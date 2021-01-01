Please advise on the following



CONSTANT ISSUES WITH PAYMENT CARD DECLINED.



So i qualify as per 13 plus games

my visa debit card is registered in my name and crucially it is registered to the same postal address that my membership card is registered to.



I proceed to checkpiut and enter all card info

and even recieve a Natwest pop uo to complete further security details but I STILL recieve error as follows



.........." The payment process was not completed. Please click here to try again.

Error occurred trying to collect payment. Error from Cybersource or your card-issuing bank. Please use a different card or select another payment method. "





I have phoned my bank Natwest.

They confirm my billing address is whayt it shoud be -

they have said that they can see the transaction hitting the Natwest system and they confirmed it as LFC etc.

She advised me there is not an issue for it to be decliend at Natwest end. All is fine at Natwest end.





We know that the LFC phone lines are clsoed for support -

and the online Live chat service temp suspended. Emails take up to five days to respond to.



has anyone had same issue as me and any resolution. One of my friends has had same issue and so he then used a different debit card in his family member name - registered to his same postal addy and it worked for him. I have just the one debit card as other payment cards are registered to my family paddress for convenience reasons .



But i may try and change the registered billing addy for my other two debit cards to see if trying a different card provoder makes a difference - as per my friends experience.



Any advice Please? Thanks