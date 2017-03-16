« previous next »
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17720 on: Yesterday at 01:39:09 pm »
That pretty much confirms what I said in the above post for after this season.

This season really is a free hit credit wise
Offline gav91v

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17721 on: Yesterday at 04:15:23 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/437709-lfc-continues-plans-for-fans-return-in-new-season

Says that details of the members sale will be released later this month
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17722 on: Yesterday at 04:32:48 pm »
Quote from: gav91v on Yesterday at 04:15:23 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/437709-lfc-continues-plans-for-fans-return-in-new-season

Says that details of the members sale will be released later this month
safety zones in place so a cut in tickets
Offline Danny Boys Dad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17723 on: Yesterday at 04:37:02 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 01:33:43 pm
https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-can-i-transfer-my-seat-to-friends-and-family-for-home-cup-games this suggests different

Can't find where I saw that it was only for league games now, but I hope that you are right and not me!
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17724 on: Yesterday at 04:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Yesterday at 04:37:02 pm
Can't find where I saw that it was only for league games now, but I hope that you are right and not me!
I hope so too mate haha
Online koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17725 on: Yesterday at 06:03:21 pm »
Quote from: gav91v on Yesterday at 04:15:23 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/437709-lfc-continues-plans-for-fans-return-in-new-season

Says that details of the members sale will be released later this month
Sounds like the members sale might take place in August in that case?
Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17726 on: Yesterday at 06:32:22 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 04:32:48 pm
safety zones in place so a cut in tickets

wonder what exactly a 'safety zone' is. maybe it's more for the players/staff than the rest of us.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17727 on: Yesterday at 06:58:24 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 06:32:22 pm
wonder what exactly a 'safety zone' is. maybe it's more for the players/staff than the rest of us.
there will be space around the benches at least, maybe even first couple rows of stands like the Euros, statement said there will be a cut in tickets
Offline gav91v

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17728 on: Yesterday at 07:03:01 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 06:58:24 pm
there will be space around the benches at least, maybe even first couple rows of stands like the Euros, statement said there will be a cut in tickets

I think space just round the benches will be all that is required, so maybe those 2 blocks being reduced. Not sure how many tickets that will reduce by
Offline GeorgeB

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17729 on: Yesterday at 07:06:20 pm »
Has nothing been said  about dates for the members sales at all no
Online koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17730 on: Yesterday at 07:15:16 pm »
Quote from: GeorgeB on Yesterday at 07:06:20 pm
Has nothing been said  about dates for the members sales at all no
They've only said it will be announced later this month. Leaving it incredibly late.
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17731 on: Yesterday at 08:57:57 pm »
You just know with the way they do things theyll announce it at some point to take place a few days later giving hardly any reasonable notice. Already did it with the Autocup registration too.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17732 on: Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm »
Regardinb the requirement for a negative test - those are available at or near the ground?
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17733 on: Yesterday at 09:10:36 pm »
Longer they leave it the better, otherwise will have to go on a credit card.
Online Biscuitman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17734 on: Yesterday at 10:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm
Regardinb the requirement for a negative test - those are available at or near the ground?
Its just recommended not mandatory to have a test.
For the Palace game there was a test centre parked in Stanley Park car park, not too sure how busy it was that day.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17735 on: Today at 09:24:21 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm
Regardinb the requirement for a negative test - those are available at or near the ground?

you can collect from a pharmacy (sometimes post offices etc too) or order a kit online: https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17736 on: Today at 09:24:57 am »
Quote from: Biscuitman on Yesterday at 10:27:13 pm
Its just recommended not mandatory to have a test.
For the Palace game there was a test centre parked in Stanley Park car park, not too sure how busy it was that day.

it's a free kit, takes 5 minutes and there's no real excuse for our fans not to look after each other.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17737 on: Today at 09:33:10 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:24:57 am
it's a free kit, takes 5 minutes and there's no real excuse for our fans not to look after each other.

Yeah agree so want to follow the guidelines mandatory on not  -
Offline rewood

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17738 on: Today at 09:50:13 am »
A few hospitality up if any one interested.
Offline benitezexpletives

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17739 on: Today at 09:55:03 am »
Hi, could someone summarise how the sales will work this year and whether it is actually going to be possible to buy a ticket without previous credits (unless you are able to figure out the glitch in the stystem)?
Offline Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17740 on: Today at 10:07:14 am »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on Today at 09:55:03 am
Hi, could someone summarise how the sales will work this year and whether it is actually going to be possible to buy a ticket without previous credits (unless you are able to figure out the glitch in the stystem)?

Members with 13+ will have a guaranteed sale like normal
Members with less will be entered into a ballot so yes it'll be possible for you to get tickets without previous credits but you'd have to get lucky in the ballot.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17741 on: Today at 10:09:10 am »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on Today at 09:55:03 am
Hi, could someone summarise how the sales will work this year and whether it is actually going to be possible to buy a ticket without previous credits (unless you are able to figure out the glitch in the stystem)?

ususlly anyone with 13 is guaranteed - but in order to grt "new fans" in they make 2 games general sale where prevcious credits are not applicable


these are usually low cat games - likely Brentford and maybe Watford
Offline Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17742 on: Today at 10:11:24 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:09:10 am
ususlly anyone with 13 is guaranteed - but in order to grt "new fans" in they make 2 games general sale where prevcious credits are not applicable


these are usually low cat games - likely Brentford and maybe Watford

It's usually the 3 promoted clubs unless they are the last game of the season. Not this season though, 13+ are guaranteed all.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17743 on: Today at 10:44:41 am »
Thought it was 2 Im sure one year it was just Cardiff and Fulham

Offline Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17744 on: Today at 10:48:00 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:44:41 am
Thought it was 2 Im sure one year it was just Cardiff and Fulham



It has been two in the past when one of the promoted clubs have been the last game of the season, or as in 2019 when it was the first game of the season after we won the European cup. Its normally the three promoted clubs.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17745 on: Today at 10:49:49 am »
yeah it was Norwich on Friday night

No flies on you WR
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17746 on: Today at 10:53:08 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 06:58:24 pm
there will be space around the benches at least, maybe even first couple rows of stands like the Euros, statement said there will be a cut in tickets
Won't the impact of these be reduced with the addition of the rail seating?
Offline Oh Campione

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17747 on: Today at 11:03:15 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 10:53:08 am
Won't the impact of these be reduced with the addition of the rail seating?

Rail seating won't increase capacity at all
Online koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17748 on: Today at 11:21:47 am »
Quote from: rewood on Today at 09:50:13 am
A few hospitality up if any one interested.
£300 quid to sit in the Anfield Road end. Bargain.
