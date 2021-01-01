« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 439 440 441 442 443 [444]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 864399 times)

Online scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17720 on: Yesterday at 01:39:09 pm »
That pretty much confirms what I said in the above post for after this season.

This season really is a free hit credit wise
Logged

Offline gav91v

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17721 on: Yesterday at 04:15:23 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/437709-lfc-continues-plans-for-fans-return-in-new-season

Says that details of the members sale will be released later this month
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,452
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17722 on: Yesterday at 04:32:48 pm »
Quote from: gav91v on Yesterday at 04:15:23 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/437709-lfc-continues-plans-for-fans-return-in-new-season

Says that details of the members sale will be released later this month
safety zones in place so a cut in tickets
Logged

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,913
  • Now listen here son
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17723 on: Yesterday at 04:37:02 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 01:33:43 pm
https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-can-i-transfer-my-seat-to-friends-and-family-for-home-cup-games this suggests different

Can't find where I saw that it was only for league games now, but I hope that you are right and not me!
Logged
Legacy fan

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,452
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17724 on: Yesterday at 04:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Yesterday at 04:37:02 pm
Can't find where I saw that it was only for league games now, but I hope that you are right and not me!
I hope so too mate haha
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,790
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17725 on: Yesterday at 06:03:21 pm »
Quote from: gav91v on Yesterday at 04:15:23 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/437709-lfc-continues-plans-for-fans-return-in-new-season

Says that details of the members sale will be released later this month
Sounds like the members sale might take place in August in that case?
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,257
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17726 on: Yesterday at 06:32:22 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 04:32:48 pm
safety zones in place so a cut in tickets

wonder what exactly a 'safety zone' is. maybe it's more for the players/staff than the rest of us.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,452
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17727 on: Yesterday at 06:58:24 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 06:32:22 pm
wonder what exactly a 'safety zone' is. maybe it's more for the players/staff than the rest of us.
there will be space around the benches at least, maybe even first couple rows of stands like the Euros, statement said there will be a cut in tickets
Logged

Offline gav91v

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17728 on: Yesterday at 07:03:01 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 06:58:24 pm
there will be space around the benches at least, maybe even first couple rows of stands like the Euros, statement said there will be a cut in tickets

I think space just round the benches will be all that is required, so maybe those 2 blocks being reduced. Not sure how many tickets that will reduce by
Logged

Offline GeorgeB

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17729 on: Yesterday at 07:06:20 pm »
Has nothing been said  about dates for the members sales at all no
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,790
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17730 on: Yesterday at 07:15:16 pm »
Quote from: GeorgeB on Yesterday at 07:06:20 pm
Has nothing been said  about dates for the members sales at all no
They've only said it will be announced later this month. Leaving it incredibly late.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17731 on: Yesterday at 08:57:57 pm »
You just know with the way they do things theyll announce it at some point to take place a few days later giving hardly any reasonable notice. Already did it with the Autocup registration too.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17732 on: Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm »
Regardinb the requirement for a negative test - those are available at or near the ground?
Logged

Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17733 on: Yesterday at 09:10:36 pm »
Longer they leave it the better, otherwise will have to go on a credit card.
Logged

Offline Biscuitman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17734 on: Yesterday at 10:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm
Regardinb the requirement for a negative test - those are available at or near the ground?
Its just recommended not mandatory to have a test.
For the Palace game there was a test centre parked in Stanley Park car park, not too sure how busy it was that day.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,257
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17735 on: Today at 09:24:21 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm
Regardinb the requirement for a negative test - those are available at or near the ground?

you can collect from a pharmacy (sometimes post offices etc too) or order a kit online: https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests
Logged
YNWA.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,257
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17736 on: Today at 09:24:57 am »
Quote from: Biscuitman on Yesterday at 10:27:13 pm
Its just recommended not mandatory to have a test.
For the Palace game there was a test centre parked in Stanley Park car park, not too sure how busy it was that day.

it's a free kit, takes 5 minutes and there's no real excuse for our fans not to look after each other.
Logged
YNWA.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17737 on: Today at 09:33:10 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:24:57 am
it's a free kit, takes 5 minutes and there's no real excuse for our fans not to look after each other.

Yeah agree so want to follow the guidelines mandatory on not  -
Logged

Online rewood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 887
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17738 on: Today at 09:50:13 am »
A few hospitality up if any one interested.
Logged

Online benitezexpletives

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17739 on: Today at 09:55:03 am »
Hi, could someone summarise how the sales will work this year and whether it is actually going to be possible to buy a ticket without previous credits (unless you are able to figure out the glitch in the stystem)?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 439 440 441 442 443 [444]   Go Up
« previous next »
 