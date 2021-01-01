2 things I think may be interesting is how easily foreign fans can now travel to games/willing to go from August and also people in England who may think it's too soon to go back as well. I'm selfishly hoping this means I still have a chance for league games as I only went to about 6 or 7 games in 19/20.
The stated on official site in May that credits from 21/22 will not count for future season....so for next season it will be based also on 18/19 credits?
I think the no incentive to credit hoard may ultimately be huge in ensuring it becomes easier to attend a few league games this year. I guess it will still happen in the cup games to an extent though.
This will all change in 22/23 it will be based on who actually attends the game not just buys the ticket. That will make a huge difference
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tickets/437952-ticketing-update-ahead-of-2021-22-seasonInformation on the friends and family list
Adding Friends & Family GuideTo add friends & family members to your supporter ID account, you must have your supporter ID and the supporter ID and postcode for the person you are adding to your friends & family list.
Do you have to add the F&F in both directions, or is it just the one who'll be doing the transfer of their ticket that needs to add them?
Still a bit of a mess isn't it. I'll be adding my 15 year old lad. He doesn't have a membership or a supporter ID. Surely the area of the site where we add them is only available to members so there would be nowhere for them to add us?
fucks sake that's the day I'm supposed to start my new job.
I think Monday is normally the disability sales.
It used to be if you added someone you show up in their family and friends. So I would guess they would need to add you for permissions, for them to show up in yours and enable you to transfer the ticket. Not sure if its changed now.
I assume that if I buy tickets for me and my dad and we couldn't go, we would each have to transfer our tickets individually to two separate Supporter ID's? seems a little messy.
