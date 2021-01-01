« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 438 439 440 441 442 [443]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 858657 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,205
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17680 on: Yesterday at 10:30:59 pm »
Any decent credit cards that get points/miles that work on the ticketing site? AMEX isn't accepted but I'd never bothered looking into an alternative. Might as well try lump it on to one card for the foreseeable.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,865
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17681 on: Yesterday at 11:58:57 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:30:59 pm
Any decent credit cards that get points/miles that work on the ticketing site? AMEX isn't accepted but I'd never bothered looking into an alternative. Might as well try lump it on to one card for the foreseeable.
If you find one let me know, I need to register one this week.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,205
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17682 on: Today at 12:04:22 am »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 11:58:57 pm
If you find one let me know, I need to register one this week.

A couple options on here: https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/credit-cards/best-credit-card-rewards/

The Sainsbury's card could be decent but you need to be a Nectar member for 6+ months and I've never bothered signing up. Might just get the Tesco one.
Logged
YNWA.

Online kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,430
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17683 on: Today at 07:33:15 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:30:59 pm
Any decent credit cards that get points/miles that work on the ticketing site? AMEX isn't accepted but I'd never bothered looking into an alternative. Might as well try lump it on to one card for the foreseeable.

I used an Amex to renew my membership, theres no reason why you shouldnt be able to use one buying tickets on the same site?
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,203
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17684 on: Today at 08:36:48 am »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 07:33:15 am
I used an Amex to renew my membership, theres no reason why you shouldnt be able to use one buying tickets on the same site?

It was not accepted for the palace game. But was for members renewals. No idea why
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,205
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17685 on: Today at 08:41:13 am »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 07:33:15 am
I used an Amex to renew my membership, theres no reason why you shouldnt be able to use one buying tickets on the same site?

Yeah, for some reason they don't allow it for actual ticket purchases.
Logged
YNWA.

Online kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,430
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17686 on: Today at 10:00:21 am »
That sounds very very strange.. but its LFC ticket office, I cant say that Im surprised.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,296
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17687 on: Today at 01:27:29 pm »
Leaving things a bit late if they are going to do sales on w/c 19th. I've to go into the office that week so hopefully it's the week after.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,852
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17688 on: Today at 02:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:27:29 pm
Leaving things a bit late if they are going to do sales on w/c 19th. I've to go into the office that week so hopefully it's the week after.

Yeah, could do with an announcement soon as I'll have to start booking my office working days soon too.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 613
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17689 on: Today at 04:05:26 pm »
Looks like the gov wont be making them mandatory but the premier league might...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 438 439 440 441 442 [443]   Go Up
« previous next »
 