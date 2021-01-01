I think there's swearing and giving stick and then there's actually abusing players. But if you're new to the game and don't have expectations like you said it can be a bit shocking.



For example, 55k telling Suarez to fuck off a couple seasons ago vs Barca was quite intense but I wouldn't call it abuse. If it was outside a football pitch however it'd be a different story.



Part of the game and atmosphere for me



Just sometimes I think a bit of guidance is all that's required between a family enjoying their day out and not.I've seen families walk up to the back of the kop with kids and club shop bags, and then not enjoy it as it's a bit full on for them, and they've got to stand when they do not want to. (At the expense of people desperate to be there).When if they were something else, they might have an amazing day out.It's nice for some to have the option, but sometimes people need to be guided a bit also.(Also it's funny when they quickly realise it's about 50 degrees at the back of the kop - coping with the heat on the back few rows in the summer is where it separates the men from the boys).