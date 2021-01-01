« previous next »
Online Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17800 on: Yesterday at 02:42:49 pm »
Oh, I already have more than 20 friends and family. What should I do?
I buy on behalf of some friends for aways/euro aways etc when they are in work.
Offline jskyner

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17801 on: Yesterday at 02:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 01:14:44 pm
Why's that messy?

Its only because I would need to get my dad to transfer the ticket and that i would need to get multiple users to register and assign them to multiple accounts. My dad inst the most IT literate which is why its down to me to get tickets etc. I would prefer if i could group transfers so that i can transfer both tickets to two friends. for example transfer mine and my dads to my uncle and cousin from my account (if that makes sense) Maybe its just messy for us. 
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17802 on: Yesterday at 02:45:19 pm »
Quote from: jskyner on Yesterday at 02:44:11 pm
Its only because I would need to get my dad to transfer the ticket and that i would need to get multiple users to register and assign them to multiple accounts. My dad inst the most IT literate which is why its down to me to get tickets etc. I would prefer if i could group transfers so that i can transfer both tickets to two friends. for example transfer mine and my dads to my uncle and cousin from my account (if that makes sense) Maybe its just messy for us. 

Just get your dads password and do it for him :D
Offline jskyner

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17803 on: Yesterday at 02:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 02:45:19 pm
Just get your dads password and do it for him :D
Thats if he can remember it  ::) I might be best doing that thinking about it.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17804 on: Yesterday at 02:47:13 pm »
Quote from: jskyner on Yesterday at 02:44:11 pm
Its only because I would need to get my dad to transfer the ticket and that i would need to get multiple users to register and assign them to multiple accounts. My dad inst the most IT literate which is why its down to me to get tickets etc. I would prefer if i could group transfers so that i can transfer both tickets to two friends. for example transfer mine and my dads to my uncle and cousin from my account (if that makes sense) Maybe its just messy for us.

All depends on how many people you are going to be swapping tickets with really.
You could assign one person to you and one person to your dad. That way you only need to transfer to one person throughout the season.
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17805 on: Yesterday at 02:48:32 pm »
Quote from: jskyner on Yesterday at 02:46:29 pm
Thats if he can remember it  ::) I might be best doing that thinking about it.

Its what I do with my mums. She only has to use her ticket to get entry into the ground I do the rest for her, its easier. I'm also going to be creating accounts for my nephews and other family members so I can pass tickets onto them if needs be
Offline jskyner

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17806 on: Yesterday at 02:50:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:47:13 pm
All depends on how many people you are going to be swapping tickets with really.
You could assign one person to you and one person to your dad. That way you only need to transfer to one person throughout the season.

Yeah usually its if one of us cant go the other doesn't and we offer the tickets as a pair. but like Welshred said, I'm probably best getting my dads password and setting everyone up on his behalf which would be easier than talking him through it.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17807 on: Yesterday at 03:57:08 pm »
Apologies if it's been clarified already. I know 22/23 will use 18/19 credits so isn't directly relevant for this year, but:

If I buy tickets to 14 matches then transfer 2 to my mate when I can't go, would my credit for the following season be 14 or 12?
Offline Tim

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17808 on: Yesterday at 04:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:48:10 pm
If they aren't the person named on that account then no?

They would have to check the ID of every single person entering the ground to know if the name on the ticket is being used by the person entering.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17809 on: Yesterday at 04:07:53 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 02:27:09 pm
No worries, I'm not offended at all. Just wondering how I'm going to get these tickets now haha.

What  day do you start the new job?
Offline Pata

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17810 on: Yesterday at 04:11:59 pm »
So, say, I buy tickets for me & 2 of my F&Fs.
1 of  my F&Fs can't go. That F&F would have to login and transfer the ticket to one of his/her F&Fs?
(i.e. I won't be able to do it for them?)
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17811 on: Yesterday at 04:13:16 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 03:57:08 pm
Apologies if it's been clarified already. I know 22/23 will use 18/19 credits so isn't directly relevant for this year, but:

If I buy tickets to 14 matches then transfer 2 to my mate when I can't go, would my credit for the following season be 14 or 12?

I dont think theyve decided for the proper 22/23 yet. But  I cant see why the person physically going the game shouldnt get the credit, so logic would say 12!
Offline bradders1011

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17812 on: Yesterday at 04:17:24 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 04:13:16 pm
I dont think theyve decided for the proper 22/23 yet. But  I cant see why the person physically going the game shouldnt get the credit, so logic would say 12!

But if I'm on the cliff-edge of missing out on the 13+ (or 14+, remember when they did that) sale, surely I just leave the seat empty and keep the credit? Or will they check credits against attendance with the new system?

Them being on 1 credit and me being on 12 helps neither of us.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17813 on: Yesterday at 05:04:08 pm »
You have to give a phone number on this new F&F form but you never used to so will that cause an issue for the old ones on our original lists?
Offline koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17814 on: Yesterday at 05:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:07:53 pm
What  day do you start the new job?
Monday the 2nd at 12.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17815 on: Yesterday at 05:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 02:42:49 pm
Oh, I already have more than 20 friends and family. What should I do?
I buy on behalf of some friends for aways/euro aways etc when they are in work.
I said the same thing. Most are STH so wouldn't be able to use a spare home tkt. I thought they'd have 2 lists but this sounds like we'll have to lose some friends!
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17816 on: Yesterday at 06:17:49 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 04:17:24 pm
But if I'm on the cliff-edge of missing out on the 13+ (or 14+, remember when they did that) sale, surely I just leave the seat empty and keep the credit? Or will they check credits against attendance with the new system?

Them being on 1 credit and me being on 12 helps neither of us.

Hopefully credits against attendance would be good. Dont think we are that fancy though.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17817 on: Yesterday at 06:49:01 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 05:23:47 pm
Monday the 2nd at 12.


The Disabled sales are always quite early so  you should be fine

good luck with the new job
Offline koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17818 on: Yesterday at 07:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:49:01 pm

The Disabled sales are always quite early so  you should be fine

good luck with the new job
Yeah, i'm the 13+ sale too so hopefully should be fine. Thank you.
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17819 on: Yesterday at 09:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 05:53:33 pm
I said the same thing. Most are STH so wouldn't be able to use a spare home tkt. I thought they'd have 2 lists but this sounds like we'll have to lose some friends!

I have my 2 sisters on my list already who I get tickets with, so does this mean Ive only got 18 free spaces? Thats shit if it is.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17820 on: Yesterday at 09:13:00 pm »
So people think they need more than 20 people on a list in case 21 people can't go to the game.

Riiiiiight
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17821 on: Yesterday at 09:14:52 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:13:00 pm
So people think they need more than 20 people on a list in case 21 people can't go to the game.

Riiiiiight


 ;D
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17822 on: Yesterday at 10:31:01 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:13:00 pm
So people think they need more than 20 people on a list in case 21 people can't go to the game.

Riiiiiight
No, more like a lot on my list will already be going as they are STH. Not 20 but about half? Can't speak for others
Offline 77kop05

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17823 on: Today at 07:32:00 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 04:17:24 pm
But if I'm on the cliff-edge of missing out on the 13+ (or 14+, remember when they did that) sale, surely I just leave the seat empty and keep the credit? Or will they check credits against attendance with the new system?

Them being on 1 credit and me being on 12 helps neither of us.

Talks of attendance not just purchasing counting towards credits going forward.  But also they reckon the 13 magic number will drop.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17824 on: Today at 08:29:30 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 10:31:01 pm
No, more like a lot on my list will already be going as they are STH. Not 20 but about half? Can't speak for others

It's not a crack at one person specifically and I absolutely get the point about STH.

But the idea that a member (this is the members sale thread after all) would be unable to attend and couldn't find one of their 20 listed friends and family to go is somewhat bizzare.

Honestly don't think I speak to 20 people that regularly
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17825 on: Today at 08:54:59 am »
So for the F&F list, it's 20 per card?

So if I have a friend and her boyfriend that I wanted to add, I'd need to login to two of our cards? Or is it just the lead booker? Confused.
Online Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17826 on: Today at 08:58:19 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:29:30 am
It's not a crack at one person specifically and I absolutely get the point about STH.

But the idea that a member (this is the members sale thread after all) would be unable to attend and couldn't find one of their 20 listed friends and family to go is somewhat bizzare.

Honestly don't think I speak to 20 people that regularly

No, it is about being able to purchase for mates, nothing to do with a transfer.
The current list was used for allowing you to purchase for a mate, who does qualify. A lot of my mates work and cant access their PC. So I help them out with sales. All of these mates will qualify for a home game in their own right anyway (ST or 13+) so I would not wish to transfer a ticket to them anyway.

The cub initially said there will be 2 lists. Now it seems they are using the same list. So if I ever want to transfer my home ticket I need to add people to the same list. I only want to add about 3 people for any potential transfer, but I already have 23 F&F that I regularly purchase theirs for euro aways, league & cup aways. Either in jobs that cant/don't allow them to buy in work or not very computer savvy.

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17827 on: Today at 09:01:28 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 10:31:01 pm
No, more like a lot on my list will already be going as they are STH. Not 20 but about half? Can't speak for others



Why would you put a STH on the list
Online Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17828 on: Today at 09:03:19 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:01:28 am


Why would you put a STH on the list

They are already on the list, cos the club appear to be using the pre-existing F&F list, that was designed for a completely different reason.
Offline daindan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17829 on: Today at 09:03:55 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 08:54:59 am
So for the F&F list, it's 20 per card?

So if I have a friend and her boyfriend that I wanted to add, I'd need to login to two of our cards? Or is it just the lead booker? Confused.

Both, one number per person
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17830 on: Today at 09:04:04 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 05:04:08 pm
You have to give a phone number on this new F&F form but you never used to so will that cause an issue for the old ones on our original lists?

Anyone have any ideas on this?
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17831 on: Today at 09:12:30 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:03:19 am
They are already on the list, cos the club appear to be using the pre-existing F&F list, that was designed for a completely different reason.

The 12 on my list are all mates that I buy for as well. I've added my mum to my list but then realised that was pointless as if we go to the match together, she takes a spare from someone I buy for - so it's them that need to add my mum to their list.

I'm generally fine with the principle but two lists would be better imo.
Online Lfcameron7

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17832 on: Today at 09:12:45 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:04:04 am
Anyone have any ideas on this?

Existing F&F should be unaffected
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17833 on: Today at 09:16:13 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 04:13:16 pm
I dont think theyve decided for the proper 22/23 yet. But  I cant see why the person physically going the game shouldnt get the credit, so logic would say 12!

It seems like a new potential loophole for touts to make money also though. Like you theoretically could be transferred enough tickets to join the '13 club' from a number of different cards at a premium without the original cards being lowered significantly enough to fall off. Maybe I'm overthinking it.
Online Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17834 on: Today at 09:16:15 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:12:30 am
The 12 on my list are all mates that I buy for as well. I've added my mum to my list but then realised that was pointless as if we go to the match together, she takes a spare from someone I buy for - so it's them that need to add my mum to their list.

I'm generally fine with the principle but two lists would be better imo.

Yes, trying to work it out between us. Think we are going to have to be tactical and use a few logins from the group, and have different set of F&F for purchasing. Just more of a hassle to organise and remember who is linked to who.
I don't like asking people for their passwords, and don't believe you should share any of your passwords, even with mates.
