Members Sales

JoeKopite

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:46:23 am
Quote from: 30fiver on July 23, 2021, 08:09:30 pm
Because in the ballot you'll maybe get a couple of games, we pay for 19 and already pay a lot more for 19 seats than a ST on 19 seats.

When you get your ST you get to at least choose a stand the first time round

Those on 13 should get priority choice on the 10k members seats before those ballot entrants

Spot on!
red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:39:01 am
Quote from: 30fiver on July 23, 2021, 08:09:30 pm
Because in the ballot you'll maybe get a couple of games, we pay for 19 and already pay a lot more for 19 seats than a ST on 19 seats.

When you get your ST you get to at least choose a stand the first time round

Those on 13 should get priority choice on the 10k members seats before those ballot entrants

I'd go further mate. I'd make all those tickets for people on 13+ cheaper.

Make us mugs on less than 13 pay more to honour your dedication and loyalty.

Also give you a comfy seat. Free beer before the game and at half time.
davidsteventon

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:44:01 am
A member on 19 credits for years and years should be able to get a pick over where they sit before someone who's won a ticket in the raffle.

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:54:34 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:39:01 am
I'd go further mate. I'd make all those tickets for people on 13+ cheaper.

Make us mugs on less than 13 pay more to honour your dedication and loyalty.

Also give you a comfy seat. Free beer before the game and at half time.

this should definitely be a thing
e-mail the club
Red Marauder

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:29:20 am
I have 13+ games....so if I cant go to certain games this season and want to pass the ticket on, does that person need to have the same loyalty as me?  I have people asking me to add them on to my friends/family list who have only just registered as members...would they be eligible or would they need the credit on their cards for that particular game regardless? 
NeoAdjuvant

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:03:35 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:39:01 am
I'd go further mate. I'd make all those tickets for people on 13+ cheaper.

Make us mugs on less than 13 pay more to honour your dedication and loyalty.

Also give you a comfy seat. Free beer before the game and at half time.

Hahahaha

Some animals are more equal than others.
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:06:47 pm
Quote from: Red Marauder on Yesterday at 10:29:20 am
I have 13+ games....so if I cant go to certain games this season and want to pass the ticket on, does that person need to have the same loyalty as me?  I have people asking me to add them on to my friends/family list who have only just registered as members...would they be eligible or would they need the credit on their cards for that particular game regardless?

doesn't seem like it matters, just have to have a supporter number
ToneLa

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:23:17 pm
Returning customers get preferential treatment!

- FSG
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:26:00 pm
Red Marauder

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:46:11 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 12:06:47 pm
doesn't seem like it matters, just have to have a supporter number

Hoping that's the case....👍
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:54:13 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 12:23:17 pm
Returning customers get preferential treatment!

- FSG

They do get some things right then
willss

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 01:44:51 pm
Looks like I mis-read the selling info for the friendlies. Ive bought tickets for the whole family (6) but only 4 have memberships. The other two cannot be transferred but can I download all tickets on the one device???
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 01:51:15 pm
How have you bought tickets for non-members when only members and STHs can buy?
willss

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:37:32 pm
Ive got loads of other members as F&F.
Samio

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:39:32 pm
Oh to be one of the 13+ guaranteed lot and moaning  ::)

*Yes Im clearly bitter AF
glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:13:55 am
since moving from liverpool couple of seasons ago, my mate has taken my and my dads members cards and he goes every home game with his son.  he's now asking me aba these new ticket sales and names on the cards etc and he is worried he can't just go in with my cards.

is it possible to get the names changed on the members cards? feel bad for him as he has been going and qualifies this year, i can't afford it these days and me dad is 80 and too sick to go, so I will be sad if he loses out on the loyalty he has built up using my cards.

tar
red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:17:49 am
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 07:39:32 pm
Oh to be one of the 13+ guaranteed lot and moaning  ::)

*Yes Im clearly bitter AF

It's the world we live in unfortunately.

Nothing is ever good enough for some people. Fuck everyone else. As long as I'm boxed and sorted the rest of you can fight it out
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:21:50 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:17:49 am
It's the world we live in unfortunately.

Nothing is ever good enough for some people. Fuck everyone else. As long as I'm boxed and sorted the rest of you can fight it out


utter bollocks

How entitled must you be to think people who out the effort in to get to 13 should be treated the same as those who dont
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:24:04 am
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 10:13:55 am
since moving from liverpool couple of seasons ago, my mate has taken my and my dads members cards and he goes every home game with his son.  he's now asking me aba these new ticket sales and names on the cards etc and he is worried he can't just go in with my cards.

is it possible to get the names changed on the members cards? feel bad for him as he has been going and qualifies this year, i can't afford it these days and me dad is 80 and too sick to go, so I will be sad if he loses out on the loyalty he has built up using my cards.

tar

Memberships are non-transferable. If you told/asked the club they'd likely just cancel your membership

Next season he can add himself and his son as F&F and transfer each game individually, after that you'll lose the card.

If it has just made it to the 13+ in 2019/20 then you'll get to do fan update and they may allow a change during that 1 off process, but wouldnt count on it
red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:33:08 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:21:50 am

utter bollocks

How entitled must you be to think people who out the effort in to get to 13 should be treated the same as those who dont

"Put the effort in"

Right. Because people not on 13+ sit on their arse waiting for a ticket to drop into their lap by magic.

I must have been to most league games in the first half of 18/19.

Didn't get a single ticket in the second bulk sale or any of the subsequent sales.

Same story in 19/20. Not a single bean. But some people "put more effort in"

Give me a break
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:38:34 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:33:08 am
"Put the effort in"

Right. Because people not on 13+ sit on their arse waiting for a ticket to drop into their lap by magic.

I Dont know what they do

how do some get to 13 and others not?

A few years ago I was on 0 as I had lived overseas for years

I would call up the club to see about late availability  for every game and built from there


you have literally no valid argument or Im sure you would have presented it by now

glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:39:01 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:24:04 am
Memberships are non-transferable. If you told/asked the club they'd likely just cancel your membership

Next season he can add himself and his son as F&F and transfer each game individually, after that you'll lose the card.

If it has just made it to the 13+ in 2019/20 then you'll get to do fan update and they may allow a change during that 1 off process, but wouldnt count on it

tar... no its been 13+ since istanbul.

i am worried to call club as they will like you say probably cancel membership. so not sure what i can do for him. if i add him as f&f will they cancel my card if he goes to everygame? so he got one more season. what a pullava
ToneLa

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:43:48 am
I've got a solution to these ticket woes of people not getting to enough games or not being able to get a ticket

Expand Anfield!

More!
red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:44:51 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:38:34 am
I Dont know what they do

how do some get to 13 and others not?

A few years ago I was on 0 as I had lived overseas for years

I would call up the club to see about late availability  for every game and built from there


you have literally no valid argument or Im sure you would have presented it by now


Ha ha ha ha.

Thanks for so eloquently proving my initial point.

The late availability sales are a crap shoot. Tickets will pop up  randomly throughout the day. Anyone with any knowledge won't share as they clearly want to have a head start.

There's nothing to call the club about. We have more members than we could get in the ground (I've seen various figures quoted, but I'm not sure how accurate any of them are).

As this 20 friends and family thing shows, people would box a mate (or a mate of a mate of a mate) before giving it back to the club as they want to keep the credit.

All I can do is all I do. Keep trying and get on with it. So excuse me if I don't she'd a tear because someone on 13+ doesn't get first pick and a chauffeur driven car to games.

Diddums
