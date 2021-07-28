They're the issue though not the club! If he doesn't he wont get in, it's not difficult
I do agree partly with this but the club is also the issue. They release the below statement in the Q&A https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-can-i-download-my-friend-family-member-s-nfc-pass-if-they-do-not-have-a-compatible-smartphone
They fail to explain the basics like;
1. Confirming what the actual process is for requesting a stadium access card?
2. Is there a form that needs completing?
3. If a form then where is it? If you need to contact the club as a general enquiry, they say this?
4. Can all members apply now?
5. What is the cut off to apply for a card?
If no form, then why not as its the easiest way for someone to compete the process??
There are no excuses..someone needs to proof read what is being released from the club. If they dont know the answers yet, they need to say this with a small caveat more information to be provided in due course at least then we know full details are to be provided.
My dad will need a card and he doesnt have a clue so itll be on me to sort this. Poor customer service from the club