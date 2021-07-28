I do agree partly with this but the club is also the issue. They release the below statement in the Q&A



They fail to explain the basics like;

1. Confirming what the actual process is for requesting a stadium access card?

2. Is there a form that needs completing?

3. If a form then where is it? If you need to contact the club as a general enquiry, they say this?

4. Can all members apply now?

5. What is the cut off to apply for a card?



If no form, then why not as its the easiest way for someone to compete the process??



There are no excuses..someone needs to proof read what is being released from the club. If they dont know the answers yet, they need to say this with a small caveat more information to be provided in due course at least then we know full details are to be provided.



My dad will need a card and he doesnt have a clue so itll be on me to sort this. Poor customer service from the club



They do need a proof read by someone who is actually going to use it.... However it is not the clubs fault that members have jumped the gun before any announcement about downloading itThey said W/C the 26th, which gives them until the end of Sunday, and they obviously need to update the website with info (which they did yesterday) and make the feature available and test it prior to putting out a news article and emailing members. But no everyone's impatient and complaining it wont work and asking the same questions before the club has even had chance to say anything on it. They even had to shut live chat yesterday because the queue got that big.They have also removed the date of August 4th from the site for members to stop people panicking about it before they can get their heads together and put an announcement out : )As I posted yesterday they have a very long list of things to sort out - wouldn't like to be in their shoes the next few weeks