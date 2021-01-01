Wouldnt surprise me, read the sales notice... everything is singular 'ticket sale' - not 'sales'



My heads gonna get bitten off for saying it but thats actually a good thing for the majority who are in the dog fight on less than 13. IF we get through the ballot and then IF we get a good queue time in the queue sale and we might have a chance getting some decent seats IF the sale is one singular ticket saleAll IFs from this club ticket office wheres the clarity!!!!? Theyre making it up as they go alongOtherwise, members on 13+ effectively are in a better position than STHs. Not only would they be guaranteed the 19 but they can get priority to sit in the best specs. This is a good compromise for us third class peasants