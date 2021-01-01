« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 921163 times)

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19720 on: Yesterday at 07:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Carllfc on Yesterday at 07:26:37 pm
Everyone is guaranteed one tomorrow anyway who is eligible so I wouldnt worry too much.

Unless you want the Annie Road Lower severely restricted view...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19721 on: Yesterday at 07:30:49 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 07:54:51 am
No, there's no pre login for the queue, that was just people on here assuming the ticket system update would include that.

And it should have done.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19722 on: Yesterday at 08:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on Yesterday at 07:24:42 pm
Make sure youve got multiple sessions as a back up, saw lots of people getting put back in queue straight after getting to front

Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:25:32 pm
Top up your patience overnight, the site is incredibly slow and you'll need it!

Cheers!

After scanning this thread, guess it doesn't matter what time you login, so I'll log in at a few separate times and hope for the best.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19723 on: Yesterday at 08:08:41 pm »
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Yesterday at 08:00:12 pm
Cheers!

After scanning this thread, guess it doesn't matter what time you login, so I'll log in at a few separate times and hope for the best.

I do agree although Im still curious what time people went onto the holding page and got straight in??
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19724 on: Yesterday at 08:16:06 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:08:41 pm
I do agree although Im still curious what time people went onto the holding page and got straight in??

That's one secret I'm sure they wont share  ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19725 on: Yesterday at 08:36:25 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:08:41 pm
I do agree although Im still curious what time people went onto the holding page and got straight in??

It sure didnt work for the 7.18am that was said to work on the last one!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19726 on: Yesterday at 09:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on Yesterday at 07:24:42 pm
Make sure youve got multiple sessions as a back up, saw lots of people getting put back in queue straight after getting to front

When registering for the ballot and getting the friendly tickets, I closed down a browser to see what happens and I went back into the queue to where I was and when buying tickets I went straight back to the sale page, I opened a new incognito window to check to see what happened and that put me back in the queue again both times.

Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:08:41 pm
I do agree although Im still curious what time people went onto the holding page and got straight in??

The ticketing system is used by many others and its not hard to see what you have to do on this one. And no, no one is going to say what to do before anyone asks, me included  ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19727 on: Yesterday at 09:33:25 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:08:41 pm
I do agree although Im still curious what time people went onto the holding page and got straight in??

Surely theyve randomised it by now. The main reason we have a ballot is because of this queue jumping nonsense.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19728 on: Yesterday at 09:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:33:25 pm
Surely theyve randomised it by now. The main reason we have a ballot is because of this queue jumping nonsense.

A lot of the people on 13+ are in that situation because of the queue jumping so no need for the ballot  ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19729 on: Yesterday at 09:44:35 pm »
How many of us is there in the sale tomorrow. About 3k?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19730 on: Yesterday at 09:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:33:25 pm
Surely theyve randomised it by now. The main reason we have a ballot is because of this queue jumping nonsense.

Its definitely random, theyre using https://queue-it.com software as you can probably tell, top of the range queuing system.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19731 on: Yesterday at 09:54:26 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 09:44:35 pm
How many of us is there in the sale tomorrow. About 3k?

Yeah 3k as confirmed a few pages back
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19732 on: Yesterday at 10:14:51 pm »
Im confused, where is the correct place to buy my tickets in the morning? Is it https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com or do I go to the main website then tickets > Chelsea?

On the ticket site I'm only seeing Osasuna and Bilbao currently, will Chelsea show in the morning?

Go easy on me. New system.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19733 on: Yesterday at 10:20:16 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Yesterday at 10:14:51 pm
Im confused, where is the correct place to buy my tickets in the morning? Is it https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com or do I go to the main website then tickets > Chelsea?

On the ticket site I'm only seeing Osasuna and Bilbao currently, will Chelsea show in the morning?

Go easy on me. New system.

Youre on the correct site, Chelsea game will show on that same page when the sale starts
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19734 on: Yesterday at 10:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on Yesterday at 10:20:16 pm
Youre on the correct site, Chelsea game will show on that same page when the sale starts

Thanks pal, I thought as much.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19735 on: Yesterday at 10:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Yesterday at 10:14:51 pm
Im confused, where is the correct place to buy my tickets in the morning? Is it https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com or do I go to the main website then tickets > Chelsea?

On the ticket site I'm only seeing Osasuna and Bilbao currently, will Chelsea show in the morning?



Go easy on me. New system.

Yes, will show once youve logged in if you are eligible. Good luck
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19736 on: Yesterday at 10:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Yesterday at 10:14:51 pm
Im confused, where is the correct place to buy my tickets in the morning? Is it https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com or do I go to the main website then tickets > Chelsea?

On the ticket site I'm only seeing Osasuna and Bilbao currently, will Chelsea show in the morning?

Go easy on me. New system.

Yes mate, that's the right site you have there. When you log in, you'll only be able to buy the games you are eligible for.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19737 on: Yesterday at 10:29:49 pm »
Thanks lads, helpful as always.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19738 on: Yesterday at 11:01:44 pm »
Am I correct in saying that people on 13+ won't be able to purchase on behalf of friends and family in tomorrow's sale?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19739 on: Yesterday at 11:15:04 pm »
They can if they log in using the eligible person's details. Otherwise no as the games won't show up.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19740 on: Yesterday at 11:20:44 pm »
Quote from: choi on Yesterday at 11:01:44 pm
Am I correct in saying that people on 13+ won't be able to purchase on behalf of friends and family in tomorrow's sale?
Yep, the 13+ sale ticket info says this:
Quote
Buy online only from 8.15am on Thursday 5 August until 6.30am on Friday 6 August.

So the game won't show up for a 13+ member tomorrow, only for ballot winners
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19741 on: Today at 01:04:26 am »
Would someone mind posting an updated availability pic so we know whats going to be available for tomorrow pls? Sure a lot has gone since the last pic
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19742 on: Today at 01:21:32 am »
Quote from: includo on Today at 01:04:26 am
Would someone mind posting an updated availability pic so we know whats going to be available for tomorrow pls? Sure a lot has gone since the last pic
the games a probably down by now
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19743 on: Today at 01:26:48 am »
Wont let me post images as it says file is too big. Not sure what I can do about that
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19744 on: Today at 06:08:37 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 09:44:35 pm
How many of us is there in the sale tomorrow. About 3k?

Could be anywhere between 3-9k depending on ballot results.  As there are 3 games on sale.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19745 on: Today at 06:31:31 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 06:08:37 am
Could be anywhere between 3-9k depending on ballot results.  As there are 3 games on sale.

Oh yeah, good point. Itll probably look like 12K with the multiple devices people will use to join a queue. Logging in first mightve stopped all that

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19746 on: Today at 07:20:09 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 06:31:31 am
Logging in first mightve stopped all that

Still no pre-login to join the queue though, is there.

Which there absolutely should be.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19747 on: Today at 07:24:08 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Today at 07:20:09 am
Still no pre-login to join the queue though, is there.

Which there absolutely should be.

Yeah have 10,000 people join at 8.10am logging in at the same time, wont kill the database at all

The queue is there to protect the servers from being overloaded - the servers which have the login function

Ain't gonna invest in the infrastructure or the software for it to happen a few mornings a year
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19748 on: Today at 07:50:44 am »
Quick question about these matches. Ive got Burnley but what COVID protocols do I need to adhere to? Ive only had one Jab so far. Do I need a test of some sort? And what about my son? Hes 12 so obviously no jab. I dont want to buy tickets and then find out I cant go!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19749 on: Today at 07:54:52 am »
Quote from: RedFalcon on Today at 07:50:44 am
Quick question about these matches. Ive got Burnley but what COVID protocols do I need to adhere to? Ive only had one Jab so far. Do I need a test of some sort? And what about my son? Hes 12 so obviously no jab. I dont want to buy tickets and then find out I cant go!
I believe everything is advisory atm, at most you'll need a negative lateral flow test which you can get for free but I believe nothing is required for Burnley. This will most likely change for further games
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19750 on: Today at 08:05:47 am »
So when countdown gets to zero, I assume page will automatically refresh, we won't have to manually do it?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19751 on: Today at 08:10:17 am »
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Today at 08:05:47 am
So when countdown gets to zero, I assume page will automatically refresh, we won't have to manually do it?

Yep it automatically refreshes.
« Reply #19752 on: Today at 08:11:35 am »
Here we go then. Haven't been successful for the past few years in the member sales. Fingers crossed.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19753 on: Today at 08:13:06 am »
Quote from: [streety] on Today at 08:11:35 am
Here we go then. Haven't been successful for the past few years in the member sales. Fingers crossed.

You're guaranteed a ticket if you were successful in the ballot, no?
« Reply #19754 on: Today at 08:14:36 am »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 08:13:06 am
You're guaranteed a ticket if you were successful in the ballot, no?
No idea. Thought it would be over-subscribed.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19755 on: Today at 08:15:00 am »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 08:13:06 am
You're guaranteed a ticket if you were successful in the ballot, no?
yes lol
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19756 on: Today at 08:16:18 am »
5 min wait for me - never get in that quick
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19757 on: Today at 08:16:41 am »
34 mins for me.  More than an hour on two other devices.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19758 on: Today at 08:16:56 am »
More than an hour wait after logging in at 7:40 :(
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19759 on: Today at 08:17:03 am »
More than an hour on all devices. 12k ahead of me in the queue.
