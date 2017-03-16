https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/437709-lfc-continues-plans-for-fans-return-in-new-seasonSays that details of the members sale will be released later this month
https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-can-i-transfer-my-seat-to-friends-and-family-for-home-cup-games this suggests different
Can't find where I saw that it was only for league games now, but I hope that you are right and not me!
safety zones in place so a cut in tickets
wonder what exactly a 'safety zone' is. maybe it's more for the players/staff than the rest of us.
there will be space around the benches at least, maybe even first couple rows of stands like the Euros, statement said there will be a cut in tickets
Has nothing been said about dates for the members sales at all no
Regardinb the requirement for a negative test - those are available at or near the ground?
Its just recommended not mandatory to have a test.For the Palace game there was a test centre parked in Stanley Park car park, not too sure how busy it was that day.
it's a free kit, takes 5 minutes and there's no real excuse for our fans not to look after each other.
Hi, could someone summarise how the sales will work this year and whether it is actually going to be possible to buy a ticket without previous credits (unless you are able to figure out the glitch in the stystem)?
ususlly anyone with 13 is guaranteed - but in order to grt "new fans" in they make 2 games general sale where prevcious credits are not applicablethese are usually low cat games - likely Brentford and maybe Watford
Thought it was 2 Im sure one year it was just Cardiff and Fulham
Won't the impact of these be reduced with the addition of the rail seating?
A few hospitality up if any one interested.
