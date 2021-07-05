Details on the ACS have been sent to me today for all three competitions -



We wanted to provide you with an update on our Auto Cup Scheme and the changes we will be introducing to the enrolment process for the upcoming season.



To provide a much fairer system for supporters wishing to enrol into the Clubs 2021/22 European Auto Cup Scheme, a new register of interest process will be replacing the existing first come, first served Additional Enrolment Period.



The registration process will enable supporters to notify the club of their interest to enrol on to the scheme; however, as capacity for enrolment is limited, we cannot guarantee that enrolment will be available for all who register.



These new registration periods will be available to qualifying Members and Season Ticket Holders that have not yet enrolled.



When registering your interest:

All supporters must have attended at least one Champions League home match during the 2019/20 season.

Members must have purchased a season 2021/22 Membership by Sunday 11 July.

Season Ticket Holders and Members with the same eligibility criteria within the competition, (i.e., the same number of games attended) can register together as a group, with up to three other eligible supporters in the same booking.

You can also register as an individual, with the option of then enrolling into a single seat, subject to availability.

Adult / Junior combined supporters must register as a pair, or on a 2:1 ratio basis.

Disabled supporters should also register with their PA, with any supporters requiring further assistance to contact the disability team here.

Post registration:

Once the registration period has ended, priority for enrolment will be given to supporters that attended four games, and if demand exceeds capacity, a ballot will take place.



If seats remain, the same process will take place for supporters that attended three games, and so on.



All supporters that register will be notified of the outcome following the registration periods and are asked to keep checking here for ongoing updates.



The registration periods will be available online from 10am Monday 12 July until 8am Friday 16 July.



Auto Cup Scheme enrolment and match attendance is subject to any travel restrictions imposed by the Government.



