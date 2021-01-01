https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/437709-lfc-continues-plans-for-fans-return-in-new-seasonSays that details of the members sale will be released later this month
https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-can-i-transfer-my-seat-to-friends-and-family-for-home-cup-games this suggests different
Can't find where I saw that it was only for league games now, but I hope that you are right and not me!
safety zones in place so a cut in tickets
wonder what exactly a 'safety zone' is. maybe it's more for the players/staff than the rest of us.
there will be space around the benches at least, maybe even first couple rows of stands like the Euros, statement said there will be a cut in tickets
Has nothing been said about dates for the members sales at all no
Regardinb the requirement for a negative test - those are available at or near the ground?
Its just recommended not mandatory to have a test.For the Palace game there was a test centre parked in Stanley Park car park, not too sure how busy it was that day.
it's a free kit, takes 5 minutes and there's no real excuse for our fans not to look after each other.
