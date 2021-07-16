

We would like to follow up with you since our recent emails regarding ticket allocations for next season and how the credit system will work.







As previously referenced, we have been continuously consulting with supporters on this matter in order to try to find a solution to support you next season.







We have conducted a further review of this process over the summer, and we can now therefore revise the sales criteria to include supporters who accrued 13 or more Premier League home credits during the 19/20 season. This criteria will also apply for the 2022/23 season.







As a result of this review, you will now be in position to purchase tickets next season as part of our guaranteed 13+ sales. Given that you will qualify as a member with 13 or more credits, you will need to complete our Fan Update process before the start of the season, and we will be in touch with you separately on how to complete it.







It has been an extremely challenging time for our ticketing team and, as we said, we have tried to make the process as fair as possible, exploring every possible option in detail.



Unfortunately, throughout this process, some members of our ticketing team have been faced with some inappropriate comments from disgruntled fans. As a club, we do not tolerate this kind of behaviour under any circumstance and going forward will look to take action should any similar incidents occur.







We will continue to work hard on our ticketing processes to ensure the interests of our supporters are met in the best possible way, and we ask for your patience and understanding when there are unfavourable decisions to be made.







We hope that this decision will now resolve the very complex and unprecedented situation we found ourselves in, as a result of the global pandemic, and look forward to welcoming you back to Anfield in the new season.







Phil Dutton



Vice President, Ticketing & Hospitality