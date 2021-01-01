« previous next »
Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18120 on: Today at 11:39:01 am
Done.

I think this is a great idea. Surely, by doing this in advance, the club will have the ability to only grant access to the sales page to those who have successfully registered?

I may be wrong about that but that's what I'm hoping.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18121 on: Today at 11:41:32 am
Wish they had a button to auto-allocate to your eligible F&F. The page reloads every time you make a change now. Sigh.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18122 on: Today at 11:42:16 am
Quote from: PHIL. on Today at 11:39:01 am
Done.

I think this is a great idea. Surely, by doing this in advance, the club will have the ability to only grant access to the sales page to those who have successfully registered?

I may be wrong about that but that's what I'm hoping.

They already have that ability - you can only view todays' pages if you're eligible.

It doesn't stop people randomly queueing unless they're going to change something before then.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18123 on: Today at 11:48:48 am
Just done mine, bit of a fiddle to add them all within 20 minutes while I had to check my calendar, work schedule and match fixtures at the same time  ;D
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18124 on: Today at 11:50:01 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:42:16 am
They already have that ability - you can only view todays' pages if you're eligible.

It doesn't stop people randomly queueing unless they're going to change something before then.

That's what I'm hoping they'll do, but it seems too obvious, so probably not.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18125 on: Today at 11:51:44 am
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 11:35:15 am
But you can only do that off the number of tickets sold not a registered interest as people may not buy.
Ah fair point, but any unsold can be offered to anyone on a waiting list right?
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18126 on: Today at 11:55:00 am
Am I right in reading the way the club announcement comes across that the successful ballot members will be in the guaranteed sale as well as the 13+?
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18127 on: Today at 11:56:16 am
Trying to register and im getting error messages- this is really shit
« Reply #18128 on: Today at 11:56:43 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:56:16 am
Trying to register and im getting error messages- this is really shit

Go through the link via the fixtures and then itll ask you to log in mate

I had the same problem but deleted my comment when I did it this way
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18128 on: Today at 11:56:43 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:56:16 am
Trying to register and im getting error messages- this is really shit

Worked fine for me. Pick game, enter qty, assign as appropriate.
What error are you getting ?
Reply #18130 on: Today at 12:06:22 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:51:44 am
Ah fair point, but any unsold can be offered to anyone on a waiting list right?

Such a silly way to sell the tickets IMO, seen it on the ballots over the last 18months where people are succesful but don't buy then goes down the waiting list which not everyone then buys and then it goes even further down the waiting list, just strings the process out.

First come, first served its all done and dusted in a day, this way it can be a week before its sorted.  Don't know why they have made more work for themselves.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18131 on: Today at 12:08:09 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 12:06:22 pm
Such a silly way to sell the tickets IMO, seen it on the ballots over the last 18months where people are succesful but don't buy then goes down the waiting list which not everyone then buys and then it goes even further down the waiting list, just strings the process out.

First come, first served its all done and dusted in a day, this way it can be a week before its sorted.  Don't know why they have made more work for themselves.

Ballot, winners buy any left go in the late availability sales. dead easy and done in a week.   this way is easier.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18132 on: Today at 12:20:09 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:56:52 am
Worked fine for me. Pick game, enter qty, assign as appropriate.
What error are you getting ?

You must allocate the Wheelchair User Registration to the wheelchair user, and the PA Registration to the PA.

 I have registered them correctly to each - PA  means the carer who goes with me
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18133 on: Today at 12:21:14 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:08:09 pm
Ballot, winners buy any left go in the late availability sales. dead easy and done in a week.   this way is easier.

Has that been communicated if the ballot sale doesn't sell out they go to the late availability sales?
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18134 on: Today at 12:25:30 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:18:59 am
May have a better chance of City/Arsenal/Chelsea than any of the others.

Got 11 games.

So you'll have just as much chance as someone with 4
Logged

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18135 on: Today at 12:26:18 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:18:27 am
They put the notice out AFTER the started the registration period. Absolute amateur.

There's a full week to register, so not like it really matters

Not like it was an actual ticket sale
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18136 on: Today at 12:27:20 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 12:25:30 pm
So you'll have just as much chance as someone with 4
I know that, but while the chances for those 3 games will still be slim to none, less will be eligible than the other 7.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18137 on: Today at 12:27:41 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 12:26:18 pm
There's a full week to register, so not like it really matters

Not like it was an actual ticket sale

good point I over reacted a bit
Re: Members Sales
Reply #18138 on: Today at 12:29:13 pm
Quote from: PHIL. on Today at 11:39:01 am
Done.

I think this is a great idea. Surely, by doing this in advance, the club will have the ability to only grant access to the sales page to those who have successfully registered?

I may be wrong about that but that's what I'm hoping.

It says you can only buy if you've registered so I'm assuming so.

Maybe it's a sneaky way for them to trim the guaranteed club, if some forget to register
