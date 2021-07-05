« previous next »
« Reply #17680 on: July 5, 2021, 10:30:59 pm »
Any decent credit cards that get points/miles that work on the ticketing site? AMEX isn't accepted but I'd never bothered looking into an alternative. Might as well try lump it on to one card for the foreseeable.
« Reply #17681 on: July 5, 2021, 11:58:57 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July  5, 2021, 10:30:59 pm
Any decent credit cards that get points/miles that work on the ticketing site? AMEX isn't accepted but I'd never bothered looking into an alternative. Might as well try lump it on to one card for the foreseeable.
If you find one let me know, I need to register one this week.
« Reply #17682 on: July 6, 2021, 12:04:22 am »
Quote from: Hij on July  5, 2021, 11:58:57 pm
If you find one let me know, I need to register one this week.

A couple options on here: https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/credit-cards/best-credit-card-rewards/

The Sainsbury's card could be decent but you need to be a Nectar member for 6+ months and I've never bothered signing up. Might just get the Tesco one.
« Reply #17683 on: July 6, 2021, 07:33:15 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July  5, 2021, 10:30:59 pm
Any decent credit cards that get points/miles that work on the ticketing site? AMEX isn't accepted but I'd never bothered looking into an alternative. Might as well try lump it on to one card for the foreseeable.

I used an Amex to renew my membership, theres no reason why you shouldnt be able to use one buying tickets on the same site?
« Reply #17684 on: July 6, 2021, 08:36:48 am »
Quote from: kalle-anka on July  6, 2021, 07:33:15 am
I used an Amex to renew my membership, theres no reason why you shouldnt be able to use one buying tickets on the same site?

It was not accepted for the palace game. But was for members renewals. No idea why
« Reply #17685 on: July 6, 2021, 08:41:13 am »
Quote from: kalle-anka on July  6, 2021, 07:33:15 am
I used an Amex to renew my membership, theres no reason why you shouldnt be able to use one buying tickets on the same site?

Yeah, for some reason they don't allow it for actual ticket purchases.
« Reply #17686 on: July 6, 2021, 10:00:21 am »
That sounds very very strange.. but its LFC ticket office, I cant say that Im surprised.
« Reply #17687 on: July 6, 2021, 01:27:29 pm »
Leaving things a bit late if they are going to do sales on w/c 19th. I've to go into the office that week so hopefully it's the week after.
« Reply #17688 on: July 6, 2021, 02:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  6, 2021, 01:27:29 pm
Leaving things a bit late if they are going to do sales on w/c 19th. I've to go into the office that week so hopefully it's the week after.

Yeah, could do with an announcement soon as I'll have to start booking my office working days soon too.
« Reply #17689 on: July 6, 2021, 04:05:26 pm »
Looks like the gov wont be making them mandatory but the premier league might...
« Reply #17690 on: July 6, 2021, 04:12:45 pm »
Be fine by me, Ive been double-jabbed since April
« Reply #17691 on: July 6, 2021, 04:32:44 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on July  6, 2021, 04:05:26 pm
Looks like the gov wont be making them mandatory but the premier league might...

Seems a bit unfair on the younger people who may not have been double jabbed by the start of the season.
« Reply #17692 on: July 6, 2021, 04:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on July  6, 2021, 04:32:44 pm
Seems a bit unfair on the younger people who may not have been double jabbed by the start of the season.

One jab should be enough, all over 18s have had the chance to book a jab by now.

Obviously there has to be exceptions for those who can't for medical reasons, but (if they should even be there in the first place for their own health) even if they can't get a jab, they can still produce a negative test and be allowed in
« Reply #17693 on: July 6, 2021, 04:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on July  6, 2021, 04:32:44 pm
Seems a bit unfair on the younger people who may not have been double jabbed by the start of the season.
Not necessarily, not when they only need to provide a negative test to get in.
« Reply #17694 on: July 6, 2021, 04:37:58 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on July  6, 2021, 04:36:12 pm
Not necessarily, not when they only need to provide a negative test to get in.

Now I have re-read your right ;D
« Reply #17695 on: Yesterday at 12:59:00 pm »
Details on the ACS have been sent to me today for all three competitions -

We hope you are keeping safe and well.

We wanted to provide you with an update on our Auto Cup Scheme and the changes we will be introducing to the enrolment process for the upcoming season.

To provide a much fairer system for supporters wishing to enrol into the Clubs 2021/22 European Auto Cup Scheme, a new register of interest process will be replacing the existing first come, first served Additional Enrolment Period.

The registration process will enable supporters to notify the club of their interest to enrol on to the scheme; however, as capacity for enrolment is limited, we cannot guarantee that enrolment will be available for all who register.

These new registration periods will be available to qualifying Members and Season Ticket Holders that have not yet enrolled.

When registering your interest:
All supporters must have attended at least one Champions League home match during the 2019/20 season.
Members must have purchased a season 2021/22 Membership by Sunday 11 July.
Season Ticket Holders and Members with the same eligibility criteria within the competition, (i.e., the same number of games attended) can register together as a group, with up to three other eligible supporters in the same booking.
You can also register as an individual, with the option of then enrolling into a single seat, subject to availability. 
Adult / Junior combined supporters must register as a pair, or on a 2:1 ratio basis.
Disabled supporters should also register with their PA, with any supporters requiring further assistance to contact the disability team here.
Post registration:
Once the registration period has ended, priority for enrolment will be given to supporters that attended four games, and if demand exceeds capacity, a ballot will take place.

If seats remain, the same process will take place for supporters that attended three games, and so on.

All supporters that register will be notified of the outcome following the registration periods and are asked to keep checking here for ongoing updates.

The registration periods will be available online from 10am Monday 12 July until 8am Friday 16 July.
 
Auto Cup Scheme enrolment and match attendance is subject to any travel restrictions imposed by the Government.   
 
Thank you for your continued support.

Ticketing
« Reply #17696 on: Yesterday at 01:00:18 pm »
Being discussed in the autocup thread
« Reply #17697 on: Yesterday at 05:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Hij on July  5, 2021, 11:58:57 pm
If you find one let me know, I need to register one this week.

Virgin card a good zero percent purchase card and has high chance of acceptance as well.
« Reply #17698 on: Yesterday at 09:38:02 pm »
Would love confirmation on a date. Need to book it off.
« Reply #17699 on: Today at 01:09:38 pm »
Surely with ACS info out yesterday, an announcement on this cant be far away.
« Reply #17700 on: Today at 02:07:47 pm »
Quote from: adwhite40 on Today at 01:09:38 pm
Surely with ACS info out yesterday, an announcement on this cant be far away.

Tuesday, at a push Wednesday

Need to wait for the gov confirmation Monday night. I'm surprised they didn't have the ACS thing open Tuesday instead just incase
