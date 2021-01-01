« previous next »
Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
Reply #19280 on: Today at 07:53:55 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 07:53:09 pm
To be fair the club was formed by a big Tory 😉

It was, during the time when the City as a whole voted Tory so its hardly surprising. Nowadays calling someone a Tory is just another way of having a dig at them.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #19281 on: Today at 07:55:59 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:50:05 pm

If it turns out that the system is significantly changed for member sales and additional sales will you finally tell us how you did it?

This is a new website. I have no idea if theres an exploit, nor will I be looking for one.

Already mentioned the trick on the old site, it was basically just joining the queue at a certain time
Re: Members Sales
Reply #19282 on: Today at 08:01:14 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 07:39:23 pm
This is dead easy.  LAST week the Premier League published their draft rules and protocols. in that they talk about COVID passports and POTENTIALLY asking for information at the point of sale.....The club made the right decision to pause the sales after the first three games (which will not need passports) and see what exactly is needed.  The alternative is sell and then go back out for info and risk people not being able to go and needing a refund.

Those are the cards they have been dealt and it was the right decision.

Fume away.
still doesn't explain why the registration period will be reopened. Don't let today's ballot pull the wool over your eyes, the next one's gonna be a lot harder to get anything, unless of course you're 13+
Re: Members Sales
Reply #19283 on: Today at 08:13:38 pm
1/2 for me. Palace.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #19284 on: Today at 08:21:09 pm
Quote from: benitezexpletives on Today at 08:01:14 pm
still doesn't explain why the registration period will be reopened. Don't let today's ballot pull the wool over your eyes, the next one's gonna be a lot harder to get anything, unless of course you're 13+

I do agree but well be able to make a judgment on that if the odds for the ballot is release again

I cant even find the link to those ballot odds on the Liverpool website?
Re: Members Sales
Reply #19285 on: Today at 08:21:20 pm
When the Club was founded, Labour hadn't been. And our democracy was restricted to a handful of wealthy men, who could vote in more than one democracy. But still, by the80s most of our team were Tory. The only exception I can think of was Ian Rush. I think even Phil Thompson was up Thatchers arse. Our support was largely militant and sometimes chants from ralleys would carry over into the match, making our rivalry with Forrest, boss. But we didn't stop worshiping the Torys in red on the pitch.

The owners on the other hand didn't matter, they still don't. I can call them whatever I want, they're not the club.


Now that I got that off my chest. Fuck all with Burnley. Sorted for Chelsea - no queries.

Palace (little fucking Tory pricks) - Got successful with an adult and two kids. At first I thought this meant I'd managed to pull off a miracle of getting two kids priced ticket - but not too sure now. Starting to think I'm in a free for all with all the other ballot winners to try to bag the golden tickets in the upper Annie. Anybody know if I'm guaranteed two kids tickets or does it mean they're guaranteed tickets but not necessarily at a kids price?

This mightn't make sense - trying to rush a post whilst one child wont sleep
Re: Members Sales
Reply #19286 on: Today at 08:30:09 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:21:09 pm
I do agree but well be able to make a judgment on that if the odds for the ballot is release again

I cant even find the link to those ballot odds on the Liverpool website?

Link was posted earlier
Re: Members Sales
Reply #19287 on: Today at 08:31:03 pm
I got Burnley for 2 adults and a child.

Will be my 6yo lads first game. Hope he sits through it after the 4 hour drive.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #19288 on: Today at 08:42:43 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 08:21:20 pm
When the Club was founded, Labour hadn't been. And our democracy was restricted to a handful of wealthy men, who could vote in more than one democracy. But still, by the80s most of our team were Tory. The only exception I can think of was Ian Rush. I think even Phil Thompson was up Thatchers arse. Our support was largely militant and sometimes chants from ralleys would carry over into the match, making our rivalry with Forrest, boss. But we didn't stop worshiping the Torys in red on the pitch.

The owners on the other hand didn't matter, they still don't. I can call them whatever I want, they're not the club.


Now that I got that off my chest. Fuck all with Burnley. Sorted for Chelsea - no queries.

Palace (little fucking Tory pricks) - Got successful with an adult and two kids. At first I thought this meant I'd managed to pull off a miracle of getting two kids priced ticket - but not too sure now. Starting to think I'm in a free for all with all the other ballot winners to try to bag the golden tickets in the upper Annie. Anybody know if I'm guaranteed two kids tickets or does it mean they're guaranteed tickets but not necessarily at a kids price?

This mightn't make sense - trying to rush a post whilst one child wont sleep

Ahem, little fucking pricks,  Selhurst Park is in Croydon North, a very solidly Labour seat.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #19289 on: Today at 09:08:49 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 08:42:43 pm
Ahem, little fucking pricks,  Selhurst Park is in Croydon North, a very solidly Labour seat.

West Ham is in a safe Labour constituency but in the 'good old days', they sold hats and scarfs with the National Front emblem on it. I'm pretty sure Palace had them as well, but not certain. All London clubs seemed to have a far right connection.

Besides, all London clubs are cockneys. That includes Luton, Watford and Brighton*. And all cockneys are Tory.**

*Yes, Brighton.

** Including green Brighton.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #19290 on: Today at 09:12:53 pm
Apologies if its been asked already but on Friday, will adult/child tickets be restricted to the ARE again? Cheers.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #19291 on: Today at 09:17:46 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 09:08:49 pm
West Ham is in a safe Labour constituency but in the 'good old days', they sold hats and scarfs with the National Front emblem on it. I'm pretty sure Palace had them as well, but not certain. All London clubs seemed to have a far right connection.

Besides, all London clubs are cockneys. That includes Luton, Watford and Brighton*. And all cockneys are Tory.**

*Yes, Brighton.

** Including green Brighton.

Haha shit on the cockerneys and all that 😂
Re: Members Sales
Reply #19292 on: Today at 09:19:40 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 09:17:46 pm
Haha shit on the cockerneys and all that 😂

Yeah, vs Brighton in the FA Cup  ;D
Re: Members Sales
Reply #19293 on: Today at 09:24:00 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 09:19:40 pm
Yeah, vs Brighton in the FA Cup  ;D

😂
Re: Members Sales
Reply #19294 on: Today at 10:17:12 pm
Folks, ticket exchanges are no longer permitted on the site. We ceased it even before the club introduced the ST amnesty and the new ticketing scheme.
Ta.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #19295 on: Today at 10:47:47 pm
Quote from: Red_Irishman
I aggrieved that I didnt get one for Palace but Im not on here complaining am I?

You do realise that you'd just complained before saying you hadn't complained?
Re: Members Sales
Reply #19296 on: Today at 11:08:06 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:51:19 pm
Its already explained. There was a certain time to get onto the website that got you to the front of the queue. Can't remember what the time was now but it was something like 7.18am
Oh man I was soooo close to figuring that out.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #19297 on: Today at 11:18:04 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:47:47 pm
You do realise that you'd just complained before saying you hadn't complained?

Haha, and before he said why should he explain himself to you.. .

He explained himself to you
