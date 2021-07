Actually quite happy with this new system. I haven't been to a Premier League match for a few seasons now as I've prioritised the European and domestic cups, so I knew I'd probably be fighting with loads to get a sniff of a ticket this season. This new system make things as fair as it can be whilst protecting those that have been able to commit to league games.Hopefully I can get 13 games in this season and guarantee some 'big' matches next year, but quite happy to see us play against anyone. I was there for Barca and to be honest, even Utd at Anfield pales after that!