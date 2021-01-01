« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 866245 times)

Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:40:53 am
2 things I think may be interesting is how easily foreign fans can now travel to games/willing to go from August and also people in England who may think it's too soon to go back as well. I'm selfishly hoping this means I still have a chance for league games as I only went to about 6 or 7 games in 19/20.

I think you'd probably do alright to be honest. There's no reason for people to hoard credits this season and I think people from travelling from further than the North West might be not so keen to take trains etc either. I imagine lots of random late last minute spares.
YNWA.

The stated on official site in May that credits from 21/22 will not count for future season....so for next season it will be based also on 18/19 credits?
Quote from: Van_Pur on Today at 11:13:13 am
The stated on official site in May that credits from 21/22 will not count for future season....so for next season it will be based also on 18/19 credits?

Yes. The club have released this information several times.
Thank you :)
I think the no incentive to credit hoard may ultimately be huge in ensuring it becomes easier to attend a few league games this year. I guess it will still happen in the cup games to an extent though.
Quote from: VVM on Today at 11:20:33 am
I think the no incentive to credit hoard may ultimately be huge in ensuring it becomes easier to attend a few league games this year. I guess it will still happen in the cup games to an extent though.

This will all change in 22/23 it will be based on who actually attends the game not just buys the ticket.  That will make a huge difference
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 11:24:26 am
This will all change in 22/23 it will be based on who actually attends the game not just buys the ticket.  That will make a huge difference

They are talking about the likelyhood or reduced capacities, having to self isolate as covid rages with no restrictions in place.
So they're using the current F&F list we have, and you can just add to it up to 20?
Quote
Adding Friends & Family Guide

To add friends & family members to your supporter ID account, you must have your supporter ID and the supporter ID and postcode for the person you are adding to your friends & family list.

How do non members get a supporter ID to add them to your list?

How does it work for people in Ireland that don't have postcodes?
Do you have to add the F&F in both directions, or is it just the one who'll be doing the transfer of their ticket that needs to add them?
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:18:41 pm
Do you have to add the F&F in both directions, or is it just the one who'll be doing the transfer of their ticket that needs to add them?

Still a bit of a mess isn't it. I'll be adding my 15 year old lad. He doesn't have a membership or a supporter ID. Surely the area of the site where we add them is only available to members so there would be nowhere for them to add us?
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:24:19 pm
Still a bit of a mess isn't it. I'll be adding my 15 year old lad. He doesn't have a membership or a supporter ID. Surely the area of the site where we add them is only available to members so there would be nowhere for them to add us?

I think, and I don't know this for certain, that if you register them using this link they'll get a supporter ID
fucks sake that's the day I'm supposed to start my new job.
So LFC have to different like logins, one for the actual website and one for the ticketing system. If you register for the website, it wont give you a supporter ID as its just your email address. The ticketing system is what you want.

To register for the ticket one - you go to tickets, my account and it will give you an option to sign in with supporter ID or register. Its this registration you need.

Here is the link.  https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/ClientRequiredFallback.aspx?view=Login&next=%2fCrmDetails.aspx%3f_ga%3d2.72318992.2042741793.1596366965-460835212.1550476886
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:33:42 pm
fucks sake that's the day I'm supposed to start my new job.

I think Monday is normally the disability sales.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:18:41 pm
Do you have to add the F&F in both directions, or is it just the one who'll be doing the transfer of their ticket that needs to add them?

It used to be if you added someone you show up in their family and friends. So I would guess they would need to add you for permissions, for them to show up in yours and enable you to transfer the ticket. Not sure if its changed now.
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 12:50:32 pm
I think Monday is normally the disability sales.
Yeah i'm disabled haha
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 12:50:32 pm
I think Monday is normally the disability sales.

Has there been a sale announcement?
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 12:52:34 pm
It used to be if you added someone you show up in their family and friends. So I would guess they would need to add you for permissions, for them to show up in yours and enable you to transfer the ticket. Not sure if its changed now.

I've just got someone to make an ID using that link you posted.
I added their details using their new supporter ID and they are now on my friends and family list and I am also on theirs.
I assume that if I buy tickets for me and my dad and we couldn't go, we would each have to transfer our tickets individually to two separate Supporter ID's? seems a little messy.
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 12:52:34 pm
It used to be if you added someone you show up in their family and friends. So I would guess they would need to add you for permissions, for them to show up in yours and enable you to transfer the ticket. Not sure if its changed now.

That's gone now. Just shows up in both automatically.
Quote from: jskyner on Today at 01:10:46 pm
I assume that if I buy tickets for me and my dad and we couldn't go, we would each have to transfer our tickets individually to two separate Supporter ID's? seems a little messy.

Why's that messy?
Quote from: jskyner on Today at 01:10:46 pm
I assume that if I buy tickets for me and my dad and we couldn't go, we would each have to transfer our tickets individually to two separate Supporter ID's? seems a little messy.

What other way would you like them to do it? Each ticket is assigned to a unique supporter ID.
