Ah fair point, but any unsold can be offered to anyone on a waiting list right?



Such a silly way to sell the tickets IMO, seen it on the ballots over the last 18months where people are succesful but don't buy then goes down the waiting list which not everyone then buys and then it goes even further down the waiting list, just strings the process out.First come, first served its all done and dusted in a day, this way it can be a week before its sorted. Don't know why they have made more work for themselves.