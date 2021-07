Now I have my members card in my Apple Wallet, can anybody in my family transfer their season ticket to me for odd games? I'm on their friend and family list - the normal one. Is there a second f&f list on the season ticket when you download it?



Not asking my family, they won't have a clue what I'm on about. They're assuming it'll be straight forwrad as I was on the old f&f list.



Before someone tells me it's all explained in some email, f&q on the website or on some other post, try to have a bit of empathy for a technophobe who used to turn up with coins and get clicked through the turnstyle.



or without coins and double clicked.



It's not a separate F&F list so if you are already on their F&F list then, yes it's fine, they can pass a season ticket to you for a match. Worth double-checking you are on their list though?They will then login to their account and transfer the seat to you for a particular match, which means that their Season Ticket won't work at that match but your Membership gets activated for that match instead with their seat and you use your NFC to enter the ground. I presume there will also be a system where you get something in advance like an automated email that notifies you that your card has been activated for that match so that you know it has been done.That make sense?