be wrong though!

I've got my brother a ticket for Chelsea today but he's still very covid scared (health related issues)

Does anyone know if a mate can just download the NFC for now (or this season?). Can't find anything in the NFC guides
Logged

Offline AJ

  • a.k.a. Billy Two-Threads. Property of RAWK  soon to be raffled - has as much chance of becoming a mod as David Moyes
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,037
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19975 on: Today at 11:08:43 am »
Though, to be fair, this says that the download deadline has already passed. So who knows!

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-when-do-i-need-to-download-my-nfc-pass-by

I thought I'd seen later date somewhere but can't find it now. Still, there is stuff saying that auto update should work so I'm still holding out hope for it. Even if it doesn't, if it's only the seat details that don't get updated, and the ticket is active anyway, then I guess it doesn't really matter in practice. I'll find out on Sunday!
Logged

Online includo

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19976 on: Today at 11:09:31 am »
Anyone else's saved payment cards not appearing at checkout?
Logged

Offline AJ

  • a.k.a. Billy Two-Threads. Property of RAWK  soon to be raffled - has as much chance of becoming a mod as David Moyes
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,037
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19977 on: Today at 11:10:09 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:05:48 am
Ta, I have just seen that. I dont know how to turn on auto update on the android pay. In iphone its just an option on the pass. I would prefer to use my pixel, but I think I will use the iPhone as my ST until it's clearer
In Google Pay's settings I've got an option to enable 'Updates about your passes'. I've got that enabled but it hasn't done me much good so far!
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,133
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19978 on: Today at 11:10:36 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 08:32:26 am
I joined the queue and just got in. The three games are visible for me even though I bought in yesterdays sale. So that is a new thing then? Have been advising people those guaranteed can only buy in their designated sales.

Dont worry, I was in and out in 10 seconds. I havent taken anyones place in the queue.

You got straight in both this morning and yesterday. What are the odds of that happening?
Logged

Offline AJ

  • a.k.a. Billy Two-Threads. Property of RAWK  soon to be raffled - has as much chance of becoming a mod as David Moyes
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,037
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19979 on: Today at 11:12:14 am »
Quote from: bertiemee on Today at 11:07:10 am
I've got my brother a ticket for Chelsea today but he's still very covid scared (health related issues)

Does anyone know if a mate can just download the NFC for now (or this season?). Can't find anything in the NFC guides
If your brother doesn't go then he'll be able to transfer that ticket to someone. That person needs to be on his F&F list before the 11th (I think!). The person he transfers it to will then be able to use the ticket for that game (presumably via their own membership pass if they have one or by downloading the individual game if they don't, but final details of how all of this will work are yet to be released)

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-how-will-the-friends-and-family-function-work
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,626
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19980 on: Today at 11:13:18 am »
Still loads available for Chelsea at the back of the Main Stand.

The additional sales are going to be fruitful this year I think.
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,241
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19981 on: Today at 11:13:45 am »
Quote from: AJ on Today at 11:10:09 am
In Google Pay's settings I've got an option to enable 'Updates about your passes'. I've got that enabled but it hasn't done me much good so far!

Thanks, I have that enabled too, but it didnt auto change.
The game will be updated on their side at the turnstile receiver. Like you old card was "dumb" but their system knew you had bought the game. Its just the seat info on your pass, it should still work.
Logged

Online davidsteventon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19982 on: Today at 11:16:19 am »
Quote from: bertiemee on Today at 11:04:30 am
I think there's swearing and giving stick and then there's actually abusing players. But if you're new to the game and don't have expectations like you said it can be a bit shocking.

For example, 55k telling Suarez to fuck off a couple seasons ago vs Barca was quite intense but I wouldn't call it abuse. If it was outside a football pitch however it'd be a different story.

Part of the game and atmosphere for me

Just sometimes I think a bit of guidance is all that's required between a family enjoying their day out and not.
I've seen families walk up to the back of the kop with kids and club shop bags, and then not enjoy it as it's a bit full on for them, and they've got to stand when they do not want to. (At the expense of people desperate to be there).
When if they were something else, they might have an amazing day out.
It's nice for some to have the option, but sometimes people need to be guided a bit also.

(Also it's funny when they quickly realise it's about 50 degrees at the back of the kop - coping with the heat on the back few rows in the summer is where it separates the men from the boys).
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19983 on: Today at 11:16:47 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 11:10:36 am
You got straight in both this morning and yesterday. What are the odds of that happening?

I got straight in yesterday. 20 minute queue today.
Logged

Online Ossie T

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19984 on: Today at 11:17:02 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 10:50:12 am
Loads left.

This would never have happened with the free for alls before.

I thought this would be the case goin off yesterday's sale.
I bagged a pair on the Kop for all 3 games after being in the queue for 30 mins. In all the years of buying in the priority sale getting in after 30 mins always meant singles in the kop (If I wos lucky) otherwise to get to get a pair I'd end up on main stand upper.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,003
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19985 on: Today at 11:17:24 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:13:18 am
Still loads available for Chelsea at the back of the Main Stand.

The additional sales are going to be fruitful this year I think.

So frustrating knowing you want to buy for other games with tickets available but can't buy them.
And this is before all the restricted views have been released too.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 495 496 497 498 499 [500]   Go Up
« previous next »
 