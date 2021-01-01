When the Club was founded, Labour hadn't been. And our democracy was restricted to a handful of wealthy men, who could vote in more than one democracy. But still, by the80s most of our team were Tory. The only exception I can think of was Ian Rush. I think even Phil Thompson was up Thatchers arse. Our support was largely militant and sometimes chants from ralleys would carry over into the match, making our rivalry with Forrest, boss. But we didn't stop worshiping the Torys in red on the pitch.



The owners on the other hand didn't matter, they still don't. I can call them whatever I want, they're not the club.





Now that I got that off my chest. Fuck all with Burnley. Sorted for Chelsea - no queries.



Palace (little fucking Tory pricks) - Got successful with an adult and two kids. At first I thought this meant I'd managed to pull off a miracle of getting two kids priced ticket - but not too sure now. Starting to think I'm in a free for all with all the other ballot winners to try to bag the golden tickets in the upper Annie. Anybody know if I'm guaranteed two kids tickets or does it mean they're guaranteed tickets but not necessarily at a kids price?



This mightn't make sense - trying to rush a post whilst one child wont sleep