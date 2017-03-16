« previous next »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 07:53:09 pm
To be fair the club was formed by a big Tory 😉

It was, during the time when the City as a whole voted Tory so its hardly surprising. Nowadays calling someone a Tory is just another way of having a dig at them.
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 07:50:05 pm

If it turns out that the system is significantly changed for member sales and additional sales will you finally tell us how you did it?

This is a new website. I have no idea if theres an exploit, nor will I be looking for one.

Already mentioned the trick on the old site, it was basically just joining the queue at a certain time
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 07:39:23 pm
This is dead easy.  LAST week the Premier League published their draft rules and protocols. in that they talk about COVID passports and POTENTIALLY asking for information at the point of sale.....The club made the right decision to pause the sales after the first three games (which will not need passports) and see what exactly is needed.  The alternative is sell and then go back out for info and risk people not being able to go and needing a refund.

Those are the cards they have been dealt and it was the right decision.

Fume away.
still doesn't explain why the registration period will be reopened. Don't let today's ballot pull the wool over your eyes, the next one's gonna be a lot harder to get anything, unless of course you're 13+
1/2 for me. Palace.
Quote from: benitezexpletives on Yesterday at 08:01:14 pm
still doesn't explain why the registration period will be reopened. Don't let today's ballot pull the wool over your eyes, the next one's gonna be a lot harder to get anything, unless of course you're 13+

I do agree but well be able to make a judgment on that if the odds for the ballot is release again

I cant even find the link to those ballot odds on the Liverpool website?
When the Club was founded, Labour hadn't been. And our democracy was restricted to a handful of wealthy men, who could vote in more than one democracy. But still, by the80s most of our team were Tory. The only exception I can think of was Ian Rush. I think even Phil Thompson was up Thatchers arse. Our support was largely militant and sometimes chants from ralleys would carry over into the match, making our rivalry with Forrest, boss. But we didn't stop worshiping the Torys in red on the pitch.

The owners on the other hand didn't matter, they still don't. I can call them whatever I want, they're not the club.


Now that I got that off my chest. Fuck all with Burnley. Sorted for Chelsea - no queries.

Palace (little fucking Tory pricks) - Got successful with an adult and two kids. At first I thought this meant I'd managed to pull off a miracle of getting two kids priced ticket - but not too sure now. Starting to think I'm in a free for all with all the other ballot winners to try to bag the golden tickets in the upper Annie. Anybody know if I'm guaranteed two kids tickets or does it mean they're guaranteed tickets but not necessarily at a kids price?

This mightn't make sense - trying to rush a post whilst one child wont sleep
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:21:09 pm
I do agree but well be able to make a judgment on that if the odds for the ballot is release again

I cant even find the link to those ballot odds on the Liverpool website?

Link was posted earlier
I got Burnley for 2 adults and a child.

Will be my 6yo lads first game. Hope he sits through it after the 4 hour drive.
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 08:21:20 pm
When the Club was founded, Labour hadn't been. And our democracy was restricted to a handful of wealthy men, who could vote in more than one democracy. But still, by the80s most of our team were Tory. The only exception I can think of was Ian Rush. I think even Phil Thompson was up Thatchers arse. Our support was largely militant and sometimes chants from ralleys would carry over into the match, making our rivalry with Forrest, boss. But we didn't stop worshiping the Torys in red on the pitch.

The owners on the other hand didn't matter, they still don't. I can call them whatever I want, they're not the club.


Now that I got that off my chest. Fuck all with Burnley. Sorted for Chelsea - no queries.

Palace (little fucking Tory pricks) - Got successful with an adult and two kids. At first I thought this meant I'd managed to pull off a miracle of getting two kids priced ticket - but not too sure now. Starting to think I'm in a free for all with all the other ballot winners to try to bag the golden tickets in the upper Annie. Anybody know if I'm guaranteed two kids tickets or does it mean they're guaranteed tickets but not necessarily at a kids price?

This mightn't make sense - trying to rush a post whilst one child wont sleep

Ahem, little fucking pricks,  Selhurst Park is in Croydon North, a very solidly Labour seat.
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 08:42:43 pm
Ahem, little fucking pricks,  Selhurst Park is in Croydon North, a very solidly Labour seat.

West Ham is in a safe Labour constituency but in the 'good old days', they sold hats and scarfs with the National Front emblem on it. I'm pretty sure Palace had them as well, but not certain. All London clubs seemed to have a far right connection.

Besides, all London clubs are cockneys. That includes Luton, Watford and Brighton*. And all cockneys are Tory.**

*Yes, Brighton.

** Including green Brighton.
Apologies if its been asked already but on Friday, will adult/child tickets be restricted to the ARE again? Cheers.
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 09:08:49 pm
West Ham is in a safe Labour constituency but in the 'good old days', they sold hats and scarfs with the National Front emblem on it. I'm pretty sure Palace had them as well, but not certain. All London clubs seemed to have a far right connection.

Besides, all London clubs are cockneys. That includes Luton, Watford and Brighton*. And all cockneys are Tory.**

*Yes, Brighton.

** Including green Brighton.

Haha shit on the cockerneys and all that 😂
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 09:17:46 pm
Haha shit on the cockerneys and all that 😂

Yeah, vs Brighton in the FA Cup  ;D
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 09:19:40 pm
Yeah, vs Brighton in the FA Cup  ;D

😂
Folks, ticket exchanges are no longer permitted on the site. We ceased it even before the club introduced the ST amnesty and the new ticketing scheme.
Ta.
Quote from: Red_Irishman
I aggrieved that I didnt get one for Palace but Im not on here complaining am I?

You do realise that you'd just complained before saying you hadn't complained?
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:51:19 pm
Its already explained. There was a certain time to get onto the website that got you to the front of the queue. Can't remember what the time was now but it was something like 7.18am
Oh man I was soooo close to figuring that out.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 10:47:47 pm
You do realise that you'd just complained before saying you hadn't complained?

Haha, and before he said why should he explain himself to you.. .

He explained himself to you
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:29:55 pm
Got Chelsea but not Burnley or Palace. Happy but wanted Burnley as the first home. Not to be.
Same here
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 05:56:20 pm
So, more people have got something than the old system but very few have got all of them. Pretty much what was expected and indeed intended by the club.

This.

Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 06:52:31 pm
I'd rather miss out quickly than log in, go in a que and miss out anyway.

If the additional members sale gets me a ticket then it's not too bad.

And this.

I always said I'd rather take my chances in a ballot than in the online sales that were quite clearly exploitable by those in the know.

My luck in previous online sales and ballots has been abysmal, but I was amazed to find out I got all 3 in today's ballot. I'll take that all day long, although I know I won't get anywhere near the same fortune on the next one.

Still, even if i get nothing from the next 7 games i've probably got a better success rate than with the old online process and I've wasted no time whatsoever.
Those that have missed out don't be too disheartened. Judging by the posts on here it does appear the ballot is as random as it should be. As has been said above, I'd rather the tickets get spread out among decent match-going reds than swallowed up by touts or those who just know how to subvert a system.
Just Chelsea in the lottery for me.
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 07:50:05 pm

If it turns out that the system is significantly changed for member sales and additional sales will you finally tell us how you did it?

I posted a big explanation ages ago back in the new year ish
Anyone not had an email yet? Two of the lads haven't and I've seen their registration emails.

2 out of 15 have been successful, although 1 of those people got Chelsea with 4+
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 07:39:23 pm
This is dead easy.  LAST week the Premier League published their draft rules and protocols. in that they talk about COVID passports and POTENTIALLY asking for information at the point of sale.....The club made the right decision to pause the sales after the first three games (which will not need passports) and see what exactly is needed.  The alternative is sell and then go back out for info and risk people not being able to go and needing a refund.

Those are the cards they have been dealt and it was the right decision.

Fume away.

As I'd stated further up the thread but no one listens!

Will be the online verification for vaccine status. Can see it being a prem wide system rather than every club doing their own thing (if they can get one in in time)
Quote from: benitezexpletives on Yesterday at 08:01:14 pm
still doesn't explain why the registration period will be reopened. Don't let today's ballot pull the wool over your eyes, the next one's gonna be a lot harder to get anything, unless of course you're 13+

1 week to see the notice and register, if you dont you miss out on 4 full months of footie

Thats why... giving those who couldnt make a game due to current scheduling times, the chance to re-register for games if their plans have now changed or they can make the new KO time.

They're just giving people a bit more time/chance to enter, when they know they wont be selling those tickets and drawing those ballots till sept.

Yeah the odds would lower, but more membership £££ for Mbappe 2022 ;)
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Today at 07:22:32 am
Anyone not had an email yet? Two of the lads haven't and I've seen their registration emails.

2 out of 15 have been successful, although 1 of those people got Chelsea with 4+

Seen some not get any mail too
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:12:53 pm
Apologies if its been asked already but on Friday, will adult/child tickets be restricted to the ARE again? Cheers.

Adult/Child will be Annie Road yeah - upper left corner
Well done to those who got 3/3 though, only a 3% chance of that happening...

Nice to see a fairer distribution of these 'free for all' tickets, given the old system you'd have 1500 get every game on sale that day if they got a goof queue time, few hundred get 1-2 games and the rest get nothing
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:25:44 am
Seen some not get any mail too
Cheers. They'll have to contact club unless there is a way of seeing success on their accounts
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:26:11 am
Adult/Child will be Annie Road yeah - upper left corner
Thanks mate.
I only registered for Burnley and Chelsea, as my little one will be arriving in September! (On 13+ anyways!) but try not to be too disheartened for those who didnt get them because there will as always, be chances in the Late Availability etc, like previous seasons. Dunno if it will be the same trying to guess when the drop will be, but thats half the fun right! :D .
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:27:29 am
Well done to those who got 3/3 though, only a 3% chance of that happening...

Nice to see a fairer distribution of these 'free for all' tickets, given the old system you'd have 1500 get every game on sale that day if they got a goof queue time, few hundred get 1-2 games and the rest get nothing

That's key, before so much was dependent on you getting a small wait time.

Without that you stood very little chance in the bulks this seems "fairer" to me as intrinsically you have 19 chances of being successful (if you want to go to all the games or just want the credits) previously everything hinged on those ballot sales (seems ages ago now but they did used to split the "category" games into different sales. I dunno. A lot has happened since then).
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:25:44 am
Seen some not get any mail too

My mate says he hasn't had an email either. Shame they haven't got a way of checking online.
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:31:28 am
My mate says he hasn't had an email either. Shame they haven't got a way of checking online.

Should be able to check on your ticket history page in your account. Mine lists all the games I registered for and which ones I was successful or unsuccessful.
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 08:45:08 am
Should be able to check on your ticket history page in your account. Mine lists all the games I registered for and which ones I was successful or unsuccessful.
Ah excellent! Looks like they've gone through and added them this morning. I'll get him to check.
Cheers
My email went to spam.

Where it should have stayed.
