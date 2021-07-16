« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 872899 times)

Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17880 on: Yesterday at 01:15:16 pm »
Online VVM

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17881 on: Yesterday at 02:10:20 pm »
Is there likely to be any credits needed to qualify for the friendlies? The last home friendly was so long ago I can't even remember. Was it people with league credits got first pick maybe?
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17882 on: Yesterday at 02:49:30 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 02:10:20 pm
Is there likely to be any credits needed to qualify for the friendlies? The last home friendly was so long ago I can't even remember. Was it people with league credits got first pick maybe?

I'd guess ST holders and members on 19

Then members

Then general

Be interesting to see the demand given its reduced seating, two in 2 days as well so close to the season... torino struggled to sell out last time

but its been 18 months and people will be desperate to get back to anfield especially if the members sale ballots go to shit
Online VVM

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17883 on: Yesterday at 02:55:01 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:49:30 pm
I'd guess ST holders and members on 19

Then members

Then general

Be interesting to see the demand given its reduced seating, two in 2 days as well so close to the season... torino struggled to sell out last time

but its been 18 months and people will be desperate to get back to anfield especially if the members sale ballots go to shit

I think Torino did ok considering that was normal times but of course it wasn't hard at all to get tickets.

Sneaky suspicion since this is the first chance back for most there may be a bit of a scramble. Should be ok though with 2 games in 2 days you would think.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17884 on: Yesterday at 02:56:36 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 02:55:01 pm
I think Torino did ok considering that was normal times but of course it wasn't hard at all to get tickets.

Sneaky suspicion since this is the first chance back for most there may be a bit of a scramble. Should be ok though with 2 games in 2 days you would think.

Maybe limit people to doing 1 or the other
Offline Lfcameron7

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17885 on: Yesterday at 03:06:44 pm »
Dont understand how this whole NFC thing stops people passing tickets, I dont get it. Cant people just download the pass to multiple devices? Also all the passes I have in my wallet now give me the option to send them to other people. I hope its not the case, club do claim its going to stop people passing tickets.
Offline kalle-anka

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17886 on: Yesterday at 03:07:24 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 09:52:57 am
For those with a good memory, they did a trial where they chose a few hundred supporters at random to have NFC tickets for Palace away at the back end of 2019

Yeah I remember, they even called me the day before the match and reminded me that I had to use my card and not the nonexistent ticket they didnt send me.
Offline Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17887 on: Yesterday at 03:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on Yesterday at 03:06:44 pm
Dont understand how this whole NFC thing stops people passing tickets, I dont get it. Cant people just download the pass to multiple devices? Also all the passes I have in my wallet now give me the option to send them to other people. I hope its not the case, club do claim its going to stop people passing tickets.

I do not have that option on my season ticket. On either my personal phone or work (one is iPhone, one is Android)
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17888 on: Yesterday at 03:30:20 pm »
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on Yesterday at 03:06:44 pm
Dont understand how this whole NFC thing stops people passing tickets, I dont get it. Cant people just download the pass to multiple devices? Also all the passes I have in my wallet now give me the option to send them to other people. I hope its not the case, club do claim its going to stop people passing tickets.

The ticket you download has your name on

The club can see if you're downloading your season ticket in your name to several phones

Now you have a legit way to transfer tickets, if you are ID'd  at a turnstile and fail, you're banned. Zero tolerance policy now there's a legitimate way to pass tickets and return to the club

It wont be impossible overnight, but long term it will
Offline Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17889 on: Yesterday at 03:34:33 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:30:20 pm
The ticket you download has your name on

The club can see if you're downloading your season ticket in your name to several phones

Now you have a legit way to transfer tickets, if you are ID'd  at a turnstile and fail, you're banned. Zero tolerance policy now there's a legitimate way to pass tickets and return to the club

It wont be impossible overnight, but long term it will

I have downloaded ST to my work & personal phone. Will that be ok? I will only use one, but was paranoid one would not work or something.
Offline GeorgeB

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17890 on: Yesterday at 06:56:25 pm »
Do members have to download that nfc thing or is it only season ticket holders.
Offline daindan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17891 on: Yesterday at 07:01:44 pm »
Quote from: GeorgeB on Yesterday at 06:56:25 pm
Do members have to download that nfc thing or is it only season ticket holders.

Everyone
Offline Lfcameron7

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17892 on: Yesterday at 07:05:20 pm »
Will members have to download a new ticket each game or will theirs work the same as STHs?
Offline stevesteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17893 on: Yesterday at 07:33:31 pm »
We're do you download the app for members?
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17894 on: Yesterday at 08:13:52 pm »
For once it would be good if people actually read the comms the clubs puts out on these things rather than flood this forum with questions
Offline bertiemee

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17895 on: Yesterday at 08:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:13:52 pm
For once it would be good if people actually read the comms the clubs puts out on these things rather than flood this forum with questions

Because the club comms are always accurate and clear, right?  :wave
Offline daindan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17896 on: Yesterday at 08:29:42 pm »
Quote from: stevesteve on Yesterday at 07:33:31 pm
We're do you download the app for members?

It's not an app.it works using Google or apple pay
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17897 on: Yesterday at 08:39:38 pm »
Quote from: bertiemee on Yesterday at 08:20:28 pm
Because the club comms are always accurate and clear, right?  :wave

They aren't always but it would be quite nice not to answer the same questions on every page of this thread...
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17898 on: Yesterday at 08:50:36 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:56:36 pm
Maybe limit people to doing 1 or the other

I think this could be likely although itd be stupid to prioritise STHs and members on 13+ for a friendly?? Have they ever done that
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17899 on: Yesterday at 09:02:43 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:30:20 pm
The ticket you download has your name on

The club can see if you're downloading your season ticket in your name to several phones

Now you have a legit way to transfer tickets, if you are ID'd  at a turnstile and fail, you're banned. Zero tolerance policy now there's a legitimate way to pass tickets and return to the club

It wont be impossible overnight, but long term it will

Who in the right mind if it wasnt the right person when asked for ID would just stand there and let them take a note of the membership? Youd walk off before they did surely!
Offline Lfcameron7

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17900 on: Yesterday at 09:27:20 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:50:36 pm
I think this could be likely although itd be stupid to prioritise STHs and members on 13+ for a friendly?? Have they ever done that

Barca friendly maybe?
Offline banksybanks

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17901 on: Yesterday at 09:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on July 16, 2021, 02:52:22 pm
They just need to sign up on website to receive a Supporter ID and thats it

Oh bugger, I just got my mate to buy a membership 😕

He's been using another mate's card for the last 4 or 5 years, because the other guy can rarely go. So we've now got a membership each, 2 of them with 14+ games plus Champions league, and one with 0, so we can buy in the priority sale and transfer most of the tickets to the 3rd card and hope I don't have to sit on my own for every game
Online sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17902 on: Today at 01:29:08 pm »
Some previously very, very  angry people on here might be less angry in a little while.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17903 on: Today at 01:34:53 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:29:08 pm
Some previously very, very  angry people on here might be less angry in a little while.

In relation to 19/20 attendance?
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17904 on: Today at 01:38:39 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:29:08 pm
Some previously very, very  angry people on here might be less angry in a little while.

I really hope youre referring to the European games  :)
Online scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17905 on: Today at 01:39:54 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:29:08 pm
Some previously very, very  angry people on here might be less angry in a little while.

;)
Online CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17906 on: Today at 01:43:20 pm »
Its happened- 13+ from 19/20 included in the sales
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17907 on: Today at 01:43:46 pm »
Official:

2019/20 PL credits will be used in the Bulk sales too.

Those who attended 13+ of 15 games are guaranteed a seat
Online CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17908 on: Today at 01:43:48 pm »

Dear Supporter

 

We hope you are keeping safe and well. 

 

We would like to follow up with you since our recent emails regarding ticket allocations for next season and how the credit system will work. 

 

As previously referenced, we have been continuously consulting with supporters on this matter in order to try to find a solution to support you next season.  

 

We have conducted a further review of this process over the summer, and we can now therefore revise the sales criteria to include supporters who accrued 13 or more Premier League home credits during the 19/20 season. This criteria will also apply for the 2022/23 season.

 

As a result of this review, you will now be in position to purchase tickets next season as part of our guaranteed 13+ sales. Given that you will qualify as a member with 13 or more credits, you will need to complete our Fan Update process before the start of the season, and we will be in touch with you separately on how to complete it.

 

It has been an extremely challenging time for our ticketing team and, as we said, we have tried to make the process as fair as possible, exploring every possible option in detail.  

Unfortunately, throughout this process, some members of our ticketing team have been faced with some inappropriate comments from disgruntled fans. As a club, we do not tolerate this kind of behaviour under any circumstance and going forward will look to take action should any similar incidents occur.

 

We will continue to work hard on our ticketing processes to ensure the interests of our supporters are met in the best possible way, and we ask for your patience and understanding when there are unfavourable decisions to be made. 

 

We hope that this decision will now resolve the very complex and unprecedented situation we found ourselves in, as a result of the global pandemic, and look forward to welcoming you back to Anfield in the new season.  

 

Best wishes 

 

Phil Dutton

Vice President, Ticketing & Hospitality
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17909 on: Today at 01:50:42 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:43:46 pm
Official:

2019/20 PL credits will be used in the Bulk sales too.

Those who attended 13+ of 15 games are guaranteed a seat
Right decision.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17910 on: Today at 01:52:50 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 01:43:48 pm
Dear Supporter

 

We hope you are keeping safe and well. 

 

We would like to follow up with you since our recent emails regarding ticket allocations for next season and how the credit system will work. 

 

As previously referenced, we have been continuously consulting with supporters on this matter in order to try to find a solution to support you next season.  

 

We have conducted a further review of this process over the summer, and we can now therefore revise the sales criteria to include supporters who accrued 13 or more Premier League home credits during the 19/20 season. This criteria will also apply for the 2022/23 season.

 

As a result of this review, you will now be in position to purchase tickets next season as part of our guaranteed 13+ sales. Given that you will qualify as a member with 13 or more credits, you will need to complete our Fan Update process before the start of the season, and we will be in touch with you separately on how to complete it.

 

It has been an extremely challenging time for our ticketing team and, as we said, we have tried to make the process as fair as possible, exploring every possible option in detail.  

Unfortunately, throughout this process, some members of our ticketing team have been faced with some inappropriate comments from disgruntled fans. As a club, we do not tolerate this kind of behaviour under any circumstance and going forward will look to take action should any similar incidents occur.

 

We will continue to work hard on our ticketing processes to ensure the interests of our supporters are met in the best possible way, and we ask for your patience and understanding when there are unfavourable decisions to be made. 

 

We hope that this decision will now resolve the very complex and unprecedented situation we found ourselves in, as a result of the global pandemic, and look forward to welcoming you back to Anfield in the new season.  

 

Best wishes 

 

Phil Dutton

Vice President, Ticketing & Hospitality

Fair play to them for reviewing the situation. Any c*nt that is identifiable doing the above should have their membership revoked and banned for life though.
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17911 on: Today at 01:54:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:52:50 pm
Fair play to them for reviewing the situation. Any c*nt that is identifiable doing the above should have their membership revoked and banned for life though.
This as well.
Online scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17912 on: Today at 01:58:25 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:29:08 pm
Some previously very, very  angry people on here might be less angry in a little while.

Does it take a while for all the emails to come through? :D
Online scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17913 on: Today at 02:01:22 pm »
Never mind, got the email now.

What an astounding job 'Credit the Fans' did with this, and massive credit to Phil and the club for reviewing this decision.

