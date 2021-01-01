« previous next »
Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18200 on: Today at 07:14:16 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:10:02 pm
there's 10k tickets, only 7k ish on 13+ so everyones entering a ballot for the remaining tickets that they know they will have once the registration period for 13+ is over...
When it's worded like that it seems they will be in with the 13+
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18201 on: Today at 07:16:12 pm
Quote from: Samio on Today at 04:58:18 pm
Anyone that didnt meet the 13+ threshold because refunds werent included then please drop me a PM ;)

Wont get anything from it. Done well to get the 400 sorted never mind another 700. Wasting time and resources if you're going to challenge again especially the legal route, that's 10% of the additional capacity they'll be adding that your asking for. What then? Credit the ones who may have got 13+? It'd have gone to 14 or 15 if the season had finished and you've got to draw the line somewhere.

The ones fighting for it in the first place fell into the group which has missed out...

Don't think you've a leg to stand on
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18202 on: Today at 07:17:07 pm
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 07:14:16 pm
When it's worded like that it seems they will be in with the 13+

Wouldnt surprise me, read the sales notice... everything is singular 'ticket sale' - not 'sales'
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18203 on: Today at 07:24:11 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:17:07 pm
Wouldnt surprise me, read the sales notice... everything is singular 'ticket sale' - not 'sales'

That would be really shit.

So basically someone on zero credits whos won a ballot and is in the same sale as 13+ can get a better spec than someone whos had 19 for years?
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18204 on: Today at 07:26:02 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:17:07 pm
Wouldnt surprise me, read the sales notice... everything is singular 'ticket sale' - not 'sales'
That's how I read it as well. I understand they are pushed for time due to a number of reasons out of the club's control but does seem unfair imo.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18205 on: Today at 07:26:14 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 07:24:11 pm
That would be really shit.

So basically someone on zero credits whos won a ballot and is in the same sale as 13+ can get a better spec than someone whos had 19 for years?

I'd like to hope not... will be uproar and another U-turn if thats the case, BUT it woudln't surprise me given the way it reads
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18206 on: Today at 07:27:46 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 07:24:11 pm
That would be really shit.

So basically someone on zero credits whos won a ballot and is in the same sale as 13+ can get a better spec than someone whos had 19 for years?
It's starting to look like that.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18207 on: Today at 07:31:20 pm
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 07:27:46 pm
It's starting to look like that.


Thats fucking shocking
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18208 on: Today at 07:35:16 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:31:20 pm

Thats fucking shocking
Agreed.

It's for things like this where there should be better comms available with the club.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18209 on: Today at 07:39:45 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:09:14 pm
Its one or the other, enter them all as singles and see what you get, any game you get them both lucky login and buy adult junior

Can't enter kids as singles, it's shite.

I just registered myself for the matches that were 4+ and entered me and the two kids for the free for all's. No hope at all for the free for all's but if my kids are ever to have any chance can't see what else I can do.

Shite.

I'll have to hope some of my mates with seasies can pull some favours.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18210 on: Today at 07:44:43 pm
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 07:35:16 pm
Agreed.

It's for things like this where there should be better comms available with the club.
Day trippers and first timers are more likely to spend cash in the club shop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18211 on: Today at 07:45:52 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 07:39:45 pm
Can't enter kids as singles, it's shite.

I just registered myself for the matches that were 4+ and entered me and the two kids for the free for all's. No hope at all for the free for all's but if my kids are ever to have any chance can't see what else I can do.

Shite.

I'll have to hope some of my mates with seasies can pull some favours.

Enter them as adults, can still buy kids tickets when it comes round to it?
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18212 on: Today at 07:56:11 pm
13+ will have their own sale. Calm the F down everyone.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18213 on: Today at 07:56:58 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:45:52 pm
Enter them as adults, can still buy kids tickets when it comes round to it?

It won't let me, says the maximum quantity has been exceeded. I'd already applied for kids tickets. Besides, they can fuck off. Not paying £50 or whatever for a seven year old. Gona fuck this off and just grab what I can from other people with seasies.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18214 on: Today at 07:58:48 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:17:07 pm
Wouldnt surprise me, read the sales notice... everything is singular 'ticket sale' - not 'sales'

My heads gonna get bitten off for saying it but thats actually a good thing for the majority who are in the dog fight on less than 13. IF we get through the ballot and then IF we get a good queue time in the queue sale and we might have a chance getting some decent seats IF the sale is one singular ticket sale

All IFs from this club ticket officewheres the clarity!!!!? Theyre making it up as they go along

Otherwise, members on 13+ effectively are in a better position than STHs. Not only would they be guaranteed the 19 but they can get priority to sit in the best specs. This is a good compromise for us third class peasants

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18215 on: Today at 07:59:41 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 07:56:11 pm
13+ will have their own sale. Calm the F down everyone.

Thats just wrong. Yes, they should be guaranteed (I guess) but not have first pick of seats
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18216 on: Today at 08:00:56 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 07:59:41 pm
Thats just wrong. Yes, they should be guaranteed (I guess) but not have first pick of seats

Why?
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18217 on: Today at 08:03:34 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:00:56 pm
Why?

I dont get why they should? Theyve gone to 13 games from one of the last two seasons..big deal. For at least the last 10 seasons Ive been to 7-15 games. Didnt hit the 13 the last two but Im happy just going to a couple a season.

Why should we on less than 13 have to not only struggle to get a seat but then have to pay probably for a more expensive one or one that is restricted

Thats the whole reason why Ill just go in the ballot for the cat A games otherwise Id try for them all and see what happens
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18218 on: Today at 08:09:30 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:03:34 pm
I dont get why they should? Theyve gone to 13 games from one of the last two seasons..big deal. For at least the last 10 seasons Ive been to 7-15 games. Didnt hit the 13 the last two but Im happy just going to a couple a season.

Why should we on less than 13 have to not only struggle to get a seat but then have to pay probably for a more expensive one or one that is restricted

Thats the whole reason why Ill just go in the ballot for the cat A games otherwise Id try for them all and see what happens

Because in the ballot you'll maybe get a couple of games, we pay for 19 and already pay a lot more for 19 seats than a ST on 19 seats.

When you get your ST you get to at least choose a stand the first time round

Those on 13 should get priority choice on the 10k members seats before those ballot entrants
« Last Edit: Today at 08:11:05 pm by 30fiver »
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18219 on: Today at 08:12:00 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 07:59:41 pm
Thats just wrong. Yes, they should be guaranteed (I guess) but not have first pick of seats

Of course they should. They always have had.

You cant have someone on 0 credits whos just won a ballot having first pick over someone on 19
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18220 on: Today at 08:12:32 pm
Lmao emailed them to ask if non ST holders can use the membership card you can get if your phone don't do NFC

A week later, this. Emailed me back

Thanks for asking. We are very busy and will reply when we can.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18221 on: Today at 08:14:05 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:03:34 pm
I dont get why they should? Theyve gone to 13 games from one of the last two seasons..big deal. For at least the last 10 seasons Ive been to 7-15 games. Didnt hit the 13 the last two but Im happy just going to a couple a season.

Why should we on less than 13 have to not only struggle to get a seat but then have to pay probably for a more expensive one or one that is restricted

Thats the whole reason why Ill just go in the ballot for the cat A games otherwise Id try for them all and see what happens

So you want to go to a "couple a season" and have equality with those who go every week - who started to scratch a round for singles figure tickets then built it up over the seasons  taking time off work to attend the bulk sales  to keep their credits up

It takes dedication and money to get there why should I be at the same level as someone who doesnt put that dedication in



