So LFC have to different like logins, one for the actual website and one for the ticketing system. If you register for the website, it won’t give you a supporter ID as it’s just your email address. The ticketing system is what you want.To register for the ticket one - you go to tickets, my account and it will give you an option to sign in with supporter ID or register. It’s this registration you need.Here is the link. https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/ClientRequiredFallback.aspx?view=Login&next=%2fCrmDetails.aspx%3f_ga%3d2.72318992.2042741793.1596366965-460835212.1550476886